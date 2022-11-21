The Danville Police hosted a Youth Engagement Talent Show Friday at the department's new headquarters. The evening featured three groups of youth singing, dancing, playing musical instruments and one young man drawing to classical music. The show was MC'd by Curtasja Brooks and Isabelle Page. Prizes were awarded for the top three in each group, and were judged by Tommy Bennett, Carolyn Cooper, David Ferguson, Bryant Hood and Mary Mondul. The winners were as follows:

DANVILLE, VA ・ 23 HOURS AGO