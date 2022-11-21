You can call Legendary’s MonsterVerse a lot of things. Depending on what you’ve made of them to date, you might call them fun, inconsistent, exciting, needlessly grim, spectatcular, overproduced, and a textbook example of modern franchise filmmaking, for better or for worse. You can’t call any of them a horror movie, not in the traditional sense of being a movie intended to illicit horror in the audience. Almost none of the Japanese Godzilla films are horror pictures either, not really. They prioritize fantasy, spectacle, action, monster pantomime, and sometimes comedy well before elements of terror. Only three of the monster king’s films aim to set viewers’ hair on end. Shin Godzilla (2016) ramps up the carnage and tries to shock with gross mutations of Godzilla himself, with mixed results. The Return of Godzilla (1984) leans heavily into the possibility of destruction during the Cold War, effectively enough but inevitably dated. And then there’s the black and white original from 1954.

13 HOURS AGO