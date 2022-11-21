Read full article on original website
Top Speed
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT: Performance, Price, And Photos
Audi's performance mindset is clearly on display with its 2022 Audi e-tron GT sedan, capturing the four-ring brand's gas-powered sport sedans and distilling them into an EV platform without forgetting luxury amenities. This isn't unfamiliar territory for Audi, as its e-tron crossover models were some of the first to break the ice. Yet, the e-tron GT is seeking sportier pastures and does so by borrowing much of its technology from a fellow member of the VW Group, the Porche Taycan, boasting the same 800-volt architecture capable of giving Audi's fierce RS7 and RS6 sports cars a run for their money.
MotorAuthority
2023 Lexus LS starts at $78,685, gets updated tech
The Lexus LS enters the 2023 model year with a handful of updates aimed at improving the usability of its infotainment system. You'll still find a standard 12.3-inch infotainment screen in the dashboard, but it now features the Lexus Interface system that debuted in the redesigned 2022 NX, which does away with the previous Remote Touch Interface trackpad, while adding wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity in place of the previous wired versions. Dual-phone Bluetooth pairing is also included.
Top Speed
TRD Gives The Lexus RX Sportier Looks, Better Handling
The new 2023 Lexus RX is the sportiest and most dynamic RX to date. This is especially true with the F Sport Handling and the RX 500 F Sport Performance models with their sport-tuned suspension and the latter model's powerful 367-horsepower, 2.4-liter turbo hybrid powertrain. However, if you still think that the RX either looks too tame or is not sporty enough in terms of handling, then Toyota's TRD tuning division has the solution for you.
Autoblog
2023 Jeep Compass gets a new 2.0-liter turbo four at 200 horsepower
In April, Jeep boss Jim Morrison said the Compass — just above the Renegade in the brand hierarchy — would put something new under the hood before the year is out. At long last, the new powertrain is here. Out goes the 2.4-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder Tigershark with 177 horsepower and 172 pound-feet of torque, in comes a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder from the Global Medium Engine family making 200 hp and 221 lb-ft.
2023 Lexus RX 350h First Drive: What’s New on This Super Popular Luxury SUV?
The 2023 Lexus RX 350h was redesigned for the new model year. We're driving it this week and got to experience some of the new changes. The post 2023 Lexus RX 350h First Drive: What’s New on This Super Popular Luxury SUV? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
Autoblog
Electric Mercedes G-Class updates: EQG due out in 2024 with four motors
Mercedes-Benz will add the G-Class to its range of electric vehicles in the coming years. Previewed by the 2021 EQG concept, the battery-powered off-roader will feature up to four electric motors and a level of off-road capacity that's on par with the gasoline-powered model's. "From the start, it was decided...
MotorTrend’s 3 Best Luxury Compact Fastbacks Make Most Sedans Look Boring
Good things come in small packages, like the three vehicles on MotorTrend’s list of the best luxury compact fastbacks. More than just luxury compacts, these cars combine speed and handling with a fastback body to add a healthy dose of practicality to the mix. The post MotorTrend’s 3 Best Luxury Compact Fastbacks Make Most Sedans Look Boring appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
Domino's is rolling out a fleet of 800 Chevy Bolt EVs to deliver pizzas
Domino's says EVs provide several advantages for the chain, including avoiding high gas prices and having lower maintenance costs than traditional vehicles. They're also a way for Domino's to expand the pool of potential delivery drivers to applicants who don't have a car of their own, Domino's said. Having more...
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 1996 Toyota Tercel with 360,459 miles
While the highest believable odometer reading I've ever seen on a discarded car during my junkyard travels was a 1990 Volvo 240 with 626,476 miles, I spot so many junked Toyotas with better than 300,000 miles that I don't consider them very noteworthy. However, nearly all of those soon-to-be-crushed 300K-plus Toyotas are Camrys and Previas, with the occasional Corolla thrown in for variety. And, of course, owners of the beloved 1983-1988 Tercel 4WD wagon tend to rack up plenty of miles on their cars. The ordinary Toyota Tercel of the 1990s, however, was a bargain-basement cheap econo-commuter that wasn't worth enough to fix when it got old and broke something expensive, and you won't find many junkyard examples with big miles (in fact, just the opposite). Today's Junkyard Gem is one Tercel that beat the odds and came quite close to the 400,000-mile mark before a crash ended its career at age 24.
Autoblog
L.A. Show Favorites and driving a custom Land Rover Defender | Autoblog Podcast #757
In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by News Editor Joel Stocksdale. We recap the Los Angeles Auto Show and discuss what it was like and what our favorite reveals were. We also discuss a few of the cars we've been driving including a restomod Land Rover Defender from Osprey Custom Cars and our long-term Kia EV6 GT-Line. Plus, we discuss the GMT400 Chevy and GMC trucks starting to rise in value.
Autoblog
Rare BMW 2002 Cabriolet up for auction in Munich
The BMW 2002 is an iconic car, an originator of the brand's reputation as the "Ultimate Driving Machine." Built from 1968 to 1972, the landmark model begat decades of Bavarian sports sedans. Now, an example of one of the rarest 2002 variants is coming up for auction in Munich. Over...
Autoblog
Mazda buried this sweet sports car design in a dry business update
Mazda recently put out a press release discussing its plans for electrification over the next few years. It gave some more specifics to its plans, but was generally pretty dry, with one strange exception. Among the accompanying photos were two renderings of something simply referred to as the Vision Study Model, and it's an incredibly pretty sports car design that we haven't seen from Mazda before.
Autoblog
Mini Aceman spy photos show strong relation to concept
When Mini revealed the Aceman concept earlier this year, the automaker made it clear that it previewed an upcoming model. That production model is what you see here under the camouflage. And it seems the little electric crossover is hewing close to the concept's lines. The overall shape is classic...
Autoblog
Scout Motors gets a website and a new teaser for upcoming off-roader
Scout Motors just pressed the "Level Up" button on its teaser campaign. The newest Volkswagen Group sub-brand is preparing an electric SUV and an electric pickup that the latest timelines predict for 2026, and all we've seen of them before now are shaded line drawings. But Scout enthusiasts are what convinced VW to resurrect the four-by-four, and the automaker wants to get them involved now. A minimalist web site at ScoutMotors.com houses the above teaser for the SUV variant, a Careers page, a Press page, and a forum that's already attracted fan attention.
Autoblog
Buick announces Ultium-based EV for the Chinese market
Buick will expand its presence in the EV segment by launching a five-seater crossover on the Chinese market before the end of 2022. The model will use the Ultium technology developed by parent company General Motors, and it will be closely followed by another electric car. Official details about the...
