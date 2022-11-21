Read full article on original website
Roasting a turkey is the worst part of Thanksgiving — so do this instead
Let's be real here: Roasting a turkey is factually the worst part of preparing a Thanksgiving meal, especially if you are cooking for a crowd. Once I hit adulthood and absorbed the bulk of holiday cooking responsibilities — a natural byproduct of working in food, I think — every November, I found myself increasingly resentful of what was essentially a stupid 16-pound winged ice cube sitting in my freezer waiting to be thawed.
This Thanksgiving , Instead Of Eating A Turkey You Can Cuddle A Turkey
An animal sanctuary called the Gentle Barn , with locations in California, Missouri, and Tennessee is offering you the opportunity to cuddle with a turkey this Thanksgiving. The Gentle Barn introduces their special event, called A Gentle Thanksgiving, "We are inviting you on Thanksgiving Day to cuddle our turkeys, feed them treats, join us for pie, and games, and celebrate life, love, and liberty with our majestic turkeys who should have been cherished throughout history for their intelligence, affection, and dynamic personalities."
‘Private Life’ Is a Funny Thanksgiving Movie About Family Dysfunction
If you're looking for something to watch while you eat your third dinner roll and fourth piece of pie this Thanksgiving, look no further than Private Life. Thanksgiving movies are shockingly hard to come by. There are a plethora of Halloween and Christmas gems out there, but as the middle-child holiday, Thanksgiving rarely gets a chance to shine. But while the quantity of films featuring Turkey Day may be small, the quality of films we do have — particularly Tamara Jenkins’ 2018 dramedy — more than makes up for it.
'The Mean One': Unofficial The Grinch Horror Film Sets December Release With Frightening New Poster
There's just over a month left until Christmas and the Grinch is getting ready to go slashing through the snow in the unofficial slasher parody The Mean One. Atlas Film Distribution revealed that the absurd horror flick featuring Art the Clown himself, David Howard Thornton (Terrifier), as the classic Dr. Seuss character will arrive with plenty of time to rack up some kills before the big day. Along with the release of a chilling new poster, the film is now set to reach theaters on December 9.
Woman Says People Who Put Christmas Decorations Up Early Are ‘Attention Seekers’
How early is too early to decorate for Christmas? Since Halloween has come and gone, and Thanksgiving is right around the corner, many people are already thinking about decorating their homes for Christmas. On Mumsnet, one woman complained that her neighbor has already decorated her home for the holidays, slamming...
Freeform 25 Days of Christmas 2022: Full schedule of Christmas movies
Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas is the broadcast home for classic Christmas movies.
'Frosty the Snowman' Channel, Time Revealed for Christmas 2022
Frosty the Snowman is coming early this year to kick off the holiday season. The classic TV special will air on friday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. If you're planning to catch it on a network TV broadcast, this will be one of your best chances. CBS...
'The Ice Storm' Is a Perfect Watch For People Who Dread Thanksgiving
If you've ever stressed about seeing older relatives during the fourth week of November, then Ang Lee’s 1997 classic, and one of his best movies, The Ice Storm is the Thanksgiving movie for you. Unlike Halloween or Christmas, there aren’t a lot of essential “Thanksgiving” movies that are required viewing every holiday season. While Planes, Trains, and Automobiles is in a class of its own kind, you’d have to stretch to call films like Hannah and Her Sisters or Nobody’s Fool “Thanksgiving classics.” But The Ice Storm is a sensitive examination of the secrets beneath the surface of an idealized suburban community – a perfect subject to explore if you find being with your relatives uncomfortable on this holiday. The Ice Storm explores the inherent issue with “familial protocol” and the inability to communicate. By refusing to talk about uncomfortable topics, families can prevent themselves from healing. The Ice Storm looks at the consequences of avoiding important conversations.
These are the 13 Thanksgiving foods that matter, ranked
Thanksgiving is the best food holiday of the year. Yeah, I said it. Christmas ham, latkes during Hanukah and hot dogs on the Fourth of July are great. But none compare to the gluttonous feast that is Bird Day. And it’s not just because of the bird. Turkey is...
50 Fun Thanksgiving Games for Kids and Adults
After your family's Thanksgiving feast is over and the final piece of the pumpkin pie is finished, keep the fun going by playing some easy family Thanksgiving games with your favorite turkeys—rather than falling into a tryptophan-induced food coma. These 50 best family Thanksgiving games will keep everyone entertained,...
See Photos of 'A Christmas Story' Original Cast Then and Now
It's pretty hard to believe that A Christmas Story wasn't initially a knockout success. (These days, this classic Christmas movie literally plays on TV every holiday season 😂.) Still more unbelievable is that it's been nearly 40 years since the adorable Ralphie Parker first stole our hearts. Yes, you read that right: your favorite '80s movies are officially four decades old. You may wonder what Ralphie has been up to since his mission to obtain the coveted Red Rider 200-shot Range Model air rifle. Well, fans are about to find out: the beloved movie's sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas, is being released on HBO Max on November 17!
