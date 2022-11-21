ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Thanksgiving Travel Forecast: Weather Delays Likely Increase Midweek

Weather-related travel disruptions will be limited this weekend into early next week. A more active pattern may develop midweek which could impact holiday plans. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. W​eather-related travel delays will not be widespread...
Cold Front Brings Showers This Weekend, But Next Weekend’s Front Brings Major Cold

Weather Update – Saturday, November 5, 2022 – 4:30 PM. We started off with a wet and windy morning today but since then, showers have moved out of area area. A thick layer of clouds still remain with wind speeds in the teens but those should both taper off overnight. That will leave us partly clear to mostly clear skies and calmer wind speeds. Lows are expected to drop into the 40’s as the cold front passes. Don’t forget, daylight savings ends on Sunday at 2:00 in the morning, so set those clocks back an hour before you go to bed.
Whiteout Conditions with 4 Feet Snow Expected for Sierra Nevada, 6-Inch Rain Could Soak Rest of California

Whiteout conditions are very likely in the Sierra Nevada with 4 feet of snow. However, the rest of California may get soaked because 6-inch rain is also anticipated. This week, the West is once again in for a messy weather pattern as a combination of two distinct storm systems is expected to bring torrential rain, significant mountain snowfall, damaging wind gusts, and the potential for far-reaching and dangerous effects.
Storm System To Bring Early Winter Weather To Millions Of Americans

Millions of Americans are bracing for an early winter as a storm system threatens to bring snow to people across 20 states. "Unseasonably cold conditions will continue for the center of the country through the eastern U.S. this week, setting the stage for potential wintry weather," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo.
11/22/22: Mild and Quiet Weather continues

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:. What a day today, fair deal of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 40s, of course this is seasonable for this time of year, but with the recent chill and wind, today felt great!. High pressure to our south will...
NEXT Weather: Eventual sun and average temperatures for Thanksgiving

MINNEAPOLIS -- Aside from some morning fog and a small bit of snow up north, Thanksgiving looks largely quiet in Minnesota.Visibility will be quite low in central Minnesota in the morning hours, so if you're still traveling Thursday morning, take your time.That fog will eventually clear, and we'll have some sunshine this afternoon. A cold front will make its way through, dropping temperatures to right around average. The Twin Cities should see a high of 39. Friday will be a few degrees warmer, with highs in the mid-40s, and the metro should hit 50 on Saturday.Things cool down after that, and early next week we could see more flurries or snow showers.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sporadic Weather Hazards to Continue for Lower 48 States Until Thanksgiving

Sporadic weather hazards are possible to continue for the Lower 48 states until Thanksgiving despite a relative calm in recent days, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Heavy rain and mountain snow could affect the northern Rocky Mountains on Wednesday, November 23. While heavy rainfall is possible in parts...

