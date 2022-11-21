ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Luay Rahil

The richest person in New Jersey

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
SADDLE RIVER, NJ
High School Football PRO

Newark, November 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Weequahic High School football team will have a game with Malcolm X Shabazz High School on November 24, 2022, 07:00:00.
NEWARK, NJ
mediafeed.org

500 trucks pass through this Newark intersection every hour. Kids are paying the price

Air pollution has decreased in the U.S. over the past decade — but not everyone is breathing easier. People of color, regardless of income, are exposed to higher levels of air pollution than the U.S. population as a whole. And children living in neighborhoods where thousands of trucks rumble through on a daily basis face twice the risk of developing asthma from pollution exposure compared to kids in a different part of town.
NEWARK, NJ
nj1015.com

NJ man killed at Mass. Apple Store had gotten engaged day before

WAYNE — The New Jersey man killed by an SUV that smashed into an Apple Store in Massachusetts had just got engaged the day before, friends told NBC Boston. Kevin Bradley, 65, was working outside the store at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday morning when an SUV came at the store.
HINGHAM, MA
NJ.com

N.J. church honors members dozens who died during COVID (PHOTOS)

A New Jersey church held a memorial service Sunday for all of the members of the congregation who passed away while funerals could not be held due to COVID-19. Members of the Saint James AME Church, which has locations in Newark and South Orange, gathered at the Eagle Rock Reservation Remembrance and Rebirth 9/11 Memorial Site in West Orange Sunday afternoon.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
footballscoop.com

Rick Giancola ends four decade run at Montclair State

Rick Giancola has announced his retirement at Montclair State (D-III - NJ). The move ends a 40-year run as the program's head coach. Giancola's run ends with a 260-143-2 mark, which made him the winningest active coach at the Division III ranks, and was good for fourth among all college coaches, ranking only behind Al Bagnoli (Columbia), Mack Brown (UNC) and Nick Saban (Alabama).
MONTCLAIR, NJ
thepositivecommunity.com

Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of New Jersey President and Chief Executive Officer Darrell K. Terry Sr.,

Receives the Integrity House 2022 Outstanding Leadership Award. From Left to Right: Darrell K. Terry, Sr., MHA, MPH, FACHE, FHELA, President and CEO Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of New. Jersey and Robert J. Budsock, President and CEO of Integrity House [photo courtesy of Alessandro “Fresco”...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

The Turnpike fiasco just got twice as bad | Editorial

The Turnpike Authority is sprinting toward a $10.6 billion plan to rebuild and widen the 8-mile stretch known as the Hudson County Extension, which will add multiple lanes of traffic from the Newark Bay Bridge to the dreaded bottleneck resting at the mouth of the Holland Tunnel. That presents a...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Seton Hall faces NCAA Tournament-résumé game against Memphis, No. 1 transfer Kendric Davis

Shaheen Holloway and Seton Hall missed out on their first opportunity for an NCAA Tournament résumé win when they fell to Iowa last Wednesday in the Gavitt Games. Now comes another golden opportunity against coach Penny Hardaway and Memphis on Thursday in the ESPN Events International in Orlando (7:30 p.m., ESPNews). Seton Hall will leave for Florida on Tuesday.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ

