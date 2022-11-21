Colorado Sunshine: DU Pioneers men's soccer falls in NCAA Tournament

17 NOV 2022: The Denver Pioneers take on the San Diego Toreros during the first round of the 2022 NCAA DI Men’s Soccer Tournament at CIBER Field at the University of Denver Soccer Stadium in Denver, CO. (C. Morgan Engel/Clarkson Creative Photography) C. Morgan Engel/Clarkson Creative Photography

Where the good news shines

Another successful University of Denver men's soccer season came to an end Sunday.

No. 4 Duke blew past the Pios 3-1 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Koskinen Stadium in Durham. DU reached the second round for the fifth time in program history, all since 2015.

"I'm really proud of their effort and proud to be their coach," DU coach Jamie Franks said after.

The Pios (14-2-5) had not lost since September and won their eighth Summit League regular-season title. Duke (11-1-4) advanced to face either Florida International or New Hampshire.

