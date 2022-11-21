Katy Nesbitt, first American woman to ref at World Cup, is living her dream after teaching chemistry: "Felt like something impossible"

Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.

16 DAYS AGO