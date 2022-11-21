ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Crew working to remove parts of plane that crashed in Winston-Salem, killed 2

By Lauren Crawford
 2 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – The wreckage of a deadly plane crash is now being cleared.

The pilot and passenger, Patty and Joe Kreher died in the crash Saturday morning on their way to Winston-Salem from St. Louis to visit their son and grandchildren.

The plane was a “twin-engine Piper PA-30,” according to the Federal Aviation Administration. It crashed in Winston-Salem at around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Monday morning, officials with the National Transportation Safety Board have been using machinery to remove the large pieces of the plane from the wreck site, just a few miles from Smith Reynolds airport.

The couple was flying from St. Louis to Winston-Salem, a trip they had made several times according to family, but while in the air they began experiencing trouble with their engine.

The NTSB investigators say the plane departed St. Louis around 6:30 a.m. Saturday on the way to Winston-Salem. It stopped it Kentucky before continuing towards Smith Reynolds Airport, where they were meant to land.

