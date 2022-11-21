ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 15

Terry Duke
2d ago

This is not newsworthy in the slightest. Strictly pushing an unpopular agenda as usual

Matthew S
2d ago

I feel like the T is setting the LGB back a long time...

spectrumnews1.com

Akron church hopes to feed 1,000 people Thanksgiving dinner

AKRON — This year families might pay more for their Thanksgiving dinner. The price per pound of an eight to 16 pound turkey is $1.99, up from $1.15 last year. Father Dean Kokanos, the parish priest at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Akron, is hoping to help hundreds of families this Thanksgiving by hosting the church’s first turkey dinner distribution.
AKRON, OH
wksu.org

5 things to do in NEO: Gospel in Akron, Thanksgiving Polka, Crafty Mart and more

Get uplifted with gospel music, spirituals and popular classics from the Soweto Gospel Choir at E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall in Akron Sunday, Nov. 27, 7:30 p.m. The Grammy-award winning choir features singers from South African churches as well as dancers and drummers. Thanksgiving Polka Weekend. Dance off the calories...
AKRON, OH
coolcleveland.com

Akron’s Holiday Crafty Mart Returns for the 14th Year

Crafty Mart is Akron’s established promoter of maker markets, the equivalent of Cleveland’s Cleveland Bazaar. And this year it’s hosting its 14th annual holiday show, its largest show of the year, at its new permanent location at downtown Akron’s Bounce Innovation Hub. There they’ll have more...
AKRON, OH
cleveland.com

This holiday, reject the false Thanksgiving narrative that overlooks the suffering of Indigenous peoples: Nancy Kelsey

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Thanksgiving is a cornucopia of American mythologies. While there’s nothing wrong with pausing to reflect on all for which there is to be grateful – something we could all probably do more often -- it is important to acknowledge that this nationally celebrated holiday is built on a lie. It is one I feel compelled to address here, as an Indigenous person.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Medina’s Candlelight Walk was an engaging experience this year

MEDINA, Ohio -- The weather was definitely winter-like this past weekend as Main Street Medina and the city hosted the annual Candlelight Walk, kicking off the holiday season. “It’s grown and grown every year,” Mayor Dennis Hanwell said. “It was a one-day event first, and then a two-day event and now it’s a three-day event kicking off on Friday night.
MEDINA, OH
wyso.org

Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'That’s Amore'

Movie star. Singing legend. Television pioneer. Comedy all-timer. Las Vegas institution. Rat Packer. Entertainment renaissance man. Ohioan. If you don’t know, the legendary Dean Martin was born and grew up in Steubenville, Ohio. He also sang for Cleveland band leader Sammy Watkins very early in his career, and Martin’s first marriage also took place in Cleveland. He and his wife had an apartment in Cleveland Heights. Martin would eventually make his way toward the big time in New York City.
OHIO STATE
coolcleveland.com

Copley’s Barn at Wolf Creek Hosts Artists for Holiday Sale

Come out to the Barn at Wolf Creek in Copley (2361 S. Cleveland-Massillon Road) to meet local artists and artisans and shop their creations on Small Business Saturday. The show is curated by artists to assure that what you see will be high quality. And there’ll be hot chocolate available!
CLEVELAND, OH
iheart.com

Former WMMS Jock Kid Leo To Receive Honorary Doctorate From Cleveland State

CLEVELAND - Former WMMS jock Kid Leo will be honored by Cleveland State University with a Doctor of Humane Letters, Honoris Causa during CSU's Fall Commencement. Leo, who's legal name is Lawrence James Travagliante, was a jock at the student run radio station WCSB-89.3 FM. He enrolled at CSU in the fall of 1968 with the intention of majoring in engineering but passion turned out to be radio, becoming a popular jock on The Buzzard for 16 years before leaving Cleveland to work at Capitol Records in New York. CSU President Laura Bloomberg made the announcement last week during WCSB's annual radiothon fund drive.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Here’s how to buy ‘Hamilton’ tickets for $10 when it comes to Cleveland’s Playhouse Square

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- “Hamilton” is coming to Cleveland and you can be in the room where it happens for as little as $10. Fans of the Tony Award-winning musical can enter a lottery prior to each performance for a chance to purchase the cheap seats. There will be 40 tickets available for $10 for each show. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s masterpiece opens at the KeyBank State Theatre on Dec. 6 and runs through Jan. 15.
CLEVELAND, OH
signalcleveland.org

How a wealthy Cleveland suburb profits from ticketing Black drivers

Reported by Mark Puente, Stan Donaldson Jr., Cid Standifer. Carolyn Quinnie said she’s been pulled over or followed by Bratenahl police on more than one occasion on her short drive home to Cleveland from Bratenahl where she works as an in-home private caretaker. The 68-year-old grandmother takes every precaution...
CLEVELAND, OH

