Zacks.com
Sunworks (SUNW) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
SUNW - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.16 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.15. This compares to loss of $0.24 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Calyxt (CLXT) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
CLXT - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.13 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.15. This compares to loss of $0.24 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
LEU - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.42 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.78. This compares to earnings of $2.95 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -153.85%. A quarter...
Zacks.com
VMware (VMW) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
VMW - Free Report) third-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $1.47 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.60 and declined 11.4% year over year. Revenues of $3.21 billion lagged the consensus mark by 4.81%. The top line registered year-over-year growth of a mere 0.7%. Suspension of business operations...
Zacks.com
Deere (DE) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
DE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $7.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $4.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.08%. A...
Motley Fool
Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks
Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
NASDAQ
Is Trending Stock Costamare Inc. (CMRE) a Buy Now?
Costamare (CMRE) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this shipping company have returned -0.6%, compared to the...
Zacks.com
Consol Energy (CEIX) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
CEIX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.55 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.93 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -12.97%. A...
Zacks.com
Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
CFR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.59 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.19 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.65 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.26%. A...
Zacks.com
Restaurant Brands (QSR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
QSR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.96 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.80 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.76 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 20%. A...
Zacks.com
Preferred Bank (PBFC): Strong Industry, Solid Earnings Estimate Revisions
PFBC - Free Report) . This is because this security in the Banks - West space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective. This is important because, often times, a rising tide will lift all boats in an industry,...
Zacks.com
Teradyne (TER) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y
TER - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.15 per share, above the midpoint of management’s guided range of 90 cents and $1.16 per share. Earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.6%. However, the bottom line decreased 4.96% sequentially and 27.7% year over year. Revenues of $827.1...
Zacks.com
Jack in the Box (JACK) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Top
JACK - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. The top line rose year over year, while the bottom line declined on a year-over-year basis. Revenues surpassed the consensus estimate for the third straight quarter. Darin Harris,...
Zacks.com
CNQ Shares Barely Move Since Q3 Earnings and Sales Beat
CNQ - Free Report) shares have slipped by a mere 0.1% since its third-quarter earnings announcement on Nov 3. This slight dip came despite the Canadian independent energy company posting earnings and revenues for the reported quarter that outperformed the consensus mark. Behind the Earnings Headlines. Canadian Natural reported third-quarter...
Zacks.com
Earnings Preview: HBT Financial (HBT) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
HBT - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The earnings report, which is expected...
Zacks.com
Why Is AGNC Investment (AGNC) Up 20.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
AGNC - Free Report) . Shares have added about 20.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is AGNC Investment due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Zacks.com
LHC (LHCG) Up 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
LHCG - Free Report) . Shares have added about 0.2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is LHC due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Zacks.com
Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
BSRR - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com
Warner Music (WMG) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
WMG - Free Report) fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of 28 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 115.38%. The company reported earnings of 5 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $1.50 billion beat the consensus mark by 6.91% and increased 8.8% year over year. At...
Zacks.com
Why Is W.R. Berkley (WRB) Up 7.4% Since Last Earnings Report?
WRB - Free Report) . Shares have added about 7.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is W.R. Berkley due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
