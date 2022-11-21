Katy Nesbitt, first American woman to ref at World Cup, is living her dream after teaching chemistry: "Felt like something impossible"

Read full article on original website
Related
Jon Lewis' to-do list: Manage comebacks, nurture youngsters and see England Women soar
New head coach expects to have 10 T20Is to get to know his team before World Cup
Journalist refused entry into stadium for Wales vs USA because he was wearing a rainbow t-shirt
The American broadcaster eventually managed to make it past security with the t-shirt still on
Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch
Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
Singer stops TV interview and walks off set at World Cup
Colombian singer Maluma, who is one of the artists behind the 2022 World Cup theme song, walked out of an interview with Israel's KAN News after he was asked about the issue of Qatar's human rights record.
fourfourtwo.com
"Game's gone!" – Fans notice strange detail on the referee's shirt during England vs Iran
Many World Cup fans have been left stunned by a strange and apparently new addition to the referees' shirts for Qatar 2022 – including the man in charge for England's 6-2 win against Iran in their opening game. Brazilian Raphael Claus, who oversaw the Three Lions' first fixture, infuriated...
Bellingham scores, gets serenaded in his World Cup debut
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — He started. He scored. He got serenaded. All in all, a pretty good World Cup debut for 19-year-old Jude Bellingham. The England midfielder, who hadn’t even made his professional debut by the time the last World Cup was played four years ago, scored the first goal Monday in a 6-2 victory over Iran at Khalifa International Stadium.
BBC
Justin Langer: Ex-Australia coach says some players were 'cowards'
Ex-Australia coach Justin Langer says some of his former players were "cowards" for making complaints about him in the media. Reports in Australia suggested unnamed players were unhappy with Langer's leadership style. He resigned in February having been offered a six-month contract extension despite winning the T20 World Cup and...
Cuban-born UPS driver whose reaction to first paycheck went viral says he feels "grateful"
A UPS driver went viral after his wife filmed him opening his first paycheck in the United States. Yoel Garcia told CBS News he was so excited because he could barely fill his refrigerator before immigrating from Cuba. He said sometimes he only had two things in it: "Water, water,...
CBS News
573K+
Followers
73K+
Post
409M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0