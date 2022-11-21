Read full article on original website
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his gardenAmy ChristieGrand Rapids, MI
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Fox17
Fight prediabetes with these tips from Dr. Bitner
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Prediabetes can be a bit confusing— Do you have diabetes if you're pre-diabetic? Can you turn it around? Will you be on medication the rest of your life?. FOX 17's Women's Health Expert Dr. Diana Bitner says with a little help from your doctor,...
Fox17
Waxology offers waxing services for both men and women
Finding the perfect gift for someone can be really hard, but that's why services and experiences make great gifts. It shows you care, without bringing more clutter into a crowded home. A great option this year for someone who wants to get rid of unwanted hair is a gift certificate from Waxology.
Fox17
Corewell Health requests more beds for DeVos Children's Hospital as RSV surges
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Corewell Health says it has filed an emergency request to add more beds at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital as the number of RSV cases soar in West Michigan. We’re told the request was filed with the state health department toward the end of last...
WOOD
RSV surge strains staff at DeVos Children's Hospital
The RSV surge is hitting West Michigan and putting a strain on the staff of Helen DeVos Children's Hospital. (Nov. 22, 2022) RSV surge strains staff at DeVos Children’s Hospital. The RSV surge is hitting West Michigan and putting a strain on the staff of Helen DeVos Children's Hospital....
‘He’s a tough little guy': Local mom recounts infant son’s journey battling RSV
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital says a third of their patients are battling Respirator Syncytial Virus.
West Michigan non-profit hopes to raise $3.5 million to save beloved athletic and tennis club
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The Grand Rapids community is rallying together to save a beloved tennis and athletic facility. The Premier Athletic and Tennis Club in Grandville may be torn down and replaced with an apartment complex in early 2023. Calvin Soukup, 13, has been playing tennis at the club...
Fox17
'What I Can Do': Kids' Food Basket founder releases memoir
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The founder of Kids' Food Basket in Grand Rapids is sharing her story of determination. Mary K. Hoodhood just released her first book, a memoir titled What I Can Do. The title carries a very special meaning. "What I can do" was the mantra Mary...
Fox17
Consider donating to Guiding Light this Giving Tuesday
Guiding Light is a drug and alcohol rehab program for men who are struggling with addiction, hopelessness, homelessness, and relationships. The organization is changing lives daily at no cost to its participants, which is why they're in need of donations from the community this Giving Tuesday. The organization is hoping...
Fox17
7-year-old soda maker heading to semifinals in national beverage contest
(WXMI) — Good Soda is not your average beverage. The drink is made for kids, by kids, and it's already gaining national attention. "We add a little bit of real fruit, carbonate it, add a little bit of citric acid, couple drops of Monk Fruit, and then we can it," said Good Soda Owner Beau Blackmon.
Grand Rapids renter's heat restored after 13 OYS investigation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No doubt most have begun to turn up the thermostat as temperatures drop, but one Grand Rapids woman says she has been relying on her stove to heat her home. She claimed her apartment complex had left her without central heat for two months. Getting...
Fox17
YWCA: Stalking cases 'very prevalent' in Michigan
FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Fruitport Township man is facing charges after police say he led a campaign of harassment and stalking against his ex-wife. Investigators say 44-year-old Mitchell Pierce threatened to kill her on multiple occasions — and threatened a school shooting where her children attended. Situations...
Some in West Michigan forced to take up second jobs with inflation, unexpected expenses
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At 61 years old, Jon Benson, who lives in Delton, said taking off work to care for his sick wife was a financially difficult decision, but also necessary. "My wife had a stroke last November, had a heart attack in March, had a heart attack...
Dancing with the Local Stars announces cast for Muskegon’s 2023 event
MUSKEGON, MI -- Dancing with the Local Stars is returning with a 1950s-themed show for the organization’s 15th annual event next year. The “Fabulous 50s” fundraising event, hosted by the Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce, will be taking place at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center, 460 W. Western Ave., on Feb. 24-25, 2023.
mibiz.com
GR med device startup prepares implant material for commercialization after raising $5.3M
A Grand Rapids medical device startup aims to launch into the market in early 2023 with a new material for spinal and orthopedic implants. HAPPE Spine LLC expects to clear U.S. Food and Drug Administration review within two or three months, enabling it to begin selling the porous, bioactive material that encourages new bone growth in patients.
WATCH: Students Help Free Kalamazoo Bus That Was Stuck In The Snow
A group of Kalamazoo Public Schools students was returning from a camping trip at Sherman Lake when their bus got stuck in the snow while trying to turn a corner. Their next moves were caught on tape and provided a laugh for the entire city. @cheyeweston #stitch with @reclaimpurpose ♬...
Michigan's first baby supply vending machine installed in Rivertown Mall
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Most people are familiar with vending machines. They allow you to purchase things like food and drinks, or even electronics. But there's a new, unique vending machine in the Rivertown Mall called Baby Vend, and it will likely get a lot of use by parents. “This...
Fox17
Welcome veterans to GRR at 'Operation: Handshake' this week
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The public is invited to welcome inbound veterans to West Michigan this Wednesday. This year’s Operation: Handshake is scheduled to take place at Gerald R. Ford International Airport on Nov. 23 starting at 8 a.m. Local veteran groups will be on hand to thank...
grmag.com
Inside Track: He won’t stop … maybe ever
There are few Grand Rapidians who seemingly have their hands in as many endeavors as Jonathan Jelks. All his efforts are intentionally developed as well, not only to fit his own personal life and where he envisions himself but where he believes the greater Grand Rapids and Michigan communities can go.
Deputies: Teen said trafficking suspect ‘pimped’ her
A 16-year-old who was discovered being trafficked across the Mackinac Bridge told deputies she met the suspect at a Grand Rapids park and he was “pimping” her out, court documents say.
Fox17
WMU continues safety efforts for LGBTQ community amid Colorado mass shooting
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Following the mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Western Michigan’s Office of LGBT Student services is continuing their efforts to create safe spaces on campus. The office knows that training sessions won’t stop all violence, but they believe education on how...
