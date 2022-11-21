Read full article on original website
Related
Teen Delivers Warm Socks and a Smile to Seniors Around the U.S.
Elle Gianelli launched Socks4Seniors amid the COVID pandemic, and has kept sharing warm fuzzies since Elle Gianelli wanted to share warm fuzzies with people living in nursing homes during the COVID pandemic — so she found a creative way to do just that. Born out of her love for wearing silly socks on the golf course, the now-16-year-old launched Socks4Seniors, raising money via GoFundMe to purchase and deliver bright, patterned socks and thoughtful notes to those in assisted living facilities, with a goal of reaching people in all...
macaronikid.com
Creating a Family Giving Tradition
Holiday traditions are important in every family -- regardless of your religion. Traditions give you the opportunity to make meaningful and cherished lifelong memories. So why not create a family tradition that not only makes you smile, but one that makes you proud? One that invokes change and instills a precious lesson that your child can pass on to their children -- and possibly make the world a better place?
'We need an outlet': Dance class offers chance to express feelings, raise money for CVPA
CRESTWOOD, Mo. — The Greater St. Louis area is still finding ways to express its hurt and healing nearly one month after the deadly school shooting at the shared campus of Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience. On Sunday morning, Charmette...
St. Louis woman makes 200 meals for people in need this Thanksgiving
Erica Sinner set a goal to make 30 Thanksgiving meals to deliver to people in need. After posting about it on Nextdoor, she had dozens of people who wanted to help her, and even local businesses offering to chip in. Now, 30 has turned to 200.
macaronikid.com
November is National Adoption Month: Our Family's Journey to Adopt!
For as long as I can remember, I have always wanted to me a mom. I still had career ambitions and goals, but being a mom was always part of the plan. So, when I first got married at 22 years old, it never entered my mind that I wouldn't be able to get pregnant and become a mom. We were young and healthy and ready to start our family. Well, as fate would have it, it didn't happen like we thought it would. After several months of trying and seeing doctors and specialist, it was pretty much determined that I would not be able to have children.
Comments / 0