'Godzilla's Black and White Footage Makes it a True Horror Film
You can call Legendary’s MonsterVerse a lot of things. Depending on what you’ve made of them to date, you might call them fun, inconsistent, exciting, needlessly grim, spectatcular, overproduced, and a textbook example of modern franchise filmmaking, for better or for worse. You can’t call any of them a horror movie, not in the traditional sense of being a movie intended to illicit horror in the audience. Almost none of the Japanese Godzilla films are horror pictures either, not really. They prioritize fantasy, spectacle, action, monster pantomime, and sometimes comedy well before elements of terror. Only three of the monster king’s films aim to set viewers’ hair on end. Shin Godzilla (2016) ramps up the carnage and tries to shock with gross mutations of Godzilla himself, with mixed results. The Return of Godzilla (1984) leans heavily into the possibility of destruction during the Cold War, effectively enough but inevitably dated. And then there’s the black and white original from 1954.
All For Nothing: 10 Best Movies Where No One Wins By The End
When you start watching a movie, you can be reasonably confident things will end well for the heroes. After all, a surefire way to end a story on a satisfying note is by having things turn out well for the characters we like. Plenty of good stories have their characters overcoming obstacles and making sacrifices, yet ultimately being better off at a movie's conclusion than they were at its beginning.
10 Best 'The Walking Dead' Trios, Ranked
As The Walking Dead comes to an end and several characters spin off into their own post-apocalyptic adventures, it's time to look back at the best trios from the past 11 seasons of the AMC hit. Plenty of best friends and romantic relationships have come and gone in the form...
Everything New on Netflix This Christmas Season
If you would like to forego the typical Christmas traditions like big family meals and parties and instead plan to ignore the world, stay in bed, and watch Netflix, first of all: There is no shame in that. Man, it sounds really nice, to be honest. And if that’s the way you want to go, Netflix will oblige with a whole mess of new holiday-themed movies and television shows in the coming weeks.
'Dylan's New Nightmare' Images Reveal First Look at Freddy Kreuger in 'Nightmare on Elm Street' Fan-Made Movie
Womp Stomp Films, an independent film company based in Los Angeles that has made both original and fan films, gives fans a first look at the upcoming Dylan's New Nightmare, a fan-made Nightmare on Elm Street film, through a Bloody Disgusting exclusive. The company is widely known for their work on the Never Hike Alone series — unofficial fan films that pay tribute to Friday the 13th, and The Spirit of Haddonfield — an unofficial short fan film that pays tribute to the character of Michael Myers and the Halloween franchise.
'Supernatural' Actress Nicki Aycox Dead at 47
Supernatural actress Nicki Aycox has died at the age of 47. Aycox’s cause of death has not been disclosed, but she had been diagnosed with leukemia over a year ago. Aycox’s sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, confirmed the sad news on Facebook, writing:. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented,...
Jodie Foster's 'Home for the Holidays' Makes Family Dysfunction Hilarious
In 1995, Jodie Foster, along with screenwriters Chris Radant and W.D. Richter, gave moviegoers an antidote to all of the stereotypically diabetes-inducing feel-good holiday movies with Home for the Holidays. This comedy set during Thanksgiving time tells the story of what really happens when a family gets together for Thanksgiving. The movie is a steadfast and uneasy essay on the rituals that bring relatives together while simultaneously tearing them apart, and while it's frequently a rough ride, it also offers a hopeful contemplation of those small moments that make our lives worthwhile and that keep even the most dysfunctional families coming back for their annual holiday season torture.
'The Devil Conspiracy' Trailer Shows a Wicked Plot to Bring Back Lucifer [Exclusive]
A horrifically absurd plot is afoot in Nathan Frankowski and Ed Alan's new film The Devil Conspiracy. Samuel Goldwyn Films acquired the rights to the sci-fi horror flick which sees a biotech company develop the technology to clone the greatest minds and figures from throughout history with just the slightest bit of DNA. Behind the company, however, is a cabal of Satanists who wish to use their technology for wicked means. Collider has the exclusive trailer for the film showing the Archangel Michael coming to Earth to put a stop to their plot to resurrect Lucifer as the god of our world.
'Wednesday's Production Designer Discusses the Inspirations Behind the Show's Gothic Look
Even while November and December call for the holiday season, the Christmas festivities didn't stop the Addams Family from marking November 23—on a Wednesday—as a day to yet again spread their kookiness onto everyone's screens. Indeed, the eight-episode series, Wednesday, has finally arrived at Netflix, extending the spooky season with a modern and more edgy take on the famously creepy family. Of course, apart from the cast members' performances, and impressive costumes and make-up, adapting the characters of Charles Addams would also require a well-executed production design. The show's production designer, Mark Scruton, told Variety that he opted to use the original source material as his primary reference, particularly in the intricate stained-glass, Romanian forest, and shrunken head scenes.
