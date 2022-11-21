Homeless man fatally shot in Hollywood

Police are searching for a killer after a man was fatally shot in Hollywood early Monday morning.

The shooting was reported at about 2:30 a.m. as shots fired at a homeless encampment near Vine Street and La Mirada Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The man, who appears to be homeless and is believed to be in his 40s, was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No person of interest has been identified, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 213-382-9470.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org .

