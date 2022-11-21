Read full article on original website
Terry Duke
2d ago
This is not newsworthy in the slightest. Strictly pushing an unpopular agenda as usual
Reply
8
Matthew S
2d ago
I feel like the T is setting the LGB back a long time...
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Chandler Park Business District Open Doors for a Real Black Friday Shopping SpreeBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Akron church hopes to feed 1,000 people Thanksgiving dinner
AKRON — This year families might pay more for their Thanksgiving dinner. The price per pound of an eight to 16 pound turkey is $1.99, up from $1.15 last year. Father Dean Kokanos, the parish priest at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Akron, is hoping to help hundreds of families this Thanksgiving by hosting the church’s first turkey dinner distribution.
wksu.org
5 things to do in NEO: Gospel in Akron, Thanksgiving Polka, Crafty Mart and more
Get uplifted with gospel music, spirituals and popular classics from the Soweto Gospel Choir at E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall in Akron Sunday, Nov. 27, 7:30 p.m. The Grammy-award winning choir features singers from South African churches as well as dancers and drummers. Thanksgiving Polka Weekend. Dance off the calories...
coolcleveland.com
Akron’s Holiday Crafty Mart Returns for the 14th Year
Crafty Mart is Akron’s established promoter of maker markets, the equivalent of Cleveland’s Cleveland Bazaar. And this year it’s hosting its 14th annual holiday show, its largest show of the year, at its new permanent location at downtown Akron’s Bounce Innovation Hub. There they’ll have more...
cleveland.com
This holiday, reject the false Thanksgiving narrative that overlooks the suffering of Indigenous peoples: Nancy Kelsey
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Thanksgiving is a cornucopia of American mythologies. While there’s nothing wrong with pausing to reflect on all for which there is to be grateful – something we could all probably do more often -- it is important to acknowledge that this nationally celebrated holiday is built on a lie. It is one I feel compelled to address here, as an Indigenous person.
Medina’s Candlelight Walk was an engaging experience this year
MEDINA, Ohio -- The weather was definitely winter-like this past weekend as Main Street Medina and the city hosted the annual Candlelight Walk, kicking off the holiday season. “It’s grown and grown every year,” Mayor Dennis Hanwell said. “It was a one-day event first, and then a two-day event and now it’s a three-day event kicking off on Friday night.
'Home' Coming: Betsy Kling shows Carmen Blackwell around some special places from her childhood
COPLEY, Ohio — As many of us prepare to head home for the holidays, this is the perfect time of year to revisit and remember some of those special places from our childhoods that just make us think of coming home. 3News Chief Meteorologist and anchor Betsy Kling grew...
wyso.org
Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'That’s Amore'
Movie star. Singing legend. Television pioneer. Comedy all-timer. Las Vegas institution. Rat Packer. Entertainment renaissance man. Ohioan. If you don’t know, the legendary Dean Martin was born and grew up in Steubenville, Ohio. He also sang for Cleveland band leader Sammy Watkins very early in his career, and Martin’s first marriage also took place in Cleveland. He and his wife had an apartment in Cleveland Heights. Martin would eventually make his way toward the big time in New York City.
coolcleveland.com
Copley’s Barn at Wolf Creek Hosts Artists for Holiday Sale
Come out to the Barn at Wolf Creek in Copley (2361 S. Cleveland-Massillon Road) to meet local artists and artisans and shop their creations on Small Business Saturday. The show is curated by artists to assure that what you see will be high quality. And there’ll be hot chocolate available!
cleveland.com
Northeast Ohio’s strong opinions on the Cleveland Clinic charging for time doctors spend messaging: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Clinic’s decision to start charging for some messages that patients has generated a whole lot of strong opinions. Cash grab or fair compensation? We’re talking it out on a special episode of Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our...
Funeral for fallen Cleveland firefighter to be held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
A procession for a fallen firefighter has arrived at a funeral home in Eastlake.
MetroHealth board fires Akram Boutros over $1.9 million; he says it’s retaliation for his reporting misdeeds: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The MetroHealth board of directors late Monday night announced the firing of Boutros for what it said was Boutros giving himself more than $1.9 million in unauthorized bonuses. Boutros, who led the hospital system for nearly 10 years and was set to step down this month, said...
Can transgender Ohioans change gender on their birth certificate? It depends
The ability to change the gender marker on a birth certificate in Ohio depends on what county the resident lives in, allowing local judges to decide to approve or deny at their discretion.
Daughters of firefighter killed on the job heartbroken after losing their father
Serving as a first responder takes altruism, and Johnny Tetrick was the epitome of that characteristic.
MacKenzie Scott donates $20 million to CMSD, MetroHealth fires Dr. Akram Boutros for ‘embezzlement,' and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $20 million to the Cleveland Metropolitan School District today. Learn what they plan to use the...
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott gives CMSD what may be its ‘largest private donation ever’
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has unexpectedly donated $20 million to the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.
iheart.com
Former WMMS Jock Kid Leo To Receive Honorary Doctorate From Cleveland State
CLEVELAND - Former WMMS jock Kid Leo will be honored by Cleveland State University with a Doctor of Humane Letters, Honoris Causa during CSU's Fall Commencement. Leo, who's legal name is Lawrence James Travagliante, was a jock at the student run radio station WCSB-89.3 FM. He enrolled at CSU in the fall of 1968 with the intention of majoring in engineering but passion turned out to be radio, becoming a popular jock on The Buzzard for 16 years before leaving Cleveland to work at Capitol Records in New York. CSU President Laura Bloomberg made the announcement last week during WCSB's annual radiothon fund drive.
Here’s how to buy ‘Hamilton’ tickets for $10 when it comes to Cleveland’s Playhouse Square
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- “Hamilton” is coming to Cleveland and you can be in the room where it happens for as little as $10. Fans of the Tony Award-winning musical can enter a lottery prior to each performance for a chance to purchase the cheap seats. There will be 40 tickets available for $10 for each show. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s masterpiece opens at the KeyBank State Theatre on Dec. 6 and runs through Jan. 15.
Streetsboro senior high school student dies
James Woods, a senior at Streetsboro High School has died, according to a news release from district Superintendent Michael Daulbaugh.
signalcleveland.org
How a wealthy Cleveland suburb profits from ticketing Black drivers
Reported by Mark Puente, Stan Donaldson Jr., Cid Standifer. Carolyn Quinnie said she’s been pulled over or followed by Bratenahl police on more than one occasion on her short drive home to Cleveland from Bratenahl where she works as an in-home private caretaker. The 68-year-old grandmother takes every precaution...
Comments / 15