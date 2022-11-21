ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio governor orders flags be lowered to honor slain Cleveland firefighter

By Maeve Walsh
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ldTvg_0jIa1cVy00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Some flags across Ohio will fly at half-staff to honor a Cleveland firefighter who was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

On Sunday, Gov. Mike DeWine ordered several public buildings and grounds– the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center, Rhodes State Office Tower and those within Cuyahoga County — to lower their flags at half-staff out of respect for Johnny Tetrick , a 27-year veteran of the Cleveland Fire Department who died Saturday evening after being hit by a car on Interstate 90.

Should strangulation be a felony? It isn’t in Ohio

According to NBC4’s sister station Fox 8 in Cleveland, Tetrick was assisting at the scene of a rollover crash on the interstate around 8:15 p.m. when he was hit. Tetrick, who is survived by his wife and three children, reportedly died after being taken to the hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d0v0G_0jIa1cVy00
Flags remain at half-staff at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus on November 21, 2022 (NBC4/Ronald Clark)

Police arrested a suspect just after 3 a.m., Fox 8 reported.

DeWine mandated that flags remain lowered until sunset on the day of Tetrick’s funeral.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WDTN

Most popular baby names for girls in Ohio

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Ohio using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Ohio in 2021. Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, and Ava round out the top five. […]
OHIO STATE
ABA Journal

Ohio lawyer is accused of tossing poop-filled Pringles can into parking lot of victims advocacy center

An Ohio lawyer has been accused in an ethics complaint of depositing his feces into a potato chip can and then tossing it into the parking lot of a victims advocacy center. The lawyer, Jack Allen Blakeslee, allegedly threw the uncovered, poop-filled Pringles can into the parking lot of the Haven of Hope victims advocacy center in Cambridge, Ohio, in November 2021, according to the ethics complaint filed Tuesday.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WDTN

Man dressed as bear stops in Ohio during cross-country run

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One man is stopping in Ohio as part of his run across the U.S. — while wearing a bear suit. Jessy Larios is running from New York to his home in Los Angeles California, all while wearing a cartoon bear costume. It’s a character he and his friend designed back in […]
OHIO STATE
columbusfreepress.com

Human remains of 7,200 Native Americans in limbo in Ohio

Stored in a nondescript Columbus office complex is a massive cache of Ohio’s most important Native American artifacts. Also stored there are the remains of roughly 7,200 Native Americans whose grave sites were dug up by archeologists or looters over the previous century or longer. These remains and the...
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio court sides with NASCAR in challenge to broadcast tax

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the state’s attempt to tax NASCAR for broadcasting its races in Ohio was unlawful. At issue before the court was whether the state tax commissioner properly subjected those broadcasts to Ohio’s commercial activities tax during an audit from 2005 to 2010. The tax requires […]
OHIO STATE
bgfalconmedia.com

University Acknowledges the land it resides on

Ohio has a long history of ignoring Native American issues. As of 2022, there were no federally recognized tribal communities or nations in Ohio. According to the Columbus Dispatch, Ohio has 195 schools with Native American mascots, the most in the country. In 2019, faculty members at Bowling Green State...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
columbusfreepress.com

This Thanksgiving, Ohio Republicans Are Serving Up Fascism

As Thanksgiving rolls around again this year, it’s time to once more get in your Republican family members’ faces about the harsh realities that their political party is creating –– whether they fully understand those realities or not. After all, it’s only been two years since one of the most controversial elections in American history –– and two years away from another that will have massive implications on democracy in our state and country as well. However, this past midterm election was equally important –– and while the majority of Americans succeeded in showing up and realizing that importance, it’s fair to say that Ohio voters failed to fully grasp the gravity of our own state’s situation. Ohio’s democracy is slowly teetering on the edge of fascism –– and Republicans are to blame.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio youth hunters harvest 9,515 deer in 2 days

The top 10 counties for deer taken during Ohio’s youth season include: Tuscarawas (411); Coshocton (364); Muskingum (286); Holmes (277); Knox (272); Guernsey (250); Washington (247); Harrison (229); Licking (228); and Carroll (194).
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Ohio officially becomes home for Air Force’s cyberspace mission

(The Center Square) – An Ohio National Guard unit officially became the U.S. Air Force’s first cyberspace wing following a year-long assessment of the site. Both the Air Force and the National Guard Bureau confirmed in August 2021 that Ohio’s 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield was the preferred choice for the cyberspace mission but spent more than 12 months assessing the site. “The 179th is the right choice for this...
MANSFIELD, OH
wccbcharlotte.com

Waitress Tries to Stop Dine-and-Dashers

WILLOUGHBY, OH – Police in Ohio say a dangerous chase ensued over the weekend after a group of teenagers ran out on a bill at a local restaurant. A restaurant employee, Kayla Sherman, risked her life trying to stop the suspects, and her death-defying effort was caught on camera.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

15 GOP-led states ask court to keep Title 42

Fifteen states on Monday mounted an effort to stop a judge from rescinding Title 42, a Trump-era order that allows the U.S. to rapidly expel migrants seeking asylum. The states filed a motion to intervene after a federal judge last week vacated the policy and gave the Biden administration until Dec. 21 to wind down […]
NEBRASKA STATE
WDTN

WDTN

36K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy