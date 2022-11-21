OXFORD, Miss. — Buzz around the Ole Miss Rebels program indicates that Lane Kiffin has indicated to the team and staff that he plans on staying in Oxford for next season. This comes in the midst of reports and speculation that Kiffin would be the next head coach of the Auburn Tigers. Kiffin denied those claims on Twitter on Monday, but speculation has continued through the last two days in Oxford and on The Plains.

OXFORD, MS ・ 11 HOURS AGO