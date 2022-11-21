ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drop the puck: Area hockey season is underway

MARINETTE—Hockey season is underway. The M&M Thunder Hockey High School team is set to drop the puck on the 2022-2023 season on Saturday at the Community REC Center. Meanwhile a number of the association’s other teams are already underway. HIGH SCHOOLThe Thunder High School team will host Manitowoc at the REC Center on Saturday. Game time is scheduled for 2 p.m. ...
