Palm Beach County, FL

WPBF News 25

Organization distributes thousands of turkeys in Palm Beach County ahead of Thanksgiving

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Thanksgiving is now just days away and this weekend the organizationBoca Helping Hands distributed more than 3,500 turkeys to people in need. This weekend marked the 18th annual Boca Helping Hands Thanksgiving Box Brigade. Volunteers who packed boxes ahead of time with Thanksgiving items distributed those boxes as well as turkeys to people in five locations throughout the county.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Deputies searching for missing teen from Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A teen is missing out of Martin County. Nadia Jade-Angel Guajardo, 13, was last seen on the evening of Nov. 22 in the Golden Gate area. She has long brown hair and brown eyes. The sheriff's office said she is possibly wearing white crocs...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

New Mayor, Vice Mayor Sworn In For Palm Beach County

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County has a new Mayor and Vice Mayor. The titles are more administrative and ceremonial than anything else, but as we learned during COVID, the Mayor becomes the public face of Palm Beach County government if there […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Children’s Home Society of Florida Celebrates Dual Milestones

Palm Beach, FL – On November 16, amidst it’s 120 birthday, Children’s Home Society of Florida (CHS) celebrated its milestone 30th Anniversary Ultimate Dinner Party, entertaining more than 120 guests across Palm Beach. Supported by Chairs Victor Moore and John J. Tatooles and Honorary Chairs Jim and Gaye Engel, this year’s benefit was yet again a sold out success raising critical funds for local children and families served by CHS.
PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Judge sets no bond for West Palm Beach double homicide suspect

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The suspect in a West Palm Beachdouble homicide is now facing multiple felony counts. Eric Elijah Walker is facing two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm. A judge set no bond on Wednesday morning.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

U.S. Marshals arrest West Palm murder suspect in Suwannee County

Live Oak — U.S. Marshals, with the help of Suwannee County deputies, arrested a 37-year-old man wanted for murder in West Palm Beach. The Sheriff's Office says they captured Joetavius R. Jackson Tuesday. They say Jackson is from Live Oak, and they accuse him of shooting and killing someone in West Palm Beach area. Deputies say Jackson killed the person after an argument over a cell phone.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

