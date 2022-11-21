Read full article on original website
Jade Cargill Vs. Bow Wow In AEW Starting To Look Like A Possibility
After weeks of going back and forth on Twitter, AEW star Jade Cargill finally came face to face with actor and rapper Bow Wow. Cargill, along with her "Baddies," Kiera Hogan and Leila Gray, confronted Bow Wow at his Miami show on Sunday (via TMZ). In the video footage of the confrontation, security can be seen moving Cargill away from the performer while Hogan and Gray are carried off. According to TMZ, one of the Baddies threw popcorn on Bow Wow before being taken away.
Britt Baker On How AEW Women's Locker Room Feels About Saraya
Saraya is one of the newest editions to the AEW roster and has sided with the faces on the roster. Since her debut in AEW, there have been questions regarding whether or not doctors had cleared her to wrestle; those worries answer last Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" when she announced to the wrestling world that she was medically cleared to compete. Saraya had her first match in AEW on November 19, defeating Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. Baker in a hard-hitting contest.
Tony Khan Hails AEW Star As “The Future Of Pro Wrestling”
While there are a number of pro wrestlers who are at their peak right now, and pushing the boundaries of the profession, fans are always looking for what’s next. Whether that’s a new star to burst onto the scene, or a current name to breakthrough to main event level. Interestingly, Tony Khan believes he already has that man.
Jade Cargill And Bow Wow Feud Is Coming To AEW TV
After weeks of build-up on social media, AEW wrestler Jade Cargill and actor/rapper Bow Wow had a confrontation on Sunday night at Bow Wow's show in Miami. Now, AEW has announced that the confrontation will be shown on tomorrow's installment of "AEW Dynamite." The company's tweet promises an exclusive update...
Road Dogg Claims Brock Lesnar Refused To Work With WWE Star
Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar allegedly refused to work with a top WWE Superstar according to company SVP, Road Dogg. In late 2017, Survivor Series was going to be the battleground once again between Raw and SmackDown with brand supremacy on the line. As part of the festivities, a bout was scheduled between Raw’s Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and SmackDown’s WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. But that bout never happened.
Mia Yim Confirms WWE Ring Name Change
Mia Yim recently made her return to WWE following her release from the company in 2021 while Vince McMahon still reigned as Chairman of the Board and CEO. With Triple H as the Head of Creative and the Head of Talent Relations, Yim is just one of many talents to return to the company. However, she is the first to experience a changing of her name from her previous main roster run, and now even from her time in "NXT." Appearing on "Ten Count," Yim confirmed the new name change and discussed why she changed her name.
Kevin Owens is coming for Roman Reigns' Universal title at WarGames! | WWE on FOX
Kevin Owens officially declared that he’s coming for Roman Reigns and the Universal Title this weekend at War Games. KO’s claim for the championship came after her joined the Brawling Brutes in ambushing The Bloodline during Friday Night SmackDown.
Jade Cargill vs. Bow Wow Feud to Continue on AEW Dynamite, Updated Card
The ongoing feud between AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill and rapper Bow Wow will continue during Wednesday’s post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS. As noted, Cargill and The Baddies had a confrontation with Bow Wow while backstage at the rapper’s concert in Miami on Sunday, following weeks of social media beef between the two, and one night after Cargill retained her title over Nyla Rose at AEW Full Gear. You can click here for footage from the concert face-off.
Ricky Steamboat's Final Match Affected By AEW Booking
Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is set to return to the ring for the first time in 12 years this Sunday when he teams with FTR to take on Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and a mystery partner at a Big Time Wrestling show in Raleigh, N.C. Steamboat recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman and discussed how his tag team partners and opponents came to be for what is being billed as his final match.
Mia Yim Discusses Her WWE Return And Name Change To Michin
On Monday's WWE Raw, Mia Yim officially had her name changed to Michin. The term means "Crazy" in Korean and was first brought up following Yim's return to WWE on the November 7 episode of WWE Raw. Speaking to Steve Fall of Ten Count, Yim addressed the change. "Yes. It's...
AEW Dynamite results: Loading up on wrestling before turkey
Before we give thanks for everything else that’s good in life, we’re taking some time for the Thanksgiving episode of AEW Dynamite. Coming to us live from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, this first episode after Full Gear looks as loaded as any holiday dinner table. In terms of pure in-ring excitement, it’s hard to top Death Triangle vs. The Elite, a matchup so nice Tony Khan is giving it to us multiple times over the next few weeks. Dynamite will see the two teams compete in the second match of their best-of-seven series for the AEW World Trios Championship, with...
Seth Rollins Still Listed As Babyface Despite Heel Promo On WWE Raw
Seth Rollins has been walking a thin line between heel and face gimmick ever since he defeated Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship on the October 10, 2022 episode of Raw. The Monday Night Messiah had a wholesome interaction with a young fan during a WWE live event last...
AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers for 11/28/2022
The November 28 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped tonight from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL, before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers from the taping:. * The Bunny defeated Blair Onyx. * Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose defeated Emi Sakura and Maki Itoh.
Ricky Starks Earns A AEW Championship Match On AEW Dynamite
Ricky is coming for the gold. The finals of the AEW Championship eliminator took place tonight on AEW Dynamite when Ethan Page took on Ricky Starks. Despite being bandaged up from the attack at Full Gear from Brian Cage, Ricky Starks picked up the win! Ricky Starks will now face MJF for the AEW World Championship at AEW Winter Is Coming next month.
NJPW Announce Wrestle Kingdom Night 2
NJPW has announced that Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January 2023 will have a second night of action, seventeen days after the Tokyo Dome show. In 2021 New Japan Pro Wrestling presented a monumental three-night Wrestle Kingdom extravaganza with the third night of action taking place in the Yokohama Arena as the best of NJPW faced off with the stars of Pro Wrestling NOAH.
WWE's Bianca Belair and Montez Ford announce new reality series
WWE superstars and power couple Bianca Belair and Montez Ford talk about their big event “Survivor Series WarGames” and exclusively announce their new reality series which will air on Hulu. Belair also shares that she makes her own in-ring gear!Nov. 22, 2022.
Another AEW Star Returns On Dynamite
On tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite (November 23) there was already a notable return and now, add another to the list!. One faction has just re-gained a member and then shortly thereafter, fired another!. Appearing in a backstage segment to talk about their recent altercation backstage at a Bow...
Marina Shafir Reveals AEW Contract Status
Marina Shafir has confirmed that she is under contract to AEW. Shafir recently spoke with Renee Paquette for her “Sessions” podcast, and mentioned how she signed with AEW. She made the comments when talking about her schedule. “Before I got signed with AEW, I was doing indie shows...
This Pro Wrestler Called Upstate NY a ‘Dumpster Fire’! What’s His Problem?
Within the wrestling community, there are few bigger stars right now that Maxwell Jacob Friedman. A member of All Elite Wrestling since 2019, "MJF" has become one of the most popular, and polarizing, personalities in wrestling. Described as an exceptionally arrogant, snobby, bratty, and generally completely unlikable jerk, he has become one of the most notable villains in recent memory in wrestling.
Video Resurfaces of Drake and Ice Spice Together at OVO Fest
Video footage has resurfaced of Drake and Ice Spice together at OVO Fest in Toronto this past summer. On Friday (Nov. 18), a brief video clip of Drake and Ice Spice standing next to each other in the crowd at Drizzy's OVO Fest back in August quickly began to make its rounds across the internet again. The now-viral TikTok video, which was posted by a user who goes by randyw0ng, has raked in nearly 500,000 views in the hours since it was published. The initial video was circulating on social media shortly after Ice Spice appeared on OVO Fest in August.
