ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
wmay.com

Illinois State Police Implement New Rules On Firearms Access

Illinois State Police are adopting new procedures in an effort to keep firearms out of the hands of people who may be mentally ill or potentially dangerous. The agency has adopted new tighter rules for establishing that an individual may pose a “clear and present danger” to themselves or others. The new rule came about in the aftermath of the deadly Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park. It now no longer requires a finding that the danger posed by an individual is “imminent.”
ILLINOIS STATE
southernillinoisnow.com

Police set up extra patrols for Thanksgiving Holiday

The Illinois Department of Transportation says Thanksgiving enforcement is underway across the state. State and local police are beefing up patrols in anticipation of increased traffic through next Monday says I-DOT spokesperson Paul Wappel. “There are going to be extra law enforcement checking to make sure people are driving sober...
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Illinois State Police to Conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 (Interim) Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) in Fayette and Marion County during December. OREPs allow the ISP to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers (front and...
MARION COUNTY, IL
capitolwolf.com

SoS grace period set to expire

Illinois Secretary of State, Jesse White is reminding Illinoisans that the extension of expiration dates for driver’s licenses, IDs, and learner’s permits will end on December 1. The extensions were put into place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Online and mail service has been expanded as...
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Illinois: 52,354 deer harvested in first weekend of firearms season

Governor Parson named his general counsel Andrew Bailey to be State Attorney General. Preliminary numbers from the Conservation Department show hunters got more than 197,000 deer during the Show-Me State's firearms season. Mo. Gov. Parson names new attorney general. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Governor Mike Parson named a new...
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

ISP updates rules to firearms access

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) on Monday adopted updates aimed at keeping firearms out of the hands of people who pose a significant threat to themselves or to others. The first reform allows for a broader use of Clear and Present Danger Rule reports, which...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

UPDATE: I-74 reopens after six-car crash in Illinois

Update 12:23 p.m Illinois State Police confirm eastbound I-74 has reopened after earlier crash. Update 9:25 a.m. Illinois State Police report a six-car accident occurred at 3:14 a.m. Tuesday morning on I-74 eastbound near milepost 202. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries. Police continue to investigate, with the eastbound lanes remaining closed […]
ILLINOIS STATE
scctd.org

MetroLink Expansion in Illinois is on Track

The St. Clair County Transit District has released an RFP for construction for the MetroLink expansion project in St. Clair County to MidAmerica Airport. Bids are due in January with the goal to have the project awarded by the end of January, 2023. If there are no delays, construction would begin in March 2023.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Marijuana arrest record expungements underway in Illinois

An Illinois non profit is offering taxpayer funded legal services to get cannabis arrests and convictions cleared from individual’s records. New Leaf Illinois utilizes nearly $1.3 million in taxpayer funds to work toward expunging cannabis arrests and convictions. The group’s website says 18 nonprofit organizations in Illinois are offering free and legal representation and legal information to those who wish to have their cannabis convictions off their record.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

The battle over Illinois mail-in ballots

An Illinois House Republican is going to court to try and toss out ballots and save her seat. An Illinois House Republican is going to court to try and toss out ballots and save her seat. Illinois officer shot in line of duty returns home. An Illinois police officer shot...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I own an AK-47 in Illinois? It depends

(WTVO) — Two Rockford felons were arrested on Tuesday after multiple guns and drugs were found at their house, including a stolen AK-47. However, many residents might be wondering if it is illegal to even own the weapon in the first place. The answer to that question is that it depends on where a person […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois State Fair Mega, Jumbo Passes on sale Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The countdown to the 2023 Illinois State Fair begins on Monday with holiday promotions for the Jumbo and Mega Passes. The Jumbo Pass includes unlimited rides at both Main Carnival Midway and Adventure Village and on the giant slide. The pass costs $70 and can be used for all eleven days […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois continues with nation's worst unemployment rate

(The Center Square) – A new study shows that Illinois' economy continues to trail the rest of the nation as the Land of Lincoln finished dead last in unemployment rates last month. Illinois' October unemployment numbers show a slight improvement, but the state is still at the bottom compared to the other state's job markets, marking the second month in a row that Illinois has held the nation’s worst jobless rate. ...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy