Nicki Swift

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Kanye West claims he was drugged into being ‘a manageable well-behaved celebrity’

In another instalment of Kanye ‘Ye’ West’s return to social media, the rapper has now claimed that he was living in a Black Mirror-like situation. He accused his former personal trainer of “drugging him” to be a “well-behaved celebrity.” He added that if he said anything about this, everything would have been “taken away” from him.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Says He Can’t Be Controlled & Mother Was Sacrified

In a new video, West claps back at Shaq, Charles Barkley, and Louis Farrakhan. He also names Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and LeBron. He had a rocky 2022, but Kanye West is unmoved by critics. The music and fashion icon’s antics often make headlines and push him to the forefront of pop culture conversations. West isn’t shy about taking his grievances to social media and creating chaos for his targets. From Adidas to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, those West feels wronged by face public shaming.
Vibe

50 Cent On Kanye West’s Career Amid Controversies: “It’s A Wrap”

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has shared his sentiments about Kanye West and all of the controversy surrounding his anti-semitic comments. In a nutshell, 50 advised that it’s best that West “buy the car he likes and just ride off into the sunset.”. In a since-deleted Instagram...
wegotthiscovered.com

Kanye West has acquired his new target: Random mother at his son’s soccer game

The terror of Kanye West doesn’t seem to stop lately. It seems the rapper has something negative to say about almost everyone at this point. Now, West has found a new target to cause problems with, and it’s the most dad move ever. Kanye West is mad at a mother during his son’s soccer game.
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Kickstarts 2024 Presidential Campaign With New $20 Clothing Collection

Kanye West has announced another presidential run for 2024 and has kickstarted his campaign with an exclusive and affordable clothing line. In a new video filmed by celebrity gossip site X17, Ye invites the cameraman into his design studio, where he’s joined by alt-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. As Ye introduces Yiannopoulos, who recently interned under controversial Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Yeezy mogul confirms that Yiannopoulos will be “working on the campaign.”
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West's 'Shalom' Tweet Gets Response From Israel

Kanye West‘s Hebrew greeting he used to announce his return to Twitter has gotten a response from the country of Israel. Ye tweeted out “Shalom” when Elon Musk restored his Twitter account on Sunday (November 20) following his suspension from numerous social media sites in October related to anti-Semitic hate speech.
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian Recalls Kanye West’s ‘Height of Not Speaking’ to Her, Reveals the Reason They Got Back in Touch

Making light of the situation. Kim Kardashian shared more details about when she was at odds with Kanye West amid their divorce. During the season 2 finale of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, November 24, the reality star, 42, traveled to Paris with her 9-year-old daughter, North, and mother Kris Jenner. Kim's eldest child, […]
BET

Fat Joe Says Kanye West Showed Up At His Doorstep

Grammy-nominated artist Fat Joe joined the ladies in their latest episode of Red Table Talk to share the highs and lows of his iconic career, while also revealing that Kanye West showed up at his doorstep to ask for advice amid the aftermath of his antisemitic remarks. During Joe's time...
TMZ.com

Fat Joe Talks About Run-In with Kanye West After Antisemitic Backlash

Fat Joe's about to drop his memoir, which is filled with lessons many young rappers could use -- but it's actually an old-school rapper, one Kanye West, who recently sought out Joe's counsel. The legendary Bronx MC joined us Friday on "TMZ Live," and revealed he, almost literally, ran into...
rolling out

Capitalizing on controversy, 40 Kanye West-owned items sold at auction

Rock ‘n’ roll memorabilia is hugely popular with fans — and often lucrative for sellers. To capitalize on the phenomenon, Julien’s Auctions held an Icons and Idols: Rock N Roll auction Nov. 11-13. Items included everything from Bob Dylan’s piano to Don McLean’s 1967 paisley shirt, a Gibson Les Paul played by Paul McCartney to an Elvis ring. Even Steve Jobs’ sandals were in the mix.
The Independent

Kanye West’s Yeezy products to be sold under a different name

Adidas is to sell Kanye West’s Yeezy products under a new name after the German brand cut ties with the rapper in light of his antisemitic comments. The rapper, also known as Ye, dropped his first pair of Air Yeezy sneakers in 2013. While the company has distanced itself from him, it will continue producing the shoes.
Black Enterprise

And Just Like That Diddy Takes Number 2 Spot for Hip Hop Billionaires After Kanye West’s Adidas Split

Kanye West‘s latest fallout has cost him billionaire status and made way for Hip-Hop stalwart Sean “Diddy” Combs to sit at the billionaire’s table. According to Zogblog, Combs has finally broken through that elite ceiling where only he and Jay-Z sit as Hip-Hop luminaries. Zack O’Malley Greenburg released the current list of Hip-Hop’s Wealthiest Artists of 2022. Although Greenburg has not created a list since 2019 when he was an editor at Forbes, four of the five people on the list are returning along with one addition who is not a Black artist.
XXL Mag

Kanye West Announces He’s Running for President in 2024

Kanye West is putting his hat in the ring for the upcoming 2024 U.S. presidential election. On Sunday (Nov. 20), video surfaced of Kanye West at one of his offices being followed around by a videographer. In the first clip, Ye is with alt-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. "This is...
The Independent

Twitter reacts to Kanye West announcing 2024 campaign: ‘Can it get any crazier?’

Ye, the musician previously known as Kanye West, has said that he’s intending to run for president in 2024. In a video posted to the X17 YouTube Channel on Sunday, Ye appeared with far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos in which Ye appeared to refer to him as his campaign manager. Ye’s 2020 campaign became known for its unpredictability amid claims that he could win over some Black voters who may have voted for President Joe Biden, Reuters noted at the time. While he conceded that he lost in 2020, he immediately appeared to set up expectations for another run, posting...
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Returns To Twitter

Kanye West is back on Twitter. Kanye West returned to Twitter on Sunday to see if he has regained access to his account. The platform’s new owner, Elon Musk, welcomed back several banned celebrities the night before. “Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked,” Ye wrote in a...
