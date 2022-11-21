ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Colorado Sunshine: DU Pioneers men's soccer falls in NCAA Tournament

By Paul Klee paul.klee@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AIXPT_0jIa6HD200
17 NOV 2022: The Denver Pioneers take on the San Diego Toreros during the first round of the 2022 NCAA DI Men’s Soccer Tournament at CIBER Field at the University of Denver Soccer Stadium in Denver, CO. (C. Morgan Engel/Clarkson Creative Photography) C. Morgan Engel/Clarkson Creative Photography

Where the good news shines

Another successful University of Denver men's soccer season came to an end Sunday.

No. 4 Duke blew past the Pios 3-1 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Koskinen Stadium in Durham. DU reached the second round for the fifth time in program history, all since 2015.

"I'm really proud of their effort and proud to be their coach," DU coach Jamie Franks said after.

The Pios (14-2-5) had not lost since September and won their eighth Summit League regular-season title. Duke (11-1-4) advanced to face either Florida International or New Hampshire.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com.)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Colorado Sunshine: Lindsey Oates, UNC Bears enter Big Sky volleyball tournament as favorites

Northern Colorado volleyball might be the hottest team in the state. Now the Bears are riding into the Big Sky championships to defend their title. UNC coach Lyndsey Oates and the top-seeded Bears (19-8, 13-3) won their 12th straight match with a 3-0 victory over eighth-seeded Idaho State (13-16, 5-11) in the quarterfinals of the league tournament Wednesday.
GREELEY, CO
9NEWS

DU hockey moves rivalry game with Colorado College to Ball Arena

DENVER — The Gold Pan series, which features in-state college hockey rivals Colorado College and the University of Denver, is heading to Ball Arena. DU announced Tuesday that its January 27, 2023 game against CC would be moving to the home of the Colorado Avalanche, citing high ticket demand for the rivalry matchup.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver, Colorado College taking Gold Pan series to Ball Arena

One of the biggest rivalries in college hockey is heading to the big stage. Apparently Magness Arena on the University of Denver's campus wasn't big enough for the Jan. 27 meeting between Denver and Colorado College in the first Gold Pan series game of the 2022-23 season. The two teams will now square off at Ball Arena in downtown Denver.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Ed McCaffrey fired as Northern Colorado coach

Ed McCaffrey's time in Greeley is over after two seasons. A Broncos legend and former coach at Valor Christian, McCaffrey will not return as the football coach at Northern Colorado, the university announced Monday. "This is never an easy decision," athletic director Darren Dunn said in a statement. "We appreciate...
GREELEY, CO
The Denver Gazette

BEST BETS: The Denver Gazette's best picks for today (Tuesday, Nov. 22)

Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets: 1. Bowling Green at Ohio (-6.5, -110): Bobcats are 7-0 ATS since Week 4 of this season. 2. Bowling Green at Ohio (Under 55 points): Bowling Green's Under is 4-2 in last six games. 3. Tulane (+2, -110) at Cincinnati: Green Wave is a green machine, 9-2 ATS on the season. -Odds from SuperBook Colorado Paul Klee’s Best Bets ATS record: 26-18-1
DENVER, CO
golfcourseindustry.com

Heritage Golf Group acquires three Colorado clubs

Heritage Golf Group has expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of three semi-private golf clubs in the Denver region. Heritage purchased The Golf Club at Bear Dance, Colorado National Golf Club and Plum Creek Golf Club from the Bruening, Bennett, and Kerr families and Southwest Green, LLC. The three clubs...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Hackett, Outten, Kubiak all adjusting to new roles, hoping to spark Broncos offense

ENGLEWOOD — On Sunday against the Raiders, Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett often found himself reaching for the button to talk to quarterback Russell Wilson. "A lot of times I didn’t know what to do," Hackett said. "I thought I should call a play and actually hit the button a couple of times to call a play and talk to Russell and didn’t have the button there."
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Growing ski pass adds 2 Colorado destinations

Two Colorado ski areas have joined a growing season pass built to celebrate the sport's smaller, rootsy players. The Indy Pass has added Echo Mountain, which calls itself Denver's closest ski area, and Granby Ranch, outside of Winter Park, to its national lineup. In Colorado, the pass also includes Sunlight Mountain in Glenwood Springs and Bluebird Backcountry near Kremmling. Lifts, terrain, eateries, domes and 'ice bars': New to Colorado ski...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Cale Makar sets major NHL defensemen record in shootout victory at Dallas Stars

DALLAS — Cale Makar made NHL history and reacted with a shrug. The generational Avalanche defenseman penned another incredible chapter of his meteoric hockey rise in Monday night’s 3-2 shootout victory at the Dallas Stars. Makar opened the game with a power-play goal to become the fastest blueliner in league history to amass 200 career points. It took him only 195 games.
DALLAS, TX
The Denver Gazette

Denver playwright selected for Colorado New Play Summit | Arts news

Denverite Jake Brasch’s life as a playwright is presently powered by supersonic ink. Brasch, who is in the first year of his master’s program at the Juilliard School, is about to become just the fifth Colorado writer whose work will be featured at the DCPA Theatre Company’s annual Colorado New Play Summit. That’s the Denver Center’s signature, 17-year-old new-play festival that since 2006 has introduced and fostered 64 new plays, about half of which have eventually been fully produced on the company’s mainstage season. Brasch,...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

How Mount Evans could become Mount Blue Sky

It came pretty much of the blue. The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board on Nov. 17 voted unanimously to recommend the iconic Mount Evans, the 14er that looms over the Denver metro area, be renamed Mount Blue Sky. Some from outside the board were taken by surprise by the vote,...
DENVER, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

A Roundup of Attacks on Drag Shows by Colorado Conservatives in 2022

Anti-LGBTQ rhetoric is on the rise across the U.S. and in Colorado, and drag shows have become a central target of the right. Conservatives have attacked and vilified drag shows and performers, saying they are part of a left-wing effort to indoctrinate children through grooming. Colorado saw the effects of...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy