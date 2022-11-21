ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

WFXR

Danville Police investigate man’s death

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR)– The Danville Sheriff’s Office says a man was found without a pulse in a holding cell at the Danville City Jail on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Deputies say 31-year-old Anthony Lee Wyatt of Danville was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at approximately 2:44 p.m. for public intoxication. Deputies say around 5:26 p.m. a […]
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville man dies after being held in jail

A Danville man died after being found without a pulse in a holding cell in the Danville jail. Anthony Lee Wyatt, 37, was brought to the jail at 2:44 p.m. on Nov. 22 after being arrested for public intoxication, and was housed in the holding cell, according to a release from Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man dies hours after being arrested for public intoxication

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Sheriff’s Office says a man died Tuesday, hours after he was arrested for public intoxication. Police say they arrested 37-year-old Anthony Wyatt around 2:44 p.m. and took him to the Danville City Jail, where he was put in a holding cell. Around 5:26...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Fire destroys Bedford County home

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford County home was destroyed in a fire Wednesday morning, according to the Bedford Fire Department. Crews say they responded at 6:49 a.m. to the 2200 block of Bold Branch Rd and found the home heavily engulfed in flames. Crews got the fire under...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WFMY NEWS2

Man killed in head-on crash in Rockingham County

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A person was killed and three were sent to a hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Reidsville on Monday afternoon. Officers responded to a car crash in the area of Freeway Drive and Moss Street around 3:15 p.m. Reidsville police and state patrol officers...
REIDSVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Motorcyclist charged with DWI after crashing into multiple cars dies in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man who was charged with DWI following a motorcycle crash involving multiple vehicles has died, according to police. Greensboro police said James Euliss Barley, 60, of Reidsville, was driving a motorcycle when he crashed into multiple vehicles. They said it occurred in October on the ramp from South Elm-Eugene Street to Interstate 40 East.
GREENSBORO, NC
wfxrtv.com

UPDATE: Missing women from Altavista found

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Altavista Police Department is searching for an elderly woman from the town of Altavista. Police say May Bowyer Drake was last seen on 1407 Broad Street at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22. They report that Drake suffers from dementia. Police describe Drake as 5-foot-8-inches with blue eyes and grey hair.
ALTAVISTA, VA
WSET

One man shot in Roanoke: RPD

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police Department is investigating a shooting incident. On Sunday at approximately 6:08 a.m., Roanoke Police said they were notified that a person with a gunshot wound had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. According to police, officers responded to speak with...
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Talent takes center stage at the Danville Police Department

The Danville Police hosted a Youth Engagement Talent Show Friday at the department's new headquarters. The evening featured three groups of youth singing, dancing, playing musical instruments and one young man drawing to classical music. The show was MC'd by Curtasja Brooks and Isabelle Page. Prizes were awarded for the top three in each group, and were judged by Tommy Bennett, Carolyn Cooper, David Ferguson, Bryant Hood and Mary Mondul. The winners were as follows:
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Missing teenager found safe; man charged

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Pulaski man has been charged with contributing to delinquency of a minor, with the discovery of a missing teenage girl. 17-year-old Jamila Gadson has been found safe and returned to her family in Gretna. Andrew Roy Beverly, 28, has been arrested. When Gadson was...
GRETNA, VA
wfxrtv.com

UPDATE: Lynchburg police release new details in malicious wounding

UPDATE 11/18 8:28: The Lynchburg Police Department says they located the stolen vehicle of interest in the malicious wounding that took place in the 1500 block of Florida Avenue. UPDATE: Lynchburg police release new details in malicious …. UPDATE 11/18 8:28: The Lynchburg Police Department says they located the stolen...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Two found dead in NW Roanoke home, authorities say

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead in a residence in Lansdowne Park. This comes after Roanoke Police were called to the area at about 4:45 p.m. Monday to conduct a wellness check, according to the City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Martinsville Police search for suspect after 2 stabbed

The Martinsville Police Department is looking for the suspect involved in a stabbing incident that injured two people. Martinsville Police search for suspect after 2 stabbed. The Martinsville Police Department is looking for the suspect involved in a stabbing incident that injured two people. UPDATE: Lynchburg police release new details...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
wakg.com

Missing Gretna Teen Found Safe, Pulaski Man Arrested

A missing Gretna teenager has been found safe and returned to her home. Jamila Gadson was reported missing on Tuesday, Nov 15 from her Rockford School Rd. home. In connection to Gadson’s disappearance, Andrew Roy Beverly, 28, of Pulaski has been arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. No other information is available as the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be coming.
GRETNA, VA
WSLS

One critically injured after Roanoke brush fire

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS says units were called to the 700 block of Hemlock Rd NW for reports of a brush fire at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. Crews say upon arrival, they discovered a brush fire approximately an acre and a half in size. The fire department says crews...
ROANOKE, VA
wakg.com

Martinsville Police Chief to Retire

The City of Martinsville Chief of Police G. E. “Eddie” Cassady announced he will be retiring, effective January 1, 2023. Cassady submitted his paperwork for retirement in October. Chief Cassady would like to thank the citizens of Martinsville for all of their assistance during his career at the...
MARTINSVILLE, VA

