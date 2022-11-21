ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

angie sory
3d ago

isn't every driver aware the week before a holiday the police are out in force just like gas prices go up cause people are traveling

KMOV

West County teen to help homeless on Thanksgiving

News 4's Taylor Holt was live at Lambert Wednesday to talk about holiday travel. The fight card for Wednesday night's 35th annual Budweiser Guns 'N Hoses has been set. St. Louis City, County & RSA reach deal on Rams settlement money. Updated: 2 hours ago. St. Louis City, St. Louis...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Jefferson County home destroyed as thieves go after scrap metal

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary at a mobile home on Brookstone Drive in House Springs. The thieves ripped out the sheetrock walls and removed most of the electrical wiring. Stephanie McCracken owns the home. “That is really hard, coming in...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Fenton woman, Cedar Hill man injured in accident

A 43-year-old Fenton woman and 64-year-old Cedar Hill man were injured Tuesday morning, Nov. 22, in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Hwy. 30 and Delores Drive in Murphy, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At about 6:40 a.m., Tamara L. Sigman, was driving a 2007 Honda Odyssey west...
CEDAR HILL, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Eight catalytic converters stolen around the county over one weekend

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of eight catalytic converters from four locations over the last weekend of October. The cost to replace the eight stolen converters was estimated at $6,000, authorities reported. Spokesman Grant Bissell said it is unknown if the thefts, which occurred between...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

House Rabbit Society of Missouri seeking donations after theft

FENTON, Mo. (KMOV) – An organization dedicated to helping rescue some of our most vulnerable furry friends is asking for help. On Friday, the House Rabbit Society of Missouri discovered someone stole 48 crates from the shed at their Fenton facility. The organization is volunteer-based, and the theft hits them especially hard this time of year.
FENTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Catawissa woman injured in two vehicle crash in Jefferson County

(Jefferson County) One person was injured in a two vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon in Jefferson County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened in the area of Highway 30 at Local Hillsboro Road when a 2001 Jeep Cherokee driven by 57-year-old Gary Meyer of Fenton struck the left side of a 2012 Mazda 3 driven by 18-year-old Valecia Ruzicka of Catawissa.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
ksgf.com

Gas Prices Keep Falling In Missouri

(KTTS News) — AAA Missouri says gas prices have fallen across Missouri. The average price in Springfield is $3.23 gallon, down from $3.34 gallon last week. The statewide average price is $3.22 a gallon for unleaded, down ten cents from last week, but still 15 cents higher than this time last year.
MISSOURI STATE
myleaderpaper.com

Pickup, guns stolen from Hillsboro-area home

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a pickup from a detached garage at a home in the 8400 block of Old Hwy. 21 north of Hillsboro. A .22-caliber Browning rifle and .38-caliber Browning revolver were in the gray 2000 GMC Sierra when it was stolen, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
HILLSBORO, MO
republicmonitor.com

Perry County Memorial Hospital, Mercy build bikes for charity

Some children will receive a special gift this holiday season thanks to leaders from Perry County Health System (PCHS) and Mercy Hospital Jefferson. Mercy leaders frequently give back to their communities and were looking for a way to include members from the Perryville community. They elected to assemble bicycles for children in need and invited PCHS leaders to join them. About 80 leaders from the two health care organizations came together on Friday, Nov. 18 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Perryville.
PERRYVILLE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Veterans health and benefits fair coming to Festus in December

(Festus) There will be another Veterans Health and Benefits Fair in Festus coming up early next Month. Klint Oldham with the Twin City Amvets Post 171 in Festus. He says the fair will be held at the VFW Post 3777 in Festus and invites veterans to come prepared and see if they have some medical benefits coming their way.
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Jefferson County SWAT team called in to assist in Pevely domestic incident

(Pevely) 44-year-old Jason Gene Phillips of Pevely was arrested and charged after an incident on Friday. Phillips is charged with two counts of Assault 1st Degree, two counts of Armed Criminal Action, and one count of Domestic Assault 2nd Degree. He is being held at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Jail without bond. After a victim reported a domestic-related assault in which Phillips was the suspect, three Pevely Police Officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of Old State Road South to investigate. Officers located Phillips who was holding a shotgun. Phillips initially complied with the officers’ demands to relinquish his shotgun. But when he failed to comply with further commands, he was sprayed with OC (commonly referred to as pepper spray). Phillips retrieved the shotgun, and as he turned toward the officers, one officer fired his weapon. Phillips allegedly fired toward the officers who retreated and called for assistance. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was able to apprehend Phillips without injuries to him or the officers. The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident as requested by the Pevely Police Department.
PEVELY, MO

