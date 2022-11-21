Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
Alpert Jewish Family Service delivers hot, kosher meals to Holocaust survivors in Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It is the season of giving, and theFerd and Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service in West Palm Beach is making sure Holocaust survivors have a hot meal on the table for Thanksgiving. The agency delivered meals to 83 survivors in Palm Beach County and...
WPBF News 25
Thanksgiving meals handed out during West Palm Beach's 31st annual 'Share-a-Supper'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds of Thanksgiving dinners were handed out to West Palm Beach residents Monday night during the city's 31st Annual "Share-a-Supper." An estimated 400 boxed meals were distributed at the Pleasant City Community Center on a first-come, first-serve basis. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF...
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County Food Bank volunteers work hard to get food to families ahead of Thanksgiving
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — The holiday season is the busiest time of the year for thePalm Beach County Food Bank. With Thanksgiving just days away, staff and volunteers are working hard to make sure families get the food they need. Resources: Food banks, pantries on the Treasure Coast and...
WPBF News 25
Boynton Beach police and local teen team up to change the lives of one family
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — While most south Floridians were preparing for Thanksgiving, one local teen joined the Boynton Beach police to change the lives of a family. It all started at the Homing Inn. "Sunday evening, we get a call. All the notes say is a homeless female is...
Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade Sets Sail Next Week
Locals can register their vessels for the upcoming Twenty-Eighth Annual Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade by November 29 The post Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade Sets Sail Next Week appeared first on Jupiter Magazine.
WPBF News 25
Meals on Wheels hosts annual Pie it Forward event to help homebound seniors
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Meals on Wheels hosted its annual Pie It Forward event to help provide weekly meals for homebound older people. First Warning Weather Meteorologist Sandra Shaw shares what this means for the organization. A Moment of Joy: News We Love.
WPBF News 25
Boynton Beach soup kitchen giving away Thanksgiving meals to families in need
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — There's no question the work being done at the Soup Kitchen in Boynton Beach is making a world of a difference. On Thanksgiving morning, people in need lined up to receive free hot turkey meals and pre-bagged groceries to prepare their own holiday meals at home.
WPBF News 25
Organization distributes thousands of turkeys in Palm Beach County ahead of Thanksgiving
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Thanksgiving is now just days away and this weekend the organizationBoca Helping Hands distributed more than 3,500 turkeys to people in need. This weekend marked the 18th annual Boca Helping Hands Thanksgiving Box Brigade. Volunteers who packed boxes ahead of time with Thanksgiving items distributed those boxes as well as turkeys to people in five locations throughout the county.
cw34.com
Deputies searching for missing teen from Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A teen is missing out of Martin County. Nadia Jade-Angel Guajardo, 13, was last seen on the evening of Nov. 22 in the Golden Gate area. She has long brown hair and brown eyes. The sheriff's office said she is possibly wearing white crocs...
WPBF News 25
Little Smiles Florida kicking off 13th annual holiday toy drive in Jupiter
JUPITER, Fla. — It’s the season of giving andLittle Smiles Florida is making sure kids across South Florida and the Treasure Coast have gifts under the tree this year. Monday, the nonprofit officially kicked off its 13th annual toy drive. A moment of joy: News We Love. Good...
Future of Port St. Lucie's City Center open for discussion
It was supposed to be Port St. Lucie’s first downtown, but now after two decades, the conversation is once again picking up over what the City Center site could be.
WPBF News 25
Following Colorado shooting, Lake Worth Beach officials declare support for LGBTQ community
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Three days after a mass shooting at a nightclub in Colorado Springs, leaders in Lake Worth Beach stepped up Tuesday to denounce the violence and reaffirm their support for the LGBTQ community. “There will be lots of calls for thoughts and prayers,” said Vice Mayor...
Downtown West Palm Beach restaurant closes its doors after nearly six years
The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill in West Palm Beach has closed. Opened in April 2017, the downtown West Palm Beach restaurant officially shut their doors on Nov. 14, according to a posting on social media. ...
New Mayor, Vice Mayor Sworn In For Palm Beach County
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County has a new Mayor and Vice Mayor. The titles are more administrative and ceremonial than anything else, but as we learned during COVID, the Mayor becomes the public face of Palm Beach County government if there […]
bocaratontribune.com
Children’s Home Society of Florida Celebrates Dual Milestones
Palm Beach, FL – On November 16, amidst it’s 120 birthday, Children’s Home Society of Florida (CHS) celebrated its milestone 30th Anniversary Ultimate Dinner Party, entertaining more than 120 guests across Palm Beach. Supported by Chairs Victor Moore and John J. Tatooles and Honorary Chairs Jim and Gaye Engel, this year’s benefit was yet again a sold out success raising critical funds for local children and families served by CHS.
WPBF News 25
Judge sets no bond for West Palm Beach double homicide suspect
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The suspect in a West Palm Beachdouble homicide is now facing multiple felony counts. Eric Elijah Walker is facing two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm. A judge set no bond on Wednesday morning.
cw34.com
'Wiped out her savings!' West Palm Beach resident loses $16K in scam
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Scams come in all shapes, sizes, and methods all in an effort to get your hard-earned money out of your pockets and into scammers' hands. And one Palm Beach County resident was scammed out of thousands of dollars in the ‘grandchild scam.’
WPBF News 25
'Go for your dreams': Boynton Beach mother and son win competition to perform at Carnegie Hall
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Imagine learning to play the piano a few months ago, and now getting ready to perform a piece at Carnegie Hall. And her son will also be playing on the stage, too. That's the story of one mother and son in Boynton Beach. "My piano...
cbs12.com
U.S. Marshals arrest West Palm murder suspect in Suwannee County
Live Oak — U.S. Marshals, with the help of Suwannee County deputies, arrested a 37-year-old man wanted for murder in West Palm Beach. The Sheriff's Office says they captured Joetavius R. Jackson Tuesday. They say Jackson is from Live Oak, and they accuse him of shooting and killing someone in West Palm Beach area. Deputies say Jackson killed the person after an argument over a cell phone.
WPBF News 25
'The need is tremendous': Hundreds of Thanksgiving meals handed out in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — It was a busy Monday morning in Port St. Lucie as volunteers were hard at work, handing out meals to those who really need them this holiday season. Before the sun even rose Monday morning, cars upon cars lined up at Clover Park. Just a few hours later, more than 750 holiday meals would be handed out a few days before Thanksgiving.
