Houston County's Antwan Hill is voted SBLive Georgia Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Houston County's Antwan Hill, the winner of SBLive Georgia's Athlete of Week award as voted by Georgia high school sports fans.

Hill captured this week's honor with 94.80% of the state-wide vote after throwing for 404 yards and four touchdowns, with a completion percentage of over 70% in his team's 29-28 playoff win over Brunswick.

Here are all the other athletes that were nominated for Nov. 7-13:

Kendall Emener, First Presbyterian Day Girls Basketball

The Vikings won their season opener, and Emener came up big with a game high 24 points and made all seven of her free throws.

Aaron Philo, Prince Avenue Christian Football

Philo completed 22 of 29 passes for 356 yards and six touchdowns in the 47-14 victory over Mount Vernon. This was Philo’s fifth consecutive game of 300 plus yards and five touchdowns.

Gabrielle Grooms, Landmark Christian Girls Basketball

Grooms did a little bit of everything in the win over McEachern. She scored 21 points, with nine rebounds and six assists.

Kimmya Epps, Jones County Girls Basketball

Jones County earned its first win of the season and Epps scored a game high 27 points.

Jack Cendoya, Mount Pisgah Christian Football

Cendoya threw for 241 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Jasper County, he also added 80 yards on the ground and an additional touchdown.

Tia Floyd, Thomas County Central Girls Basketball

Floyd went all out in the first game of the season. She scored 27 points, with six 3-pointers and four assists.

Keyjuan Brown, South Atlanta Football

The state’s rushing leader ran rampant over Landmark Christian. Brown finished the game with 365 yards on 30 carries and found the endzone four times.

Germivy Tucker, Johnson County Football

Tucker rushed for 245 yards and four touchdowns to help take down Chattahoochee County. This was his third straight game of 240 plus yards on the ground.

Baxter Wright, Gainesville Football

The junior was throwing touchdowns left and right in Gainesville win over Sprayberry. He ended the game with 300 passing yards and five touchdowns and no turnovers.

Danielle Osho, Brookwood Girls Basketball

Osho had 26 points and 12 rebounds in a win over East Jackson.

Naim Cheeks, Gainesville Football

Cheeks was the other side of Gainesville’s dominance. He had 17 carries for 230 yards and two touchdowns.

Trevon Kinchen, Lovejoy Football

Kinchen did everything he could in Lovejoy’s first round matchup. He rushed for 270 yards on 24 carries and a touchdown.

Bryce Bowens, Carver (Atlanta) Football

Bowens had his best game of the season in the win over Ringgold. He completed 21 of 29 passes for for 320 yards and six touchdowns, all season highs. He also had 50 rushing yards.