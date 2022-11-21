Read full article on original website
Yobe
2d ago
Democrats love the crime going on in their City. Their is so much crime going on in Philadelphia that the police cannot keep up with it just the way the city council wants it. You people need to come up with a plan to stop these Democrats in these cities from destroying your way of life.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment?Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, NY
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Second Bus of Migrants Arrives in Philadelphia - Mayor Not Pleased With Governor AbbottTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in PhiladelphiaAsh JurbergTexas State
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of New JerseyTravel MavenShamong, NJ
Related
Man in custody following 2 home invasion robberies near Temple University's campus
Nasir Johnson was arrested Monday and is charged with theft, kidnapping, burglary, robbery and other related crimes.
Temple Home Invasion Suspect In Custody, Say Philly Police
A suspect connected to two home invasion robberies near Temple University has been arrested, according to Philadelphia police. Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said on Twitter Wednesday, Nov. 23 that a 23-year-old man was being processed and booked. He did not name the suspect or detail the charges pending. As Daily...
fox29.com
Police: Man, 25, charged in connection with string of robberies at off-campus Temple residences
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police have arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for a string of home invasions at Temple University off-campus residences, authorities say. Police linked 25-year-old Nasir Johnson to a series of thefts and burglaries dating back to October when a Lexus was stolen from in front of...
fox29.com
Overbrook shooting: 4 students hurt in shooting near Overbook High School, police say
OVERBROOK - Four Philadelphia high school students are in stable condition after they were shot following early dismissal Wednesday, police say. The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. near Overbrook High School, in the area of W. 60th Street and N. Columbia Avenue. Police say a 15-year-old girl suffered gunshot wounds...
fox29.com
Officials: Man, 26, shot multiple times and killed in South Philadelphia
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man in South Philadelphia. According to authorities, police were called to the 2400 block of Morris Street Wednesday night, just after 9 p.m., on the report of a shooting. Responding officers found the 26-year-old victim with multiple...
4 students shot near Philadelphia's Overbrook High School: Police
Four Overbrook High School students were shot late Wednesday morning right as the school was dismissing early, according to police.
Philly Man Handcuffed, Beaten, And Robbed For $60K: Police
A Philadelphia man standing in his own driveway was robbed of $60,000 cash, according to authorities. City police told Daily Voice that a 33-year-old man was getting out of his car on the 5000 block of Ditman Street in the Frankford neighborhood at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Man shot 3 times, killed in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 53-year-old man was shot three times and killed in North Philadelphia on Wednesday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 1200 block of West Allegheny Avenue just before 7:15 p.m. Police say the man was shot in the right hand, upper left quad and the left side of his back. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 7:33 p.m., authorities say. No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made at this time, according to police.
House Fire Displaces Philly Cop Shot On-Duty
A Philadelphia police officer who was wounded in the line of duty is now picking up the pieces after a house fire, according to those close to him. Officer Patrick Saba was part of a team executing a warrant at a house on North 10th and Brown Streets around 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 12.
NBC Philadelphia
Brief Case Containing $60,000 Stolen During Attack by 3 Men, Police Say
Philadelphia police say a man was attacked, handcuffed and robbed of thousands of dollars by three men in the Frankford section of the city early Wednesday morning. The suspects ran off with the victim’s brief case containing $60,000 after they hit him in the head with a gun, police said. It happened while the victim was getting out of his car on the 5000 block of Ditman Street just before 2 a.m.
NBC Philadelphia
Murder Victim's iPhone Captures His Killing, Police Say. Suspect at Large
A murder victim's cellphone recorded video of his killing, investigators said as they searched for the suspected killer. An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for Eugene "Roc" Ware in Monday's killing of Tyrone Guy along the 900 block of West Main Street in Norristown, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office and Norristown police said in a joint news release.
fox29.com
Police investigate double shooting in SW Philly; 1 man critically injured in North Philly shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Three men are in the hospital, after shootings Wednesday in opposite areas of Philadelphia. According to officials, a 32-year-old man was critically injured after he took a bullet to his thigh Wednesday afternoon, near North 23rd and Norris streets, in North Philadelphia. The man was taken to Temple University Hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Man shot while on walk in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 39-year-old man was shot early Wednesday morning in Northeast Philadelphia. It happened just after 1 a.m. at Walker and Ashburner Streets.Police say the victim was walking with a woman when a gunman opened fire.The victim was shot in the leg, transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and is in stable condition. The woman was not hurt.No arrests have been made.
Philadelphia man wanted for Norristown murder: police
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A Philadelphia man is wanted in connection with a murder in Norristown. Police say Eugene Ware shot and killed Tyrone Guy during an argument on West Main Street Tuesday night.Detectives identified Ware as a suspect after officers found Guy's cellphone and found he had recorded the shooting.If you see Ware, you are asked to call 911.
Enraged Driver Vandalized Bucks County Home, Police Say
A driver involved in a road rage incident followed another person home and then vandalized their property, authorities in Bucks County say. The suspect pulled up to a home on Essex Lane in Middletown at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, township police said. Surveillance video shows the man damaged the home's front door and mailbox, investigators said.
NBC Philadelphia
Another Off-Campus Home Invasion Targets Temple Univ. Students
For at least the second time in as many weeks, Temple University students were robbed at gunpoint inside of their North Philadelphia home, police said. Shortly before 6 a.m. Monday, Philadelphia police say two males invaded the students’ off-campus home on the 1900 block of North 18th Street. The...
New Surveillance Footage Shows Suspects In Terrifying Philly Home Invasion
Philadelphia police have released new video footage of the suspects who invaded an off-campus Temple University dorm and robbed the residents at gunpoint. As Daily Voice has reported, two men entered a student house on the 1300 block of North 15th Street at about 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11.
Suspect wanted in ambush-style shooting in West Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Disturbing video released by police shows a shooting outside a corner market in West Philadelphia. It happened just before 9 a.m. on Monday. Police say a man with a gun came up to another man outside the store at 56th and Market Streets. They say the suspect fired more than a dozen shots. The victim was hit multiple times. The suspect is described as a Black man of a thin build, wearing a black Nike hooded jacket, black balaclava facemask, black pants, and black and red Nike Jordan 11 sneakers. The suspect was armed with a silver and black semi-automatic firearm.If you recognize either suspect in these two videos you're urged to contact the police.
Pastor: Philly church was broken into, but box had 'small amount, if anything'
Police are searching for a suspect who broke into a Philadelphia church and headed straight for the collection box. The pastor says the box had recently been emptied.
Pastor says suspected burglar should be given "another chance"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The pastor of a historic Philadelphia church on Tuesday made a public plea to the still-unidentified person who stole over $20,000 from the church's safe earlier this month."I'm not interested in you going to jail, I'm interested in you getting another chance as the God we serve does for so many of us," said Rev. Dr. Alyn Waller, senior pastor at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church.Police released surveillance video from Enon Tabernacle showed a Nov. 12 burglary. They say someone was seen on surveillance video walking through the parking lot, and then breaking through a glass door to...
Comments / 2