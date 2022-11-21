Read full article on original website
Two taken to hospital following Bristol Virginia house fire
Bristol Virginia firefighters were able to rescue a victim trapped in a smoke-filled basement Tuesday night following a fire at a home in the 1400 block of Norway Street. An agency report said the house fire was reported just after 10 p.m. and crew members were informed one person had made their way out but another resident was still inside with the basement spotted as the source of the blaze.
Carter County Commissioners Approve Pay Raise For County Sheriff’s Department Employees
Beginning Friday, all employees of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department will be receiving a five dollar per hour raise after county commissioners approved the measure Monday night. It’s been a back and forth battle to secure the raises. The department has enough funds to take care of the raises through the end of the year. It’s still not clear just how the increase in pay will be funded. That won’t be decided until the budget process begins next year.
Fire department: Blaze at Wallens Ridge supermax prison began in cell
There’s been no official word from the Virginia Department of Corrections concerning a fire reported at Wallens Ridge supermax prison in Big Stone Gap on Monday. Town fire department information posted on social media said the blaze reportedly started in a cell inside the structure and was extinguished. It also said that no flames or smoke were visible.
Washington County deputies find psilocybin mushrooms during routine traffic stop
A Limestone woman already wanted for violation of probation was arrested on Monday after a routine traffic stop led deputies to find illegal substances in her vehicle. According to Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton, the traffic stop happened on Telford-New Victory Road. A report says the driver of the vehicle,...
UPDATE: Victim of fatal Tazewell County crash identified
State Police report charges are pending against a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian who had just been in a wreck minutes earlier. The crash occurred in Tazewell County, Virginia Thursday on Route 460 in the Springville community just after 6:30 a.m. when David Lee, 51, had exited his pickup following a crash.
FEMA spends $2 million to prevent future flooding in Kentucky
Federal emergency management officials announced the acquisition of 13 properties in neighboring Perry County, Kentucky to aid in the prevention of flooding. More than $2 million will be expended to buy acreage, demolish structures, and turn those areas into green space and the state will be in charge of its upkeep.
Candyland Christmas to light up downtown Johnson City on Nov. 26
This Saturday marks the beginning of Johnson City’s Candyland Christmas, an annual event that floods the downtown area with hundreds of Christmas trees. Organizers say more than 150 trees decorated by local businesses and nonprofits will cover both King Commons and Founders Park. The installation is free to the...
Absences from illness lead to canceled classes in Bristol Virginia
The system published a statement Monday afternoon that explained the closure that was due to staff and student absences brought on by illnesses. Childcare services will be provided for parents who work from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Van Pelt Elementary. Only children who are symptom-free need to attend. Classes will resume on Nov. 28 following the Thanksgiving break.
Wanted Suspect, Shot And Killed In Exchange Of Gunfire With Deputy
A man is dead after an exchange of gunfire with a Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Deputy Tuesday night. The so far unnamed man was wanted out of Bristol Tennessee and was spotted by the deputy in Glade Spring. The suspect shot at the deputy following a pursuit. The deputy returned fire killing the suspect. Authorities say a woman and a dog were inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting but were not injured, nor was the deputy. The name of the suspect has not been released pending notification of next of kin.
Tree lighting, Whoville Christmas happening in Jonesborough on Saturday
The Town of Jonesborough is kicking off the holiday season this weekend with its annual tree lighting ceremony and Whoville Christmas. Festivities start Saturday morning at 11 with a Whoville Christmas. For free, families can meet the Grinch himself, and those who come dressed as a Whoville character will receive a “Grinch treat” until 3 PM.
Police: Son stole dad’s identity to score credit cards
A Gray, Tennessee man is jailed after police said he used his father’s identity in a credit card scheme. Casey Cowden, 35, is charged with forgery, identity theft, credit card fraud, and two theft violations. He is scheduled for arraignment in Sessions Court and was issued a $5,000 bond.
