q957.com
Fatal car/pedestrian crash in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a car/pedestrian crash which resulted in a fatality. Around 6:30 Monday evening a pedestrian was crossing East 6th Street, at North Indiana Avenue, when she was struck by a black Chevy Traverse traveling westbound. The adult female pedestrian had serious life-threatening injuries. She was transported to a hospital where she passed away. The investigation is on-going.
Friday night is all about holiday lights in Downtown Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The 30th Annual Parade of Lights down Phillips Avenue, in Sioux Falls, begins at 7:30 Friday evening. Before that, the 45-foot Christmas tree at the Washington Pavilion will have its lighting ceremony. Along with live music and free cookies and hot cocoa, Mayor Paul TenHaken will help light up Sioux Falls’ largest Christmas tree. The tree lighting ceremony starts at 5:45 p.m. on Friday.
Sioux Falls Police Department looking for a few people who want to make a difference
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Police Department is looking for a few good individuals. Chief Jon Thum says there are openings for officers as well as animal control officers and a police application specialist. The department currently has 282 officers and are allowed 284. Mayor TenHaken and the City of Sioux Falls have authorized four more positions in 2023. While the next recruitment class is in February, Thum says they take applications and hire year-round. Chief Thum encourages people who want to serve their community and make a difference to apply.
Brookings named one of the safest college towns in the country
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Brookings is among the 50 safest college towns in America, according to home safety and security firm SafeWise. The home of South Dakota State University comes in at No. 33 and is the only South Dakota college town on the list. To identify its...
South Dakota State awarded top seed in 24-team FCS playoffs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The road to Frisco will go through Brookings. South Dakota State and Sacramento State have earned the top two seeds in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. Neither program at the top of the seedings has ever won the national title. North Dakota State, the...
