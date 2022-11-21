Read full article on original website
Psych Centra
What Are the Physical Symptoms of Grief?
Grief is an emotional response to loss that can lead to physical symptoms as well as mental and behavioral changes. You might have heard the phrase “sick with grief” or the word “heartache.”. These phrases and words reveal a profound truth about grief. Grief doesn’t just affect...
psychologytoday.com
How to Recognize a Child's Grief
Grief for children and adults involves all human emotions and has no fixed timeline. Children "dose" their grief, being able to make quick transitions to play when they need to emotionally. This is natural and to be accepted. Children may raise very direct questions asking for concrete details about a...
psychologytoday.com
Emotionally Neglectful Family? How to Cope With Thanksgiving
In emotionally neglectful families, emotions are treated as problems rather than vital messages. Such families "don't do feelings," so many feelings are swept under the rug or not discussed. This gives them even more power. The unaddressed feelings from a lifetime lurk in the family members and their relationships decades...
KevinMD.com
Letting grief make you stronger
Grief is powerful and can break your heart for the rest of your life, or you can learn from it and become stronger. Losing a loved one is something that everyone will go through, but not all come out as survivors in the end. It’s part of life, but a very difficult part. Think of your loss as a lesson to help you live the rest of your life.
psychologytoday.com
Grief, Holidays, and Sensory Memories
Remembering is what makes us grieve, and holidays can activate poignant reminders of loss. Olfactory, echoic, and iconic memories are often triggered during the holidays. Memory enables us to “find” the people we have lost, especially when we are feeling lost without them. Holidays are points in time...
psychologytoday.com
How Emotionally Immature Parenting Affects Our Adult Lives
Emotionally immature parenting is seen in intergenerational trauma conditioned and maintained from one generation to the next. Many times, parents with dysregulated emotions may be experiencing their own unhealed attachment trauma. Adults who had with emotionally negligent parents may have difficulty expressing vulnerable emotions and may be detached or distant.
oprahdaily.com
How to Stop a Panic Attack, According to Therapists
I’ll never forget where I was when I had my first panic attack. I woke up in the middle of the night with my heart racing, hands trembling, arms tingling, and forehead sweating profusely. I paced around my bedroom screaming because I didn’t know what was going on and it quite literally felt like I was having a heart attack. At the time, I didn’t know how to stop a panic attack, so I just hoped it would subside on its own. I can’t tell you specifically what triggered my panic attack, but after a few sessions with my therapist, we think it was stress-induced, thanks to my never-ending to-do list.
psychologytoday.com
When Painful Memories Haunt Us
Eradicating and suppressing painful memories may have detrimental effects to our health. Memories, even painful ones, can serve to challenge our "fixed identities," which can help us grow in new ways. Suppression-induced forgetting, thought-stopping, and recontextualizing painful memories can change the way we remember and reduce the pain. Some memories...
WebMD
Tips to Navigating Thanksgiving Dinner If You Have Diabetes
TUESDAY, Nov. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Eating a Thanksgiving feast, while still maintaining healthy blood sugar levels, may seem challenging if you have diabetes, but it's doable, experts say. Nearly 40 million Americans deal with this issue every day, and not just for holiday meals. To start: Don’t skip...
WebMD
Laughter Might Actually Be the Best Medicine
Nov. 21, 2022 -- Among the myriad of prescriptions for health, perhaps none is more important than laughter. In fact, laughter ranks fairly high in the medicine toolbox, with research suggesting that it induces a wide variety of benefits that range from stress reduction and improved breathing to providing an extra boost to the body’s immune system and increasing pain tolerance.
MedicalXpress
Caregivers' coping strategies tied to anxiety, depression and quality of life
November is Caregiver Awareness Month, and timely findings from a study published in Blood Advances suggest that, among caregivers of patients undergoing a stem cell transplant, how someone approaches coping can influence their levels of anxiety, depression, and poor quality of life (QOL) they experience. In particular, problem-solving and acceptance coping strategies seemed more helpful.
WebMD
Mental Health & Asthma
I think most physical symptoms can mess with your mind, particularly asthma. Going through life questioning if today will be a day that I can’t breathe is plenty enough to kick off any amount of anxiety. I’ve been at events (dancing) without my inhaler (not smart) and had to...
psychologytoday.com
How a Child's Separation Into Adolescence Alters Family Life
Adolescence does not lessen parent–child love, but it does loosen some traditional compliance with parental authority. Normal adolescent separation creates more distance, discord, and diversity in the parent–child relationship. To stay connected, the parent needs to maintain contact initiative, turn disagreements into discussion, and bridge differences with interest.
People Are Sharing Their Toxic Traits That They're Actually Proud Of, And I'm Split On A Few Of Them, TBH
"I wouldn’t say it’s toxic, but it’s scary how much I can love someone and never speak to them again."
WebMD
Rock Bottom: My Lowest Points in Addiction That Led Me Into Recovery
I first heard rapper Eminem's song “Rock Bottom” when I was roughly 12 years old. Even at 12, his words resonated with me. Granted, I was too young to know "rock bottom" is the term addicts/alcoholics use to refer to their lowest point that convinced them to try and change.
A Cheating Husband Who Was Caught On Tinder, Weaponized Incompetence At Its Finest, And 11 Other Entitled Husbands Who Are Just Bad News
These husbands have left me speechless — and not in a good way.
WebMD
What to Know About Still's Murmur
Still's murmur was first described in a small section of the pediatrician Dr. George Frederick Still's 1909 book Common Disorders and Diseases of Childhood. He described it as a small sound he wanted to bring attention to. Dr. Still described it as musical, but not indicative of heart pathology or alarming signs. He compared it to a “twanging” piece of tense string music that seemingly does not occur due to any disease of the heart.
Thanksgiving blessing: After medical crisis, grateful to be alive
I arrived at Singapore airport intending to be there a few hours while awaiting a flight on my way to Vietnam. Instead, I suffered a cardiac arrest.
WebMD
Understanding the Pains
I think everyone understands pain. We have all had some sort of physical pain at one point in time. Big pains or small pains, it doesn’t matter. Sometimes it’s the small pains we dismiss that wear us down. Pain can control us if we let it. Understanding and managing your pain is a key factor in living with ankylosing spondylitis.
The Brain on Meditation
Meditation isn’t just a relaxation technique – it’s actually a way of working with your brain to improve your mental health and well-being. By training your brain in the art of meditation, you can increase your sense of mindfulness, calmness, and clarity. In this blog, we’ll describe the brain in meditation, what happens to it during practice, and the benefits that you can experience. We’ll also discuss different meditation techniques and the best ways to meditate. So whether you’re interested in improving your mental health or just looking to de-stress periodically, meditation is definitely worth a try!
