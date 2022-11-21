Kanye West‘s latest fallout has cost him billionaire status and made way for Hip-Hop stalwart Sean “Diddy” Combs to sit at the billionaire’s table. According to Zogblog, Combs has finally broken through that elite ceiling where only he and Jay-Z sit as Hip-Hop luminaries. Zack O’Malley Greenburg released the current list of Hip-Hop’s Wealthiest Artists of 2022. Although Greenburg has not created a list since 2019 when he was an editor at Forbes, four of the five people on the list are returning along with one addition who is not a Black artist.

23 DAYS AGO