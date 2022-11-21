ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Three Texas A&M Players to Watch Against LSU

The regular season finale against Texas A&M is vastly approaching, and as the Tigers continue putting the final touches on their game plan, they’ll need to limit the production from the Aggies’ star players in order to come away with a victory. Head Coach Brian Kelly has been...
How to watch Texas A&M vs. LSU, streaming link

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - This coming Saturday, Texas A&M will close out a disappointing season when the Aggies host LSU at Kyle Field. A&M is not eligible for a bowl and will stay home for the holidays for the first time since 2008. However, the Maroon and White can still...
Texas A&M vs. LSU Prediction: Tigers Aim To Stay In College Football Playoff Race

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Texas A&M vs. LSU prediction for the November 26 matchup in Week 13 in SEC football. The Tigers are aiming for their sixth straight win to cap the regular season, as they get set for an SEC title game showdown next week against Georgia. Meanwhile, the Aggies have had a disappointing season at 3-7, with Jimbo Fisher trying to lead his team to their first win since September 24.
LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson named SEC Freshman of the Week again

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - For the second time in as many weeks, LSU’s freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson has earned SEC Freshman of the Week. Through five college games, Johnson has scored in double figures each game and she put up a career-high 27 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3FG) and 10 rebounds in Sunday’s win over Northwestern State for her first career double-double. She also added 6 steals and 5 assists in that game. In Wednesday’s Field Trip game win over Houston Christian, she had 12 points, 5 assist, 4 rebounds, 2 steals and a block.
LSU moves up to No. 12 in AP Top 25 poll

BATON ROUGE, La. - The LSU women’s basketball team moved up three spots to No. 12 in Monday’s AP Poll. LSU is set to take off for the Bimini, Bahamas on Tuesday where it will compete in the Goombay Splash. The Tigers will take on George Mason on...
LSU gets past Akron in Cayman Island Classic semifinals

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman - The LSU men’s basketball team defeated Akron, 73-58, Tuesday afternoon at the John Gray Gymnasium in the semifinal game of the Cayman Islands Classic. The Tigers will play again on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. CT against either Nevada or Kansas State in the finals.
2022 SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Zachary LB Kameron Peterson

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - For the second straight season, the Zachary Broncos eliminated West Monroe from the playoffs, and once again the Broncos needed a late-game rally to do so. Late in the third quarter with West Monroe leading 10-0 and facing a fourth down the Rebels decided to go...
Southeastern to host Idaho in first round of FCS playoffs

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - After winning the Southland Conference championship and earning a berth in the NCAA FCS Playoffs, the Southeastern Louisiana University football team was ranked in both the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and AFCA FCS Coaches Top 25 polls released Monday. Southeastern (8-3) moved up six spots...
Baton Rouge engineering firm to merge with Mississippi engineering firm

Sigma Consulting Group, a civil engineering and surveying company based in Baton Rouge, has merged with Mississippi firm Waggoner Engineering, both agencies have announced. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. A Sigma news release said the company’s leadership team will integrate into Waggoner’s team. Miles Williams, Sigma’s president, will...
Thanksgiving starts dry, finishes wet

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An active weather pattern will be in store for our area the next several days with increasing rain chances this afternoon into this evening. Under mostly cloudy skies, Thanksgiving will be warm in the low to mid 70s with an 80% chance of showers and storms late today into tonight, rain may be heavy at times.
Get It Growing: Now’s the time to prevent stickerweed

(Video 11/22/22) Stickerweed, sometimes called burweed, not only makes the lawn look unsightly, but it sticks into your bare feet. On this edition of Get It Growing, LSU AgCenter horticulturist Heather Kirk-Ballard explains that now is the time to apply weed killer to prevent weeds like stickerweed.
Expect a soggy Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures are starting out this Saturday morning well above freezing, which is important because of the showers we’ll see off and on throughout the day. No icing is expected, but it’ll remain cool today with afternoon highs only in the low to mid 50s....
Ascension Parish's Emma Benoit shares story on Dr. Phil show

Emma Benoit of Ascension Parish appeared on the national television program Dr. Phil in hopes of reaching young people struggling with their mental health. A former Dutchtown High School student, she was left paralyzed at 16 years old following a suicide attempt. Now 22 years old, Benoit told host Dr....
