Louisiana State

Quarterfinal matchups in LHSAA high school football playoffs for Acadiana teams

By Cory Diaz, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
 3 days ago

And then there were eight.

Playoff brackets were slashed to eight teams in each of the eight divisions after the second round of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association playoffs Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LFvaM_0jIa4eO300

In the Lafayette area, 10 teams were eliminated, leaving 11 squads with their state championship hopes still in tact.

Here's the full quarterfinals playoffs schedule for Acadiana high school football teams . All games kick off at 7 p.m. Friday:

Non-Select

No. 5 Zachary at No. 4 Southside, Division I

No. 2 Neville at No. 10 Westgate, Division I

No. 4 North DeSoto at No. 28 Breaux Bridge, Division II

No. 2 West Feliciana at No. 23 North Vermilion, Division II

Select

No. 8 Carencro at No. 1 Warren Easton, Division I

No. 8 Madison Prep at No. 1 St. Thomas More, Division II

No. 6 Lafayette Christian at No. 3 De La Salle, Division II

No. 7 Archbishop Shaw at No. 2 Teurlings Catholic, Division II

No. 6 Episcopal at No. 3 Notre Dame, Division III

No. 1 Vermilion Catholic at No. 9 Southern Lab, Division IV

No. 15 Opelousas Catholic at No. 10 Ascension Catholic, Division IV

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Quarterfinal matchups in LHSAA high school football playoffs for Acadiana teams

