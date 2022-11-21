Read full article on original website
Verdict Announced in Trial of Longtime Trump Aide
Tom Barrack, a longtime friend and aide to former United States President Donald Trump, has been found not guilty of all charges in a federal trial, it was announced on Friday.
Mike Pence calls special counsel’s Trump probe ‘very troubling’ and blames lawyers for Mar-a-Lago papers
Former Vice President Mike Pence has criticised the federal government’s appointment of a special counsel to oversee two criminal investigations into Donald Trump, who has accused the US Department of Justice of waging a politically motivated attack against him.Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on 18 November that a former chief prosecutor from The Hague will examine the former president’s role in the attack on the US Capitol as well as his possession of sensitive government documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.The announcement comes just days after the twice-impeached former president – whose baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen...
Ivanka Trump Tried to Dodge Her Court-Appointed Financial Monitor
Ivanka Trump tried and failed last week to slink out of having a court-appointed monitor watch her financial moves, as New York prosecutors worry the Trump Organization and its executives may quietly try to relocate assets in anticipation of law enforcement action, according to a source familiar with those deliberations.
msn.com
Maddow Blog | Officials reportedly think they know why Trump took classified docs
More than two months after the FBI executed a court-approved search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, a core question has gone largely unanswered: What exactly was Donald Trump thinking?. Based on everything we’ve learned, it appears the former president improperly took highly sensitive materials, stored them at his glorified country club, ignored appeals to return the documents, and allegedly interfered with efforts to retrieve them. What’s been far less clear is why the Republican did this.
Investigators Now Think Trump Took Classified Documents For Ego, Not Money
Witnesses have suggested to the FBI that Trump just didn’t want to “give up what he believed was his property,” The Washington Post reported.
Supreme Court OKs handover of Trump tax returns to Congress
The last legal obstacle preventing Congress from obtaining Donald Trump's taxes has fallen
Washington Examiner
Former Attorney General William Barr says US businesses, universities 'feeding' into China's economic power
Former U.S. Attorney General William Barr said American businesses and universities have been “feeding the machine” when it comes to assisting China in its attempts to dominate the U.S. in technology and economics. Barr said China has mastered a “highly orchestrated game” of persuading U.S. businesses to invest...
Trump's Betting Manhattan Will Save His Business From Ruin
Trump is reportedly requesting a jury trial in Manhattan, despite the general unfavorable views that jurors in New York City would have of the former president.
Justice Department looks to question Pence regarding their criminal probe into Trump's efforts to overturn 2020 election: NYT
Pence is reportedly considering the request, with the ex-VP viewing the DOJ criminal probe as different from the work of the House Jan. 6 committee.
ABC 15 News
Sen. Lindsey Graham finally testifies before GA grand jury
Sen. Lindsey Graham reportedly completed his testimony before a special grand jury in Georgia. The Fulton County district attorney is investigating former President Donald Trump's actions following the 2020 election. In a statement obtained by NBC News, a representative for the senator said that he would not comment on the...
‘Morning Joe': Former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal Expects Trump ‘Will Be Indicted’ By Special Counsel
In the “Morning Joe” studio Monday, former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal made clear that he believes former President Donald Trump will be indicted by this second special counsel investigation, which focuses on the classified documents found in his Mar-a-Lago house and role in inciting the Jan. 6 attacks on the Capitol.
CNN analysts break down what could be revealed in Trump's tax returns
CNN legal analyst Norm Eisen and CNN senior law enforcement analyst and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe break down the implications of the Supreme Court ruling that cleared the way for Congress to obtain former President Donald Trump's tax returns.
Trump Org. Criminal Tax Trial Set to Begin Next Week
The Trump Organization's criminal tax trial is set to officially begin Monday, October 24 with jury selection. Credit: Picturist (Getty Images) Reuters confirmed that the case will be tried in Manhattan state court.
Jen Psaki dealt a blow in free speech court case
Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki was dealt a legal blow Friday in her bid to quash a subpoena pertaining to a free speech case championed by Republican attorneys general for Missouri and Louisiana.
Former CIA Intelligence officer suggests using ‘counterterrorism’ strategies against ‘right-wing’ Americans
A former CIA official compared counterterrorism strategy in the middle-east to stopping right-wing rhetoric in America, suggesting ways to crack down on American citizens.
Republican presses Twitter chief Elon Musk to better protect U.S. user data
WASHINGTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Top Senate Republican Chuck Grassley urged Elon Musk, who recently acquired Twitter, to conduct a threat assessment at the social company to better protect U.S. user data, following up on concerns raised by a whistleblower.
AP sources: Justice Dept. watchdog probing Mass. US attorney
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department’s inspector general has opened an investigation of the top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts, prompted by U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins’ appearance at a political fundraiser featuring first lady Jill Biden, The Associated Press has learned. An investigation by the department’s internal watchdog...
Coast Guard cracks down on ‘paper captains’
Over the past few years, U.S. Coast Guard Sector Columbia River has made an effort to crack down on “paper captains” along the Oregon and Washington state coasts. Under federal law, U.S.-flagged vessels must be under the command of U.S. citizens. The Jones Act, established in 1920, is intended to protect American shipping, fishing and other maritime industries from foreign competition.
CNBC
DOJ seeking to question Pence in criminal probe of Trump trying to stay in White House, report says
The Department of Justice wants to question former Vice President Mike Pence for its criminal probe of ex-President Donald Trump's efforts to remain in the White House after he lost the 2020 election, The New York Times reported. Pence is considering cooperating with the probe, which last week saw Attorney...
New records reveal foreign government spending at Trump's Washington hotel
The governments of six foreign countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, spent more than $700,000 at then-President Donald Trump's Washington, DC, hotel over the first two years of his presidency, according to newly released accounting documents.
