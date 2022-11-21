Read full article on original website
opb.org
King Tides are ready to roll onto Oregon Coast
This week, the Oregon Coast is expecting a series of King Tides, which are the highest tides of the year. The term is non-scientific and refers to when the moon, sun and Earth align at their closest points and the gravitational pull on the Earth is the greatest. Meg Reed...
foxla.com
'Slip outs’ prompt partial closure of Angeles Crest Highway: Caltrans
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Officials announced Tuesday that a portion of the Angeles Crest Highway in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties is closed until further notice after a storm drenched the area earlier this month. The powerful storm brought rain to most of Southern California and snow to...
marketplace.org
A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches
On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
foxla.com
California's newest lottery millionaires bought Scratchers at these locations
LOS ANGELES - Four people in California are giving some extra thanks this Thanksgiving as they celebrate being the lottery's newest millionaires!. California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the winners purchased their lucky scratchers in Riverside, Lake Forest, El Cajon, and Los Banos. The biggest winner was Simon Maida, who...
KTLA.com
Los Angeles, Orange County bomb squads fish out torpedo from ocean
Bomb squads from Los Angeles and Orange county sheriff’s departments assisted the United States Navy in recovering a torpedo that was spotted several miles off the coast of Southern California. On Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau received a call regarding a suspicious device floating...
KTLA.com
Honda offers free gas to Southern California drivers ahead of Thanksgiving
In need of gas before hitting the road for Thanksgiving? Southern California Honda Dealers wants to help. Honda associates will be at select gas stations across Southern California at certain times to surprise Honda drivers with a free tank of gas. Other drivers who don’t have a Honda vehicle are also eligible to receive free gas, according to Honda.
KTLA.com
When will gas prices drop in California?
Gas prices are set to stay high through the Thanksgiving holiday, but relief should be coming soon. Prices in California have declined, albeit slowly, since drivers saw record-high prices earlier this year. As of Monday afternoon, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $5.25, based on...
KTLA.com
KTLA Launches new state-of-the-art studio and set for KTLA 5 News
Launch Coincides with Celebration of KTLA 5’s 75th Anniversary. KTLA-TV, the Nexstar Media Inc. television station serving the Los Angeles area and the most watched local news broadcaster in Southern California, today launched its new state-of-the-art studio and news set during the afternoon newscast. The new set has a...
Here's when more snow is expected to hit Colorado
According to a hazardous weather outlook posted by the National Weather Service, more snow is expected to hit Colorado from late Wednesday into early Thursday this week. With that being said, it's also worth noting that this snowfall isn't expected to be anything that's too noteworthy, with the NWS stating that this "slight chance" of snow in the high country is not expected to result in significant accumulation.
5 Great Seafood Places in California
If you live in California and you are looking for new places to try, here is a list of five amazing seafood restaurants that are great options any day of the week, because they always serve absolutely delicious food.
SFGate
California’s Mojave desert tortoises move toward extinction. Why saving them is so hard
CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. — Behind the fences surrounding this 40-square-mile outback of cactus and wiry creosote, the largest remaining population of Mojave desert tortoises was soaking up the morning sun and grazing on a mix of wild greens and flowers. But that didn’t mean the armored beasts were easy...
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
According To This Statistic, Idaho CLOBBERS California
Many Californians have decided to relocate to Idaho recently, and we completely get it. Beautiful scenery, friendly neighbors, and endless amounts of things to do. Idaho is great! We can't fault anyone for wanting to live here. Some folks, however, don't see it that way. They want Idaho to "be...
cityofmenifee.us
Southern California Edison Advises Potential Public Safety Power Shutoff for Thursday, November 24
Due to projected fire weather conditions, Southern California Edison may be calling for a Public Safety Power Shutoff impacting Menifee residents tomorrow, November 24 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. SCE will notify all customers who may be affected, including Critical Care and Medical Baseline customers. Residents can get more...
Just 13% of LA and OC residents can afford to buy a home, analysis shows
Mortgage interest rates more than doubled over the last 12 months, slowing the housing market. Typical SoCal prices are down about 8% from their peak, but still up about 2% from last year, data show.
