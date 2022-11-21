For as long as I can remember, I have always wanted to me a mom. I still had career ambitions and goals, but being a mom was always part of the plan. So, when I first got married at 22 years old, it never entered my mind that I wouldn't be able to get pregnant and become a mom. We were young and healthy and ready to start our family. Well, as fate would have it, it didn't happen like we thought it would. After several months of trying and seeing doctors and specialist, it was pretty much determined that I would not be able to have children.

