ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

School leaders continue to assess damage, make plans for damaged campuses

By Chase McPherson
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ejT1_0jIa8Vxs00

The Lee County school district says damages from Hurricane Ian have reached $230 million as they continue to make arrangements for repairs to affected campuses.

District spokesperson Rob Spicker confirmed the district submitted the new estimate to the Florida Department of Education on Nov. 1.

The figure is about $80 million higher, as was warned when the district first disclosed an estimate of $150 million in the weeks immediately after Ian.

The district has also updated the community on the status of the three most damaged campuses — Sanibel School, Fort Myers Beach Elementary, and Hector Cafferata Jr. Elementary.

School District of Lee County | Facebook
Sanibel School

Sanibel School has been deemed structurally sound, Spicker said, and cleanup of the damage continues with students expected to return to the building early next year.

Lee County Schools | Facebook

A portable campus is being constructed to house students and staff of Cafferata Elementary on the grounds of Cape Coral Technical College. Construction is expected to be completed by December 5.

School District of Lee County | Facebook
Fort Myers Beach Elementary

There has yet to be a final decision on Fort Myers Beach Elementary , which suffered extensive damage from flooding and wind.

"All options remain on the table," Spicker said. "The superintendent meets on a regular basis with a working group of staff and parents to keep them up to date."

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Charlotte County Public Schools superintendent to retire

Charlotte County Schools Superintendent Steve Dionisio has announced his plan to retire at the end of the school year. In an email sent to the school district, Dionisio said he will stay on as long as needed to help find a replacement to lead the school district, which educates more than 15,000 students.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

FEMA crews going door to door to help victims of Hurricane Ian

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian victims continue to get help from FEMA over a month after Hurricane Ian. Disaster Survivor Teams are still going door to door. One of those of residences include a Punta Gorda home belonging to Frederick Matthews. His home was left with significant roof and water damage.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County Parks & Recreation winter season events

The Lee County Parks & Recreation Department is holding several winter events for the public throughout December. On Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., there will be a North Fort Myers Breakfast with Santa at the North Fort Myers Recreation Center at 2000 N. Recreation Park Way.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Seven bullet holes damage two businesses in Cape Coral

Two businesses in Cape Coral were shot up with bullet holes, making it the second shooting in that area within the last week. According to Cape Coral police, there were seven bullet holes in one building. Pete Wall works a couple of doors down from both businesses, at the plaza...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Brent’s Music Headquarters shutting down due to Ian

A popular spot known for supplying the best music is saying goodbye. Brent’s Music has been a staple for years but Hurricane Ian was just too much for the store. Now the store owners and those who have worked there for years are sharing their memories of working there.
FORT MYERS, FL
Marconews.com

Fort Myers Beach manager, formerly a Marco manager, ousted

Shortly after the Nov. 8 election, former Marco Island city manager Roger Hernstadt has now left his follow-up post with Fort Myers Beach Town Council. With the new Town Council in place, members quickly moved to make the change in its leadership. Critical of Hernstadt’s handling of the Hurricane Ian...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy