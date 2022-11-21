ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 4

Related
FOX40

Rain and snow expected in the Sacramento area after a windy and dry Thanksgiving, NWS says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Despite a relatively warm Thanksgiving, an unsettled weather pattern is expected to bring rain in the Central Valley and snow in the Sierra Nevada after the holiday across Northern California, according to the National Weather Service. According to the NWS, from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, north-to-east winds will occur across […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
opb.org

King Tides are ready to roll onto Oregon Coast

This week, the Oregon Coast is expecting a series of King Tides, which are the highest tides of the year. The term is non-scientific and refers to when the moon, sun and Earth align at their closest points and the gravitational pull on the Earth is the greatest. Meg Reed...
OREGON STATE
marketplace.org

A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches

On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
KTLA.com

Los Angeles, Orange County bomb squads fish out torpedo from ocean

Bomb squads from Los Angeles and Orange county sheriff’s departments assisted the United States Navy in recovering a torpedo that was spotted several miles off the coast of Southern California. On Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau received a call regarding a suspicious device floating...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Honda offers free gas to Southern California drivers ahead of Thanksgiving

In need of gas before hitting the road for Thanksgiving? Southern California Honda Dealers wants to help. Honda associates will be at select gas stations across Southern California at certain times to surprise Honda drivers with a free tank of gas. Other drivers who don’t have a Honda vehicle are also eligible to receive free gas, according to Honda.
POMONA, CA
KTLA.com

When will gas prices drop in California?

Gas prices are set to stay high through the Thanksgiving holiday, but relief should be coming soon. Prices in California have declined, albeit slowly, since drivers saw record-high prices earlier this year. As of Monday afternoon, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $5.25, based on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

KTLA Launches new state-of-the-art studio and set for KTLA 5 News

Launch Coincides with Celebration of KTLA 5’s 75th Anniversary. KTLA-TV, the Nexstar Media Inc. television station serving the Los Angeles area and the most watched local news broadcaster in Southern California, today launched its new state-of-the-art studio and news set during the afternoon newscast. The new set has a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OutThere Colorado

Here's when more snow is expected to hit Colorado

According to a hazardous weather outlook posted by the National Weather Service, more snow is expected to hit Colorado from late Wednesday into early Thursday this week. With that being said, it's also worth noting that this snowfall isn't expected to be anything that's too noteworthy, with the NWS stating that this "slight chance" of snow in the high country is not expected to result in significant accumulation.
COLORADO STATE
MIX 106

According To This Statistic, Idaho CLOBBERS California

Many Californians have decided to relocate to Idaho recently, and we completely get it. Beautiful scenery, friendly neighbors, and endless amounts of things to do. Idaho is great! We can't fault anyone for wanting to live here. Some folks, however, don't see it that way. They want Idaho to "be...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy