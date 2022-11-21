ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Texas A&M OL PJ Williams Arrested for Marijuana Possession

By Zach Dimmitt
All Aggies
All Aggies
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ME6iy_0jIa4h2E00

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman PJ Williams got into some recent trouble with the law.

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman PJ Williams was reportedly arrested by College Station police Saturday for possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds in size. 247Sports was the first to report the arrest.

Williams was booked into Brazos County Jail and has a bond set at $5,000, per the report.

Williams was already one of four players serving an indefinite suspension following an off-the-field incident after Texas A&M's 30-24 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Oct. 22, joining cornerback Denver Harris, receiver Chris Marshall and defensive end Anthony Lucas.

The 6-4, 285-pound freshman saw action in the season-opening win against the Sam Houston State Bearkats. A product of Dickinson (Texas) High School, Williams was a 2022 Under Armour All-American and a four-star prospect and the No. 8 overall offensive tackle in Texas, per 247Sports composite.

Williams committed to Texas A&M on Jan. 21, 2021. One of the faces of an elite 2020 recruiting class, he's now facing an uncertain future given his recent arrest and indefinite suspension.

The Aggies (4-7) will close out the 2022 season at home against the No. 6 LSU Tigers (9-2) on Saturday.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast !

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies ? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter

Want even more Texas A&M Aggies News? Check out the SI.com team page here

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Albert Regis, Texas A&M DL, speaks about containing Jayden Daniels and having 'juice' at Kyle Field

Albert Regis knows this season has been a tough one at Texas A&M, but the defensive line keeps a balanced perspective. Speaking with reporters on Monday ahead of the LSU game, Regis said, “emotionally, there have been ups and downs, but that’s life. Every day you wake up, it’s a blessing that you do. Each day will have ups and downs.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM CUBS DEFEAT LAGRANGE 56-39

The Brenham Cub Basketball Team picked up a 56-39 road victory over the La Grange Leopards yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon. The Cubs won the first quarter 17-10 and really did not have to look back afterwards. Brenham also won the second quarter 13-11 to take a 30-21 lead into the halftime...
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Oldham Goodwin Capital makes record-breaking sale on Westinghouse Building in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Westinghouse building in Providence Park has been sold to a Dallas based company after being owned by Oldham Goodwin Capital for six years. The old Westinghouse campus was occupied by an electronics company that built radar systems for the air force in College Station between 1983 until 1999. After they closed, the old campus sat empty in the middle of College Station for nearly two decades.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Update: Missing Brazos County man found safe

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man who was reported missing on Thursday has been found safe, according to his family members. The 27-year-old was last seen Tuesday morning at his home. On Wednesday night, he was reported found and safe. No other details were immediately available.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Hot Homes: For sale in College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this light and bright 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with an open concept, split floor plan located in the Castlegate II community. With this home, you can...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

New Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez on WTAW

Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about approving a rezoning request across from Midtown Park, Leo Gonzalez’s election to the Bryan ISD Board of Trustees, the city golf course, progress at the Phillips Event Center, economic opportunities around RELLIS, the Bryan Fire Department, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes may serve prison time in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (CBS News) - The judge who sentenced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to 11 years and three months in prison has recommended she serve out her term at a minimum-security women’s facility in Texas. Judge Edward Davila of the Northern District of California recommended Holmes serve at the...
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

ONE ARRESTED SUNDAY AFTER RUNNING FROM POLICE

A Brenham man was arrested Sunday after running from Police. Brenham Police report that Sunday afternoon at 5:15, Ofc. Crystal Buckner responded to the Walmart Supercenter, at 203 Highway 290 West, in reference to a subject on location in violation of a previously issued criminal trespass warning. Officers went to make contact at Walmart with Julian Ray Vela, 34 of Brenham, who fled on foot and was located and taken into custody without incident in the area of Home Depot on Woodridge Blvd. Vela was taken into custody for the Criminal Trespass and Evading Arrest or Detention and was transported to the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Texas Rose Boutique prepares for Small Business Saturday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With Small Business Saturday kicking off this weekend, Downtown Bryan is gearing up for the event and preparing for customers. Sami Jo Catalena from Texas Rose Boutique says her shop has everything a woman needs. “We’ve got shoes, dresses, genuine turquoise jewelry, just about anything you...
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan ISD Hires Its First Security Director

The Monday after Thanksgiving is the first day on the job for Bryan ISD’s first security director. Rich Himmel was introduced during last week’s school board meeting by his new supervisor, BISD’s director of auxiliary services Ron Clary. Clary said the security position was created by splitting...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Thieves targeting collection box at College Station Post Office

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The United States Postal Service confirms it has received reports of stolen mail at the College Station Post Office on Harvey Mitchell Parkway South. According to College Station Police Department, there have been five thefts reported since the start of November. The mail is being...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Student Bonfire Is Cancelled

There will be no student bonfire north of Bryan this year. Social media from the independent Student Bonfire organization posted that “Due to conditions on the new Stack Site and forecasted weather, we must postpone Burn for 2022. This was an incredibly hard decision to make, and a harder one to accept.”
BRYAN, TX
All Aggies

All Aggies

College Station, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Texas A&M athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tamu

Comments / 0

Community Policy