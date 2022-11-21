ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to watch the World Cup in Lansing, with a beer if you choose

By Mike Ellis, Lansing State Journal
While soccer fans who traveled to Qatar will likely be getting temperatures in the 60s and 70s, Lansing area fans can thaw out a bit as Monday brings the first stretch of above-freezing temperatures in days.

The fans in Lansing will, however, be able to drink alcohol while watching the match. Qatar late last week announced a controversial ban on alcohol sales at the eight stadiums where World Cup matches are being held.

Lansing Common FC , a member of the Anti-Racist Soccer Club coalition, will be having its watch party at Ozone's Brewhouse, with halftime trivia and prizes.

"It's a great opportunity to bring soccer fans together from across the community and hopefully introduce some new people to Lansing Common as well," said Eric Walcott, president of the club's soccer board.

Qatar has been criticized for employment abuses, limits on free speech, it's handling of LGBTQ+ issues and restrictions on practicing religions other than Islam.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IWoED_0jIa1EWe00

Qatar bans beer at World Cup stadiums

Why is the Qatar World Cup controversial? What to know about LGBTQ issues, heat and booze.

Monday's USA vs. Wales match at 2 p.m. can be seen on Fox, Telemundo, DIRECTV Stream, HULU+ Live TV, fubo TV, SlingTV and YouTube TV.

Get details on matches, standings and how to watch by following USA Today Sports.

Ready for the World Cup? Add games directly to your personal calendar here.

Here are some Lansing area places to catch the game live, and with a beer in hand. The American team plays at 2 p.m. ET Monday.

Moosejaw Mountaineering:

World Cup Watch Party

Ozone's Brewhouse:

USA vs Iran - World Cup 2022 Watch Party

Crunchy's:

Founders World Cup Feature at Crunchy's

Contact Mike Ellis at mellis@lsj.com or on Twitter @MikeEllis_AIM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2itA9C_0jIa1EWe00

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Where to watch the World Cup in Lansing, with a beer if you choose

