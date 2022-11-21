Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
Lane Kiffin Coaching RUMOR: Ole Miss Coach Leaning on Staying?
OXFORD, Miss. — Buzz around the Ole Miss Rebels program indicates that Lane Kiffin has indicated to the team and staff that he plans on staying in Oxford for next season. This comes in the midst of reports and speculation that Kiffin would be the next head coach of the Auburn Tigers. Kiffin denied those claims on Twitter on Monday, but speculation has continued through the last two days in Oxford and on The Plains.
Raleigh News & Observer
Lane Kiffin Meets With Players As Auburn Rumors Swirl, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. As Lane Kiffn and Ole Miss prepares for their annual Egg Bowl rivalry game with Mississippi State, the rumors linking Kiffin to vacant Auburn head coaching position continue to swirl—so much so that the 47-year-old coach reportedly met with his players to address the issue.
Raleigh News & Observer
Lane Kiffin Breaking: Ole Miss Coach Leaving For Auburn
OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin is expected to be the next head coach of the Auburn Tigers, reports indicated on Monday night. Jon Sokoloff of WCBI in Columbus, Miss., was the first to report the news. According to Sokoloff, Kiffin plans to step down on Friday following the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State to become the next head coach on The Plains.
Comments / 0