Some children will receive a special gift this holiday season thanks to leaders from Perry County Health System (PCHS) and Mercy Hospital Jefferson. Mercy leaders frequently give back to their communities and were looking for a way to include members from the Perryville community. They elected to assemble bicycles for children in need and invited PCHS leaders to join them. About 80 leaders from the two health care organizations came together on Friday, Nov. 18 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Perryville.

PERRYVILLE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO