KMOV
Harris-Stowe State University put ‘on notice’ by accrediting agency
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis’ only historically Black university has been placed ‘on notice’ by an accrediting agency. Harris-Stowe State University was sanctioned by the Higher Learning Commission earlier this month, stating it’s at risk of being out of compliance with accreditation requirements. This included concerns about a late audit and lacking strategies to improve retention and graduation rates.
mymoinfo.com
Missouri Administration Hearing Commission Recommends Denial of Sand Permit in Ste. Gen County
The Missouri Administration Hearing Commission issued its recommended decision Tuesday, November 16th in the appeal of the sand mining permit that was granted to Nexgen Silica in order to construct a silica sand mine in rural Ste. Genevieve County. The original permit was requested by Nexgen in February of 2022 and was granted by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources in June. Operation Sand, a group comprised of local residents opposing the mine, appealed that decision. The Commission has recommended that the decision be reversed and that the mining permit be denied. In the appeal Operation Sand alleged that in its application Nexgen failed to identify all persons with an interest in the property to be mined and failed to show that Nexgen had the legal right to mine the property. In its Recommended Decision, the AHC agreed, saying Nexgen’s permit application was incomplete. In particular, the AHC stated, “it is clear that the Program’s procedure for investigating applications led it to issue Nexgen’s permit unlawfully.” The AHC recommendation now goes to the Missouri Mining Commission for a final decision. The Mining Commission has not set a date for when the final decision on the permit appeal will be held. Click here to see the full decision.
mymoinfo.com
Dunklin R-5 Board approves to place no tax rate increase measure on April ballot
(Herculaneum/Pevely) The Dunklin R-5 Board of Education approved to place a no tax rate increase bond issue on the April ballot next year. Superintendent Dr. Clint Freeman has more details. My MO Info · KJ112122E.WAV. We asked Dr. Freeman what specific projects the district would like to focus on...
KMOV
St. Louis City to hold town hall with finalists for police chief
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City will be holding a town hall in December with the finalists for the police chief job. The town hall will be held at Vashon High School on December 6 at 6:00 p.m. Residents can select which topics they would like to see covered at the town hall by clicking here.
KMOV
Former St. Louis Mills Mall has new owner
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Plans for the redevelopment of the former St. Louis Mills Mall in Hazelwood are moving forward now that the building has a new owner. Industrial Commercial Properties (ICP) purchased the building and plans to use half as a business park and the other half will be used by St. Louis POWERplex as part of an amateur youth sports complex.
KMOV
EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: The project promising to transform downtown St. Louis, the Mississippi riverfront & the global construction industry
TIF commission clears $354 million tax incentive for Chesterfield mall project. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary at a mobile home on Brookstone Drive in House Springs. The thieves ripped out the sheetrock walls and removed most of the electrical wiring.
mymoinfo.com
City of Festus hires Broombaugh as its next fire chief
(Festus) The City of Festus has hired a new fire chief moving forward. On Saturday, during a special session of the Festus City Council and an appointment by Mayor Sam Richards, the council unanimously approved former Rock Community Fire Protection District Chief Jeff Broombaugh as its next chief. Mayor Richards says it’s a good move to find someone with a wealth of knowledge and experience.
mymoinfo.com
Pevely revokes business license from Super 8 Hotel
(Pevely) The Pevely Board of Alderman has voted in favor of revoking the business license for the Super 8 Hotel. Due to safety concerns, the city forced the hotel to close the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building due to compromised structural issues. Pevely City Administrator Andy Hixon says the board came to the decision on Monday night.
PLANetizen
$323 Million Waterfront Project Cruising Along in St. Louis
Lighthouse Point will be constructed just to the north of the Old Chain of Rocks Bridge, in the upper right of the image shown here. | marekuliasz / Shutterstock. “The Board of Aldermen on Friday passed legislation to help finance a proposed $323 million marina complex with hotels, restaurants and an indoor waterpark on St. Louis' far northern riverfront,” reports Mark Schlinkmann for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Supermarket News
Independent grocer Dierbergs Markets lands at center of NGA competition
Dierbergs Markets will be the participating retailer in the National Grocers Association’s 2023 Student Case Study Competition. The competition, hosted annually by the NGA Foundation, brings college students from across the country to the NGA Show in February where the students present solutions to an issue currently impacting the independent grocery industry.
mymoinfo.com
Plenty of jobs coming to the Twin Cities
(Festus, Crystal City) For those that live in Jefferson County, there are plenty of jobs available, some are coming soon, with more coming in the next few years. Several new restaurants and retail stores will be opening in Crystal City. Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says all of them are hiring.
While St. Louis Lambert International Airport eyes a $3B overhaul, other area airports take on projects
ST. LOUIS — Lambert airport's $3 billion effort to remake itself into a single-terminal facility has gotten significant attention. But it and four other St. Louis-area airports are working on other significant projects, officials running the facilities said at an event Wednesday. St. Louis Lambert International Airport's leader, Director...
St. Ferdinand Parish cancels annual Thanksgiving dinner, citing lack of volunteers
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Ferdinand Parish has made the decision to cancel its annual Thanksgiving Day dinner for 2022. The Florissant parish said on its website that the dinner had been canceled because it lacked volunteers to help with planning, and no longer had someone to roast the turkeys.
labortribune.com
St. Louis County Police Department holds groundbreaking ceremony on new Affton precinct
14 minority- and women-owned companies to take part in $14.2 million union-built project. Missouri Senator Doug Beck (D-Affton), president of the Missouri State Building Trades Council, attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the St. Louis County Police Department’s new Affton-Southwest (Third) Precinct. The event took place Oct. 19 at the...
myleaderpaper.com
Byrnes Mill hires new code enforcement officer
Dan Bailey, 36, of Dittmer has been hired for the job, replacing Dave Taylor, who retired in July after holding the position since 2017. Taylor, 76, of Cedar Hill said he has not met Bailey, but his advice is simple. “Just study the books,” he said. Bailey said that...
KMOV
St. Charles County Amazon workers plan Black Friday strike
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Dozens of workers inside the St. Peters Amazon STL 8 warehouse are preparing for one of the biggest online shopping days of the year. However, a strike is on the horizon and it’s not just happening in St. Peters. Amazon workers across the globe...
MoDOT closing I-270 EB exit ramp for two weeks
For the next two weeks, MoDOT will close the exit ramp at New Halls Ferry on I-270 eastbound.
KMOV
Gov. Parson says Kevin Johnson execution will go as planned; more people asking for clemency
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - For more than a decade, Kevin Johnson has sat on death row for killing Kirkwood Police Sgt. William McEntee. As more people ask for clemency in Johnson’s case, Governor Parson tells News 4 the execution will continue as planned. Johnson is facing execution...
mymoinfo.com
Thanksgiving food prep and safety tips
(Jefferson County) Most likely the menu is set for those families that plan to celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday or at some point this holiday weekend. It’s important to make sure all food is prepared, served and stored safely. Brianne Zwiener is the Public Information Officer for the Jefferson County...
mymoinfo.com
Tanya Sue Seranno — Service 11/25/22 1 P.M.
Tanya Sue Serrano of Festus passed away Monday (11/21), she was 66 years old. The visitation for Tanya Serrano will be Friday (11/25) morning from 11 until the time of service at 1 at Cross Pointe Church of Festus. Burial in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
