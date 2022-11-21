Read full article on original website
Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe decries DNR banning fish farming in Washington waters
(The Center Square) – The Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe on Monday blasted Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz’s Friday decision to end net pen fish farming in state waters managed by the Department of Natural Resources. “The DNR’s decision to end marine net pen aquaculture in Puget Sound is a direct threat to our Tribe’s self-reliance goals and cultural aquaculture traditions via Salish Fish, our Tribe’s sustainable marine aquaculture business,” the statement from the Jamestown S’Klallam tribe said. ...
Tri-City Herald
The Evergreen State is losing its trees. Here’s how Washington DNR aims to change that
Trees shouldn’t be a luxury. Yet, across Tacoma and other Washington cities, far more trees can be found in wealthier neighborhoods compared with low-income areas. Washington Public Lands Commissioner Hillary Franz wants to change that equation through an ambitious goal she announced Wednesday at an Arbor Day Foundation conference in Seattle.
Yakima Herald Republic
WA bans net pen fish farming in state waters
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND — With some of the last net pens floating behind her in Rich Passage, state Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz announced an executive order Friday morning to end net-pen farming of finned fish in Washington waters. The order came on the heels of her agency’s termination...
Chronicle
Washington Treasurer Wraps up Statewide Tour After Stops in Lewis County
Washington state Treasurer Mike Pellicciotti is anything but the stuffy, old fellow one pictures from a statewide elected whose job is to handle money. His energy was visible to constituents during a statewide tour that began in April this year and wrapped up in Lincoln County earlier this week. “For...
Asotin County Tied for Second Lowest Unemployment Rate in Washington State
CLARKSTON - According to monthly unemployment numbers for October 2022 released by the Washington State Employment Security Department (ESD), Asotin County is tied for the second lowest unemployment rate in the entire state. Asotin County's 3.1% unemployment rate (not seasonally adjusted) came in tied with San Juan County (3.1%) and...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Washington State Plummets in Business Index due to Capital Gains Tax
Washington’s new capital gains income tax caused the Evergreen State to nosedive 13 spots from last year in the Tax Foundation’s 2023 State Business Tax Climate Index. According to the Washington, D.C.-based think tank, the index is designed to show how well states structure their tax systems and provides a road map for improvement. The index considers corporate tax rates, individual income tax rates, sales tax rates, property tax rates, and unemployment insurance tax rates.
All Southern Resident killer whales have been in the Inland Puget Sound for 17 days
BELLINGHAM, Wash — All three Southern Resident killer whale pods have been in the Puget Sound for over two weeks, which is something that hasn't happened in recent memory, according to the Orca Behavior Institute. The pods have been spotted from south Puget Sound all the way north to...
Criminal charges for vote fraud? That depends on where you live in Washington state
SEATTLE — As the voting season ends, some elections offices are turning their attention to the handful of suspicious ballots that were cast. Some cases may be referred to police or prosecutors for further investigation. For Dennis Herron, of Lewis County, that process resulted in a felony conviction in...
Chronicle
Republicans Hit Blue Wall in Washington: Meet Your New State Legislature
Republicans hit a blue wall in the Washington state Legislature election this month, repulsed by Democrats who continue to build power in Olympia. While Marie Gluesenkamp Perez made noise nationally with a U.S. House upset and Patty Murray silenced her doubters with her sixth straight U.S. Senate victory, Democrats lower down on the Nov. 8 ballot quietly bolstered their control over the Washington state Legislature, setting the stage for an action-packed lawmaking session that opens less than two months from now.
Chronicle
CenturyLink Penalized for Rate Increases
LACEY — The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission has upheld a $226,000 penalty assessed against CenturyLink and its five subsidiaries for raising rates without informing the UTC, according to a UTC press release. The five child companies failed to notify the commission multiple times in 2021 and 2022 and...
Chronicle
Washington Wildlife Commission Strikes Down Recreational Spring Bear Hunt
A controversial hunt was struck down Friday, ending a yearlong back-and-forth. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Commission voted 5-4 to "not approve recreational hunting of black bears in the spring." Commissioners voting "yes" were Tim Ragen, Lorna Smith, John Lehmkuhl, Barbara Baker and Melanie Rowland. Kim Thorburn, James...
Chronicle
Washington's Special Education Age Limit Is Illegal, Lawsuit Claims
For disabled students in Washington, the right to free special education services lasts until the end of the school year in which they turn 21. A class-action lawsuit filed in federal court this week says this age cutoff violates federal law. The suit, aimed at the state's education agency, seeks...
WA AG Ferguson Positioning for Gov Run by Getting Tough on Crime?
WA State Attorney General Bob Ferguson's office over the weekend trumpeted about taking steps to keep a violent sex offender behind bars. Ferguson advises jury to keep man in prison in Walla Walla. According to the AG's office:. "A Walla Walla County jury denied release to a sexually violent predator...
Three Washingtonians convicted for COVID-19 relief fraud
EASTERN WASHINGTON — Three Washingtonians were convicted for getting COVID-19 relief funds and using them for other means. According to court documents, Jimia Rae Cain from West Richland, got $337,267 in COVID-19 funding used for her business. Documents showed that her business, Americore Construction, was not a legitimate business, as there were no employees or payroll during the relevant time...
theorcasonian.com
Governor Inslee’s week included trip to Egypt
COP27: State and local governments can go further, faster to counteract climate change. Earlier this week in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, Gov. Jay Inslee attended the 27th United Nations Conference of the Parties (COP27). Other U.S. governors who attended included Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
q13fox.com
Black bear hunting banned indefinitely
Spring black bear hunting is now banned, according to the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife. Fall black bear hunting is still legal.
Chronicle
Washington State Revenue Continues to Grow in Latest Forecast
OLYMPIA — Washington is projected to collect $762 million more in revenue in the current two-year budget period than projected last quarter, according to figures released Friday by the Economic and Revenue Forecast Council. In the upcoming two-year budget cycle, spanning mid-2023 to mid-2025, Washington is expected to see...
mediafeed.org
Washington state first-time buyer’s assistance programs
With its abundance of forests, mountains, and water, Washington is an incredibly beautiful state. It’s also a great place to work: The booming tech scene has created numerous job opportunities. It’s no wonder then that so many people, including first-time buyers, are looking to purchase a home in the Evergreen State.
myedmondsnews.com
State transportation commission seeks comments on funding additional ferry fuel costs
The Washington State Transportation Commission is seeking public input on the possibility of applying a ferry fuel surcharge to ferry fares in the future, to help cover growing fuel costs for the state ferry system. The ferry fuel surcharge has been a possible funding tool available to the state since...
theorcasonian.com
Pack your patience if boarding a state ferry in a vehicle for Thanksgiving travel
SEATTLE – Travelers planning a state ferry ride over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend should be prepared for long waits if boarding in a vehicle. In addition, all riders should regularly check online sailing schedules, as some timetables are dependent on staffing. Schedules are likely to change frequently on the...
MyNorthwest
