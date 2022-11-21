ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Rain Monday, fog Tuesday expected in North Texas to start Thanksgiving week, here’s what you need to know

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
 2 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — We’ve made it North Texas, Thanksgiving week has arrived and the week will start off with a little bit of rain on Monday morning, and a foggy Tuesday morning, here’s what you need to know about the early week forecast.

Monday will be off to a rainy start but shouldn’t last into the afternoon as it will move to East Texas and Southeast Texas, and lighter rain into Central Texas.

“Off/on rain is expected for most as you head out the door this morning. Rain should move into East and Southeast Texas this afternoon with the sun returning to North Texas this afternoon,” NWS Fort Worth said.

Tuesday patchy dense fog will be possible throughout the region, so, make sure to give yourself plenty of time to get to work or wherever you’re going that morning. The fog will eventually give way to some sunshine in the afternoon.

“Patchy fog is possible during the Tuesday morning commute, so plan to add extra time to your commute. Morning fog will give way to sunny skies in the afternoon,” NWS Fort Worth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FtSR5_0jIa4qjX00
NWS Fort Worth/Dallas
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Related
fox34.com

Governor Abbott readies state resources ahead of winter weather threats

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to ready state emergency response resources in anticipation of potential winter weather threats, severe storms, and flash flooding expected across Texas tomorrow through late Friday night. The National Weather Service has indicated winter...
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas barn with tractors, hay catches on fire

EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas barn that had tractors, hay and other equipment inside caught on fire on Monday. The Payne Springs Fire Rescue received a call to help the Eustace Fire Department with a structure fire around 1:23 a.m. The barn was heavily on fire and there was a diesel tank nearby […]
EUSTACE, TX
CW33

Texas travel blogger releases Texas gift products ahead of the holiday season

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you need a holiday gift idea for that special someone in your life, why not give them a Texas-centric gift?. Jessica Serna, popular Texas-based travel blogger most popularly known as My Curly Adventures, has announced Texas products just in time for the gift-giving season. Products include watercolor prints of Texas taken by Serna herself and a Texas-inspired candle.
TEXAS STATE
Nick Reynolds

Just How Many Mountain Lions Are Actually in Texas?

The number of mountain lions that call home Texas home is still unknownPhoto byPriscilla Du PreezonUnsplash. With over a quarter million square miles of land and an array of varying habitats ranging from the desert mountains of Big Bend to the dense woodlands of east Texas, one would think that Texas would be prime territory for a healthy, thriving mountain lion population. And maybe they really are thriving here. After all, unconfirmed sightings remain prevalent statewide. But using data from verified sightings only, according to wildlifeinformer.com, just an estimated 200 to 500 of these elusive felines are confirmed to exist in the entire state. That's a fraction of neighboring New Mexico, which projects a sizable mountain lion population of roughly 4,000.
TEXAS STATE
KDAF

