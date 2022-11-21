ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Fox17

Fight prediabetes with these tips from Dr. Bitner

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Prediabetes can be a bit confusing— Do you have diabetes if you're pre-diabetic? Can you turn it around? Will you be on medication the rest of your life?. FOX 17's Women's Health Expert Dr. Diana Bitner says with a little help from your doctor,...
Fox17

Waxology offers waxing services for both men and women

Finding the perfect gift for someone can be really hard, but that's why services and experiences make great gifts. It shows you care, without bringing more clutter into a crowded home. A great option this year for someone who wants to get rid of unwanted hair is a gift certificate from Waxology.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

RSV surge strains staff at DeVos Children's Hospital

The RSV surge is hitting West Michigan and putting a strain on the staff of Helen DeVos Children's Hospital. (Nov. 22, 2022) RSV surge strains staff at DeVos Children’s Hospital. The RSV surge is hitting West Michigan and putting a strain on the staff of Helen DeVos Children's Hospital....
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

'What I Can Do': Kids' Food Basket founder releases memoir

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The founder of Kids' Food Basket in Grand Rapids is sharing her story of determination. Mary K. Hoodhood just released her first book, a memoir titled What I Can Do. The title carries a very special meaning. "What I can do" was the mantra Mary...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Consider donating to Guiding Light this Giving Tuesday

Guiding Light is a drug and alcohol rehab program for men who are struggling with addiction, hopelessness, homelessness, and relationships. The organization is changing lives daily at no cost to its participants, which is why they're in need of donations from the community this Giving Tuesday. The organization is hoping...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

YWCA: Stalking cases 'very prevalent' in Michigan

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Fruitport Township man is facing charges after police say he led a campaign of harassment and stalking against his ex-wife. Investigators say 44-year-old Mitchell Pierce threatened to kill her on multiple occasions — and threatened a school shooting where her children attended. Situations...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Dancing with the Local Stars announces cast for Muskegon’s 2023 event

MUSKEGON, MI -- Dancing with the Local Stars is returning with a 1950s-themed show for the organization’s 15th annual event next year. The “Fabulous 50s” fundraising event, hosted by the Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce, will be taking place at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center, 460 W. Western Ave., on Feb. 24-25, 2023.
MUSKEGON, MI
Fox17

Welcome veterans to GRR at 'Operation: Handshake' this week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The public is invited to welcome inbound veterans to West Michigan this Wednesday. This year’s Operation: Handshake is scheduled to take place at Gerald R. Ford International Airport on Nov. 23 starting at 8 a.m. Local veteran groups will be on hand to thank...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
grmag.com

Inside Track: He won’t stop … maybe ever

There are few Grand Rapidians who seemingly have their hands in as many endeavors as Jonathan Jelks. All his efforts are intentionally developed as well, not only to fit his own personal life and where he envisions himself but where he believes the greater Grand Rapids and Michigan communities can go.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

