Husband of Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner Faces Possible Criminal Contempt ProceedingsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
10 moments in the ‘Shoe throughout 100 yearsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘We have scars’: Buckeyes fueled by last year’s loss to MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Belleville football coach Jermain Crowell fired, can't coach in Michigan for two years
Jermain Crowell has been fired as Belleville’s football coach and it will be impossible for him to get a job in Michigan anytime soon. The Michigan High School Athletic Association Tuesday extended Crowell’s penalty for violating the undue influence rule, barring him from coaching any sport at any school for the next two academic years.
Ohio State must be ready to give the ball to Dallan Hayden vs. Michigan
Already once this season, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has admitted to being stubborn at times when he coaches. This may apply to the Buckeyes’ recent running back situation. While the Scarlet and Gray had two clear starting running backs coming into the season, both Miyan Williams and...
detroitsportsnation.com
Rumor: Michigan makes decision on Blake Corum, Donvan Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State
On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will be in Columbus to take on No. 2 Ohio State in a game that will determine which team advances to the Big Ten Championship Game next week in Indianapolis. The big question for the Wolverines is whether or not running backs Blake Corum and/or Donovan Edwards will be available for the biggest game of the year. Detroit Sports Nation has been told that a decision has already been made on both Corum’s and Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State.
wtvbam.com
College basketball: U of M at home tonight, MSU with a big road test tomorrow night
ANN ARBOR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The University of Michigan men’s basketball team will host Jackson State tonight in an attempt to win their second straight game. T. he Wolverines are 4-and-1 this season and are coming off a 70-66 win against Ohio University. Meanwhile, number-15 Michigan State...
Want to see football history? Here’s what tickets cost for Michigan-Ohio State in Columbus
ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan and Ohio State matters every year. It just matters a little bit more this Saturday. In a rivalry that almost every year determines the Big Ten Championship, the 2022 edition of The Game takes on added historical significance. Both teams are 11-0 entering the Nov. 26 showdown for just the second time in series history, only matched by the famous No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup of 2006.
MLive.com
Overheard at Mel Tucker’s press conference: Eyes on everyone and the winning edge
EAST LANSING – It’s now the last week of the regular season and Michigan State has only one game left on the schedule. The Spartans (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) play at No. 11 Penn State (9-2, 6-2) on Saturday (4 p.m., FS1) and need a win to lock up bowl eligibility.
Breaking: Charges Filed Against Michigan State Players For Stadium Tunnel Incident
On October 29th, an incident between Michigan and Michigan State in the singular tunnel of "The Big House" led to the suspension of eight Spartan players. Today, in an update by the Detroit Free Press' Tony Garcia, seven of the eight suspended Michigan State athletes now face ...
Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills: 3 burning questions ahead of Thanksgiving
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (4-6) are searching for their fourth straight win, with their toughest challenge of the season coming in the form of the Buffalo Bills (7-3) on Thanksgiving. We’ll try and answer three burning questions ahead of kickoff below:. Can Detroit’s defense keep those takeaways coming?...
Detroit News
Gold Star Detroit FC, Madonna University announce plans for 5,000-seat stadium in Livonia
A third-division soccer club is bringing a new stadium to Madonna University. Gold Star Detroit Football Club, which officially formed in August and intends to play in the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) in 2023, announced on Tuesday plans to build a 5,000-seat pro soccer stadium in Livonia that's set to open next spring "in collaboration with Madonna University."
How to watch Lions vs. Bills (11/24/2022): Free live stream, TV channel, kickoff time
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions (4-6) will have to get through one of the NFL’s elite teams to move their winning streak to four games. Detroit welcomes quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (7-3) for this year’s Thanksgiving game at Ford Field. Watch the NFL on...
MLive.com
Mat Ishbia says he gave $14 million to Mel Tucker’s contract extension
Nearly a year after Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker landed a 10-year, $95 million contract extension, there’s a little more clarity about where some of the money came from. The deal, which was signed on Nov. 24, 2021, was financed in part by a pair of wealthy alumni,...
Catholic school opening in Saline is region’s first in 20 years
SALINE, MI - A new Catholic school is coming to Saline next fall, becoming the region’s first Catholic parish school in 20 years. St. Andrew Catholic School is enrolling for the 2023-24 school year for children in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade, with plans to operate out of a parish built during a 2011 addition to St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Saline, 910 Austin Dr.
MLive.com
This Ann Arbor bar is a melting pot of World Cup fans
ANN ARBOR, MI - It’s a scene more apt for a Saturday evening than a Monday afternoon. Three hundred fans packed between the walls of an Ann Arbor pub, bumping winter coats and work bags. The lucky ones, who arrived early enough to push their way into booths, have let their fries turn cold and beers warm as they stare down the screens dotting the room.
wlen.com
Tecumseh Mayor Reacts to Kiwanis Trail Connection Completion
Tecumseh, MI – WLEN News continues coverage of the opening of the Tecumseh Extension of the Kiwanis Trail. The path connects the two largest municipalities, Adrian and Tecumseh. On Monday we heard from Adrian Mayor Angie Heath…and today we hear from Tecumseh Mayor Jack Baker…. Tune into our...
Martin Bandyke, Ann Arbor’s ‘morning mayor,’ to retire after 40 years in radio
ANN ARBOR, MI - When Martin Bandyke made the decision to move on from his role as music director of Detroit’s non-commercial NPR station WDET-FM to take the job as morning drive host for Ann Arbor’s 107one in 2006, he soon learned there was more to being a radio host than turning listeners on to exciting or groundbreaking music.
lakesarearadio.net
Lake Detroit Officially Ices Over
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Lake Detroit is officially iced over. Lake Detroit iced over, Saturday evening, November 19 with Little Detroit mostly frozen a few days earlier. Dick Hecock with the Lake Detroiters says November 19 happens to be the average date of ice-over on Lake Detroit over the last 112 years, “however, this year’s date is about 5 days earlier than the average ice-up for the last 30 years (1993-2022).”
candgnews.com
McFall wins Michigan House District 8 race
OAKLAND COUNTY/WAYNE COUNTY — During the general election Nov. 8, Mike McFall, the mayor pro tem of Hazel Park, prevailed in his bid for the newly redrawn 8th District of the Michigan House of Representatives. The district covers the city of Hazel Park, most of Madison Heights and one...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor Public Schools: Pioneer High School closed Monday
ANN ARBOR – Pioneer High School will be closed on Monday due to an issue with a water main. Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Swift alerted families of the closure in an email early Monday morning. “Due to a water main issue that has impacted the Pioneer campus...
The perks behind being on the MSU Board of Trustees
Michigan State University trustees serve eight-year, publicly elected, voluntary terms and do so without compensation. While they don't receive a salary, they do have access to several benefits through the university.A document given to trustees at orientation lists benefits that are available only to sitting trustees and are provided "in support of conducting university business." Several of the perks are the same as those given to MSU faculty, staff and employees. All board members receive a faculty and staff permit, which serves as a parking pass and gate card. With this permit, they have access to park in all employee lots...
WILX-TV
PHOTOS: Eagle rescued in Jackson County
SANDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - An eagle was rescued by a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy on Tuesday. Deputy Cory Caroffino went to the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Hendershot Road in Sandstone Township to check on an eagle with an injured wing. The Spring Arbor PD and the DNR...
