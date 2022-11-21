New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner sprained his left ankle during the team’s latest win against the Los Angeles Rams, coach Dennis Allen confirmed Monday. Turner was carted off the field during the second quarter of last Sunday’s game and never returned to play. Turner, with an assist from Saints linebacker Demario Davis, had just made a huge fourth-down tackle that prevented the Rams from picking up the 2 yards they needed to convert. When Payton went to get up after the play, a Rams offensive lineman fell on his left foot. He appeared to be in significant pain as trainers tended to him on the field.

