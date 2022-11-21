Read full article on original website
Related
Rising natural gas prices could hurt struggling Missourians
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Natural gas prices are continuing to increase at a dramatic rate and Heartland residents are feeling the full brunt of the damage. Last year, the Community Action Partnership of Northeast Missouri saw over 1,000 people reach out for assistance when it came to paying their bills and this year that number has grown at an outstanding rate.
Missouri natural gas customers to see significant increase in heating cost
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri Public Service Commission announced on Monday that Liberty Utilities customers will see an increase in their natural gas bills starting December 4. This rise is due to changes in the wholesale cost of natural gas as well as a change in the Liberty's Actual...
Natural gas customers to soon see significant increase in winter bills
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Some natural gas customers in northeast Missouri will be paying more to heat their homes this winter. Liberty Utilities announced on Monday that due to estimated changes in the wholesale cost of natural gas and the Actual Cost Adjustment (ACA) factor, customers will see natural gas rates change under a filing that takes effect on December 4.
Harvest nearing completion in the state of Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Harvest neared completion with 4.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending November 20, 2022, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Cold temperatures and snow limited additional fieldwork to applying soil amendments such as anhydrous, manure, and lime. Topsoil moisture condition rated...
Governor Kim Reynolds pardons turkeys virtually to help reduce the threat of bird flu
DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Governor Kim Reynolds pardoned two turkeys ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, just in a different way than normal. Governor Reynolds pardoned Stars and Stripes by video in order to reduce the threat of avian flu. Iowa has been limiting the movement of...
Iowa sees an uptick in respiratory illnesses ahead of holidays
DES MOINES, Iowa — Hospitals across the country are seeing an uptick in respiratory illnesses, including here in Iowa. Doctors are worried it's only going to get worse as we head into the holidays. "Here in Iowa and kinda the rest of the US, we're seeing increases in a...
Missouri governor to announce AG Eric Schmitt's replacement on Wednesday
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — On Wednesday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson will hold a press conference in Jefferson City to announce his appointment as the state's next attorney general. Current Attorney General Eric Schmitt was elected earlier this month to replace retiring U.S. Senator Roy Blunt. U.S. Senator-Elect Schmitt will...
Whole Foods to stop selling Gulf of Maine lobster after certification losses
PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) — Whole Foods Market says it will stop selling Gulf of Maine lobster after the fishery lost two environmental certifications. The Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) suspended the certification of sustainability for the fishery last week, citing a failure to comply with laws meant to protect the North Atlantic right whale.
Republican Mike Dunleavy is 1st Alaska governor reelected since '98
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has won reelection, becoming the first governor in the state since 1998 to win back-to-back terms. Dunleavy received over 50% of the vote after final tallies were released Wednesday, and the race did not go to ranked choice voting. Dunleavy...
Northeast Missouri food bank makes sure kids don't go hungry over breaks from school
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Each week, The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri supplies kids in need with a buddy pack that includes meals for the weekend. These are crucial for these kids as one in six Missouri children face food insecurity in the 32 counties that the food bank covers.
Missouri governor announces appointment of new attorney general
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri will soon have a new attorney general. During a press conference in Jefferson City on Wednesday, Gov. Mike Parson announced that he is appointing Andrew Bailey to the position. The appointment will fill the vacancy created by the election of current Attorney General Eric...
