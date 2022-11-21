Magic of the Night Before Christmas-- coming the weekend after Thanksgiving!

CARE Ballet presents T'was the Night Before Christmas!

It's a magical ride following Santa on his trip down the chimney— and back to the skies— as he crisscrosses the globe on Christmas Eve.

The Creative Arts Repertoire Ensemble (CARE) Ballet can't wait to share this story with you. Watch above for a sneak preview of the ballet!

The quintessential Christmas ballet is coming to East Grand Rapids Performing Arts Center November 25-27.