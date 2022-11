TOPEKA (KSNT) – ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ opens Friday in Sheffel Theatre at the The Topeka Civic Theatre. Miracle on 34th Street is based on the 1947 classic by the same name. The original play won three Academy Awards for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, for Best Writing, Original Story, and for Best Writing, […]

TOPEKA, KS ・ 11 HOURS AGO