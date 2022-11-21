Mia Yim recently made her return to WWE following her release from the company in 2021 while Vince McMahon still reigned as Chairman of the Board and CEO. With Triple H as the Head of Creative and the Head of Talent Relations, Yim is just one of many talents to return to the company. However, she is the first to experience a changing of her name from her previous main roster run, and now even from her time in "NXT." Appearing on "Ten Count," Yim confirmed the new name change and discussed why she changed her name.

1 DAY AGO