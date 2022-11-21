Read full article on original website
Beachy Holiday Art Walk And Party
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you are looking for a night of holiday wonder and fun, Beachy Beach Real Estate has you covered. The event being held Wednesday, November 30 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. benefits both Florida Panhandle Golf Therapy and Food4Kidz. Beachy Beach Real Estate encourages...
Panama City Rescue Mission to host Thanksgiving dinner
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s the season of giving and the perfect time to help others.If you are struggling to afford a Thanksgiving meal, you are welcome at the Panama City Rescue Mission. The annual tradition is back following a few changes. Prior to Hurricane Michael, the mission fed about 800 people on Thanksgiving. […]
Falling Into Fun with homemade holiday recipes
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thanksgiving is almost here and the NewsChannel 7 Today team wants to share family recipes that you can cook up for the holidays. In this week’s Falling Into Fun, Ryan shared his family’s Cranberry Surprise recipe. He said it was his favorite as a kid.
Kindergarteners teach us how to cook a turkey
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - These aren’t your typical Thanksgiving chefs, but they have a lot of ideas on how to cook your bird. It all starts with picking out the right turkey. “First you get a turkey and then you bring it home,” Ella, Kindergartener at Hutchison...
Honey Baked Ham thriving in temporary Destin location after building burns down
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Thanksgiving meals are setting records for the Destin Honey Baked Ham branch this year. The store moved to a temporary location after a gas explosion burned down the main building in Oct. “People when they heard about the fire, I think they kind of got scared that they weren’t going to […]
Groups bring Thanksgiving to area veterans
PARKER,Fla. (WMBB)– In the spirit of Thanksgiving, The Bay County Veteran Center, Veteran Affairs HUD-VASH homeless program, Parkers VFW, and Auxiliary worked together to give Veterans a special holiday dinner. The organizations put together 54 boxes of food for veterans and their families. “You’re not going to change anybody’s life, but you certainly can make […]
Panama City Fire Department collecting donations for fire sleigh
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Santa may not be here just yet, but his sleigh is, well at least a copy of his sleigh. It’s really a red fire truck and the Panama City fire department is hoping you’ll fill it with toys. The third annual fire sleigh...
Feeding the Gulf Coast: places to eat for the holidays
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holiday season is all about feasts. However, a shocking number of people, right here in our local community, struggle to figure out where their next meal will come from. A family feast can cost money, and this thanksgiving, one local community wants everyone to...
Sharing Family Thanksgiving Recipes part two
As the holidays approach people across the country are feeling the effects of inflation, but one Calhoun County pastry maker is pushing past rising costs to sprinkle holiday joy.
Holiday travel tips
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holiday season is here and as we celebrate with cheer, we also have to deal with holiday traffic. Whether you’re traveling to your Thanksgiving destination or driving, you’ll need to pack your patience along with your suitcase. For those flying out of...
Ho Ho Holiday lights are going up! More than 10M of them
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — More than 10 million lights will begin glistening over Lake DeFuniak this weekend. DeFuniak Springs city officials are putting the final touches on their Christmas Reflections light displays before they open to the public on Friday. The lit-up path surrounding Chipley Park will start on Live Oak Avenue. There are […]
Local community center helps food insecurity problem in Bay County
FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holiday season is all about feasts. But a shocking number of people, right here in our local community, struggle to figure out where their next meal will come from. A family feast can cost money and this Thanksgiving one local community wants everyone to enjoy...
What Not To Do When Frying a Turkey with Bay County Fire Services
A second family in Bay County lost their home to a fire in less than a week. The family of five lost the home they rented in a fire Tuesday afternoon.
Salvage Santa giving bikes to children
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - He’s known as Salvage Santa and he’s very well-loved in our area and beyond. Mike jones has been refurbishing bikes and other toys for several decades and every Christmas those toys go to kids in need. This is a forty-plus-year-old tradition for Salvage...
How To Brine a Turkey With Gulf Coast State College Culinary part two
The weather this weekend was frightful, but it was oh-so delightful...
Sunland Center in Marianna, Florida Invites Public to ‘Christmas City’ on December 15 & 16, 2022
Sunland Center, located in Marianna, FL, presents Christmas City, December 15 & 16, 2022, 6PM-8PM CST. The public is invited to attend. Live entertainment will be provided. Food vendors will be available. Located in the Sunland Ranch, this magical tour features vignettes from “A Savior is Born” to other popular...
Deer Point Lake annual drawdown begins
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The drawdown at Deer Point Lake is underway. It’s a process to clear overgrown vegetation in the water. Currently, 28.4 million gallons of water are flowing into the lake daily, and 27.5 million gallons flowing out. Draining the lake yearly is designed to help the aquatic vegetation and wildlife living […]
Second family in Bay County loses home to a fire
The weather this weekend was frightful, but it was oh-so delightful...
Visit Panama City Beach honored for sports tourism
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sports tourism is making Panama City Beach more recognizable. “Parents are coming in with their kids for these ball tournaments,” said Panama City Beach Communications Director Debbie Ingram. “Whether it’s soccer, baseball, softball, or whatever it is. Parents will travel with their kids for these events.”
Parking tips for the upcoming 30A 10K
WATERSOUND, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On your mark. get set. go. The 30A 10K race is back this thanksgiving in Rosemary Beach. Runners and spectators should prepare to get to the race early. “The Walton County Sheriff’s Office closes down 30A from 7:00 until 10:30 on race morning,” Chris Fields, Volunteer...
