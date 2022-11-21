Read full article on original website
Uniontown fire claims one life
UNIONTOWN, Ky. (WEHT) – The Union County Coroner confirms one person has died after a fire in Union County. The state fire marshal is at the scene along with fire crews. The fire broke out at the corner of Madison and Hobson in Uniontown. Officials tell us the fire broke out around 4 a.m. and […]
Body found in Spencer County identified, autopsy to follow
The Spencer County Coroner's office says a dead body has been found on the side of the roadway in the 8000 block of West Eureka Road in Rockport.
k105.com
Fire heavily damages old Leitchfield motel
A fire has heavily damaged an old Leitchfield motel. Tuesday morning at approximately 3:30, the Leitchfield Fire and Police Departments, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and EMS responded to the old Country Side Inn Motel (also formerly the Econo Lodge) in 200 block of Commerce Drive. Upon firefighters arriving,...
Woman killed in Hopkins County car crash
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says they dispatched deputies to a car accident on Tuesday afternoon in the area of Hanson Road and Jones Road.
wevv.com
Car overturns in Evansville crash
Crews were cleaning up a crash in Evansville Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Fulton Avenue and John Street, just off of the Lloyd Expressway. No one was injured in the crash, but one vehicle was overturned in the crash. Stay with us...
HPD: Shots fired near Henderson pawn shop
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department (HPD) investigated a shots fired report near a local pawn shop. HPD says employees of Bullets Pawn stated a subject in front of the store shot a round off and fled the scene. Officers with the Henderson Police Department quickly found the subject, Tony Melton, on Jefferson […]
Parts of Greenville under boil advisory
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Muhlenberg Central Dispatch says some parts of the county are currently under a boil advisory. Officials posted on social media, notifying that the advisory is in effect for all living or working along College St., East and West Trowbridge St., as well as Center Street in Greenville. Dispatch mentioned the day […]
14news.com
Family provides update on Evansville juvenile who was shot in the head
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Family members describe Landon Heck as a normal, happy-go-lucky 15-year-old who loves basketball and has a big heart. Since he was young, he’s been close with his grandparents, which is what makes a phone call like the one Dena and Tim Rowans received that much harder to fathom.
wevv.com
'Deck the Park' kicking off in Madisonville on Thursday
A seasonal event is returning to Madisonville, Kentucky on Thursday. The third-annual "Deck the Park" event will kick off on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., running nightly during those same hours until Jan. 1, 2023. The free, nightly Christmas attraction includes a Christmas light drive-thru, a Community Christmas...
14news.com
Community shares Thanksgiving meal in Dawson Springs
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear joined Dawson springs residents to start their holiday a couple days early at the town’s pre-Thanksgiving celebration located at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park. “I’m just thankful that they’re all alive, that we’re all alive,” said Henrietta Lane....
Man arrested for online threats of mass shootings in western Kentucky
HART COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police arrested a Hart County man over the weekend after he allegedly made threats regarding multiple mass shootings in western Kentucky. According to state police, on Nov. 3, KSP Post 3 received a call from a woman regarding threats of a public shooting she received from Joshua Morrison, 30.
wevv.com
'Drive By for a Pie' event held for first responders in Owensboro
The Owensboro Community is showing appreciation for first responders ahead of Thanksgiving. Cedarhurst of Owensboro will be handing out pies for families to enjoy. First responders are invited to drive through and take home a pie from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 22nd. The event will take place...
wevv.com
Tri-State trash pickup services adjusting their schedules ahead of Thanksgiving
Several Kentucky trash services are switching their pickup dates for Thanksgiving week. In Henderson trash collections on Thursday and Friday have been shifted to Tuesday and Wednesday. In Owensboro Thursday services will be pushed to Friday, with the normal Friday service moved to Saturday. For customers in Madisonville, any Thursday...
WBKO
Thanksgiving dinners being served, delivered throughout the area
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thanksgiving meals are being served to the community for those who need a meal. Below are dinners and their times and contact information. LD Ralph Bunche Community Center 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Cave City Senior Center at noon on Thanksgiving Day.
whopam.com
Several arrested following Madisonville investigation
An investigation Tuesday in Madisonville led to the arrests of several suspects, including three for drug trafficking. A news release says the Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE/Narcotics Unit received information that a wanted fugitive, 29-year old Zackarius Franklin of Madisonville, was at an apartment on North Seminary Street and a search warrant was obtained.
whopam.com
Mitchell retiring from Todd County Road Department, Stokes to replace him
Todd County Road Department Superintendent Eddie Mitchell is retiring and fiscal court has chosen his successor. Mitchell has been at the road department for 16 years, including the last 13 as superintendent. He says there have been many improvements during that time, including equipment upgrades and purchases. The department is...
WBKO
Tornado sirens in Warren County malfunction overnight
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many residents were awoken overnight by the sound of tornado warning sirens throughout Warren County; however, this was not due to inclement weather. Travis Puckett with Warren County Emergency Management said officials spoke with Federal Signal, Motorola, & the National Weather Service. They found that...
One person hurt in Evansville motel shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a mid morning shooting left one person injured on Evansville’s north side. Authorities tell us the incident happened just before 9:45 a.m. at the Esquire Motel along Old Business 41. Not much has been said on the incident, but we’re told the one victim was shot in the arm […]
Owensboro Fire Department welcomes new firefighters
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Seven new members joined the Owensboro Fire Department family on Monday. Mayor Tom Watson swore in the new probationary firefighters and then they were pinned by loved ones and friends. “They now wear the badge and the patch of the Owensboro Fire Department and we are proud to have them as […]
Masonville hunting cabin goes up in flames
The Masonville Fire Department says it dispatched firefighters to Highway 1414 in Ohio County to help with a structure fire on Friday. Reports say the call came in at 6:45 a.m.
