Read full article on original website
Related
How Do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Celebrate Thanksgiving?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be royal but it seems Meghan will likely be in the kitchen on Thanksgiving just like millions of others.
Today’s Al Roker reveals major health update after beloved weatherman leaves hospital in heartwarming Thanksgiving video
BELOVED Today show weatherman Al Roker is heading home for Thanksgiving after sharing a heartwarming video of him exiting a hospital. Roker - who was admitted to the hospital last week for a blood clot in his leg, which broke off into some more clots that reached his lungs - left off a cheerful "wahoo" after being discharged from the hospital on Thursday.
A.J. Cook On "Criminal Minds: Evolution," Directing Her Sons, And The Props She Took Home With Her
"When we wrapped in Season 15, there were already rumors [of a reboot] kind of floating around. And everyone, all the cast, was obviously like a huge thumbs up. Of course, we would do it in a heartbeat. This is a dream. We kind of had an inkling that it was going to come together again at some point. I think the surprising part, for me, at least, is how quickly the reboot came together."
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
36K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0