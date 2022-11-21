Read full article on original website
republicmonitor.com
Perry County Memorial Hospital, Mercy build bikes for charity
Some children will receive a special gift this holiday season thanks to leaders from Perry County Health System (PCHS) and Mercy Hospital Jefferson. Mercy leaders frequently give back to their communities and were looking for a way to include members from the Perryville community. They elected to assemble bicycles for children in need and invited PCHS leaders to join them. About 80 leaders from the two health care organizations came together on Friday, Nov. 18 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Perryville.
mymoinfo.com
Veterans health and benefits fair coming to Festus in December
(Festus) There will be another Veterans Health and Benefits Fair in Festus coming up early next Month. Klint Oldham with the Twin City Amvets Post 171 in Festus. He says the fair will be held at the VFW Post 3777 in Festus and invites veterans to come prepared and see if they have some medical benefits coming their way.
KMOV
Harris-Stowe State University put ‘on notice’ by accrediting agency
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis’ only historically Black university has been placed ‘on notice’ by an accrediting agency. Harris-Stowe State University was sanctioned by the Higher Learning Commission earlier this month, stating it’s at risk of being out of compliance with accreditation requirements. This included concerns about a late audit and lacking strategies to improve retention and graduation rates.
mymoinfo.com
Ida Jeanette Caruthers — Service 11/28/22 12:30 P.M.
Ida Jeanette Caruthers of Fenton passed away Tuesday (11/22), she was 85 years old. The visitation for Ida Caruthers will be Monday (11/28) morning from 10:30 until the time of service at 12:30 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Burial in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
mymoinfo.com
William Leo Broeker Sr. — Service 11/26/22 2 P.M.
William Leo Broeker Sr. of Hillsboro passed away Monday (11/21), he was 71 years old. The funeral service will be Saturday (11/26) afternoon at 2 at the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro. The visitation for William Broeker Sr. will be Friday (11/25) evening from 5 until 8 and...
St. Ferdinand Parish cancels annual Thanksgiving dinner, citing lack of volunteers
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Ferdinand Parish has made the decision to cancel its annual Thanksgiving Day dinner for 2022. The Florissant parish said on its website that the dinner had been canceled because it lacked volunteers to help with planning, and no longer had someone to roast the turkeys.
mymoinfo.com
Tanya Sue Seranno — Service 11/25/22 1 P.M.
Tanya Sue Serrano of Festus passed away Monday (11/21), she was 66 years old. The visitation for Tanya Serrano will be Friday (11/25) morning from 11 until the time of service at 1 at Cross Pointe Church of Festus. Burial in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
myleaderpaper.com
Fenton woman, Cedar Hill man injured in accident
A 43-year-old Fenton woman and 64-year-old Cedar Hill man were injured Tuesday morning, Nov. 22, in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Hwy. 30 and Delores Drive in Murphy, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At about 6:40 a.m., Tamara L. Sigman, was driving a 2007 Honda Odyssey west...
mymoinfo.com
Norman Crecelius – Visitation 3:00 11/26/22
Dr. Norman Crecelius of Farmington died Monday at the age of 80. A memorial visitation will be 3 to 7 Saturday at Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington.
mymoinfo.com
Darby Downey – Service 2:00 11/27/22
Darby Downey of Park Hills died Wednesday at the age of 104. The funeral service will be 2:00 Sunday at the Elvins Baptist Church with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation for Darby Downey will be 5:30 to 9 Saturday and 12:30 to 2 Sunday at the church.
mymoinfo.com
Randy Pribble – Service 11am 12/3/22
Randy Pribble of Columbia, formerly of Perryville died Thursday, November 17th at the age of 68. A memorial service will be 11:00 Saturday, December 3, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville.
mymoinfo.com
City of Festus hires Broombaugh as its next fire chief
(Festus) The City of Festus has hired a new fire chief moving forward. On Saturday, during a special session of the Festus City Council and an appointment by Mayor Sam Richards, the council unanimously approved former Rock Community Fire Protection District Chief Jeff Broombaugh as its next chief. Mayor Richards says it’s a good move to find someone with a wealth of knowledge and experience.
mymoinfo.com
Catawissa woman injured in two vehicle crash in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) One person was injured in a two vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon in Jefferson County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened in the area of Highway 30 at Local Hillsboro Road when a 2001 Jeep Cherokee driven by 57-year-old Gary Meyer of Fenton struck the left side of a 2012 Mazda 3 driven by 18-year-old Valecia Ruzicka of Catawissa.
Washington Missourian
Walmart debuts 'store of the future' conceptual design in Washington
Washington’s Walmart store was the retail giant’s first to be transformed into a Supercenter. That was in 1988. On Friday, store officials cut the ribbon on a nearly $6 million renovation and redesign making it one of the chain’s first to convert to the next generation “store of the future.”
mymoinfo.com
Body Found In Farmington
(Farmington) The Farmington Police Department is investigating the death of 54 year old Keith Meuller of Ste. Genevieve County. Mueller is described as a white male with body tattoos and a right leg that was amputated below the knee. Officials were investigating a traffic accident in the VA Clinic parking...
mymoinfo.com
Evelyn Matilda Conner — Service 12/1/22 11 A.M.
Evelyn Matilda Conner of Festus passed away Sunday, November 20th, she was 92 years old. The visitation for Evelyn Conner will be Thursday morning, December 1st, from 9 until the time of the funeral service at 11 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Festus. The interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold buys land to avoid trial
The city of Arnold has settled a lawsuit with former Jefferson County Associate Circuit Judge Ray Dickhaner over a 1.6-acre property along Old Lemay Ferry Road northeast of Richardson Road he was trying to get rezoned. By reaching the settlement, which calls for the city to pay Dickhaner $20,000 for...
mymoinfo.com
Donald Charles Wisely Jr. – Service 12/1/22 At 1 P.M.
Donald Charles Wisely Jr. of Doe Run died Monday, November 21st at the age of 76. A graveside service will be held Thursday afternoon, December 1st at 1 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation for Donald Wisely Jr. is Thursday morning, December 1st at 10 at C.Z. Boyer & Son...
St. Charles Amazon workers to participate in strike on Black Friday
Amazon workers in St. Charles are expected to strike in protest of what they call “exploitation.” Workers are demanding better pay, increased compensation for cross training for additional roles, and better worker safety protections.
St. Louis aldermen consider traffic signal safety
At a meeting later Tuesday morning, people who are working to make traffic lights safer in St. Louis County are likely to make some progress.
