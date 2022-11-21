Read full article on original website
Here's why Eagles' head coach Nick Sirianni was emotional after win over Colts
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Ever since Nick Sirianni has been in Philadelphia, he's been never been shy to show his emotions. After the Eagles forced the Indianapolis Colts to turn the ball over on downs late in the fourth quarter to seal a win, the Eagles head coach celebrated. He hopped on top of a bench on the sideline and hyped up some Eagles fans in the front row. Then, he kept going down the field and chirped at some Colts fans.But, as Sirianni entered the locker room following Philadelphia's 17-16 win over Indy, he was seen crying. Why was he so emotional...
The Ringer
Week 12 NFL Power Rankings: Eagles Still At No. 1, But For How Long?
As we head into Thanksgiving, only 17 NFL teams have a better than 30 percent chance to make the postseason, according to FiveThirtyEight’s 2022 playoff predictions model. The rest of the NFL is hanging on by a hope and a prayer for a shot at the big dance, if not already preparing for the offseason. The top of these power rankings feature the three teams with the best odds to win the Super Bowl, and on the second tier are the four teams I believe are best suited to knock off the top dogs without the aid of first-round bye in the playoffs. From the top to the bottom of these rankings, I’m trying to predict postseason potential, rather than making knee-jerk reactions to each week’s results. That’s why you’ll see the Eagles still at no. 1 despite a loss in Week 10 and a squeaker of a win in Week 11. Now, on to Week 12!
Phillies give out $296,255 as part of 2022 postseason pool
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- A full share for National League champion Philadelphia Phillies came to $296,255. The Phillies divided $25.8 million into 72 full shares, 15.03 partial shares and $20,000 in cash awards. The Phillies' eight postseason home games generated $78 million in economic impact for Philadelphia, which included $49 million spent in Philadelphia.Meanwhile, a full postseason share for the World Series champion Houston Astros totaled a record $516,347 from a player pool of $107.5 million, also a record in the first season the playoffs were expanded to 12 teams.The Astros split $38.7 million into 59 full shares, 14.14...
After 2 difficult games, are Eagles in trouble, or showing signs of a championship team?
It's all a matter of perspective when it comes to this Eagles season. You can look at the last two mistake-filled games as a sign of trouble after their 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Nov. 14, followed up by rallying from 10-points down to beat the Indianapolis Colts 17-16 on Sunday.
NFL Analysis Network
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Throws Major Shade At Colts
The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first defeat of the season in Week 10 on Monday Night Football. The Washington Commanders went into Lincoln Financial Field with a strong game plan and executed it perfectly, leading to an upset win. Philadelphia looked like they were going to lose a second straight game as they went on the road to face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11 and trailed for virtually the entire game.
NFL Analysis Network
Former NFL Coach Reveals Thoughts On Eagles’ Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles were in a precarious position on Sunday afternoon against the Indianapolis Colts. They trailed basically from the start as the Colts scored a touchdown on the opening drive of the game and led by as many as 10 points in the second half. Following a disappointing Monday Night Football performance against the Washington Commanders, in which their undefeated record vanished, it looked as if Philadelphia was hitting a bit of a tailspin.
NFL Draft 2023: Eagles get help on defensive line in latest 1st-round mock
Help is on the way. Eagles fans just have to be patient. Philadelphia patched the Jordan Davis-sized hole in its front seven last week by signing free-agent defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh. Both played on Sunday in the Eagles’ 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts. They helped limit Colts All-Pro running back (and N.J. native) Jonathan Taylor to 84 yards on 22 carries - just 3.8 yards per carry.
Money player: Why Eagles' Ndamukong Suh finds tackling this as rewarding as Aaron Rodgers
PHILADELPHIA − The Thanksgiving holiday is a hectic time for anybody as travel plans are set in advance, as well as which family member is hosting dinner. It was no different for newest Eagles defensive tackles Linval Joseph, who's 34, and Ndamukong Suh, 35. Up until a week ago, Joseph was home in Gainesville, Florida, and he had planned to fly in his mother from Houston to be with him, his wife and two daughters. Then the Eagles signed him last Wednesday.
Yardbarker
Back in Black: Eagles get new helmets for Packers game
Alternate uniforms are nothing new for the Eagles. They’ve been wearing them to commemorate franchise milestones since 1994. All black uniforms aren’t even new. The Eagles introduced alternate black jerseys in 2003 to celebrate the move from Veterans Stadium to Lincoln Financial Field. In 2014, the team added...
Ben Simmons gets surprising reaction in Philly; NBA fans react
Brooklyn Nets guard/forward Ben Simmons returned to Philadelphia again Tuesday night, and it’s clear many fans there still hate him. But maybe there aren’t as many of those fans now, and maybe even the haters don’t hate the controversial player so much. Making his first appearance in Philly since last March, one month after the Read more... The post Ben Simmons gets surprising reaction in Philly; NBA fans react appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
