Kansas Masonic Home residents have 6 weeks to move
The senior citizens who live at the Kansas Masonic Home must find new homes by the end of the year.
KAKE TV
How one decision marked the beginning of the end for KMH after 126 years of serving Wichita's children and seniors
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - 126 years. That's how long the Kansas Masonic Home at Maple and Seneca has been serving those in need. But after all these years, choices made just seven years ago marked the beginning of the end. To some, KMH might just be the weird "little castle"...
KSN.com
Camper stolen in Great Bend found in Hutchinson almost two months later
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Jayco camper that was reported stolen in Great Bend was recovered on Tuesday night in Hutchinson. A news release from the Barton County Sheriff’s Office says on Oct. 3, deputies responded to a report of a theft in the 2300 block of Railroad Ave. south of Great Bend.
KWCH.com
10-point buck takes up residence at Wichita home
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ron Curtis said he thought it was a dog that he could barely see when he went outside to do some work in his backyard earlier this week. He soon found out, it was something much bigger. Curtis shared photos on Facebook showing the 10-point buck...
Wichita's Kansas Masonic Home to close
CEO Michael Miller said financial issues were to blame. He told the Wichita Eagle “with our large bond debt we’re not able to be a sustainable company.” The campus underwent a $22 million update in 2015.
KAKE TV
Authorities warn Kansans about purchasing cars online
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If you are in the market for a new or used car, you know it’s a tough market out there. It all dates back to the pandemic. We have a KAKE On Your Side warning from a Wichita woman who says you need to be careful when buying a car online.
Floor furnace causes fire at Wichita home
A floor furnace caused a fire early Monday at a Wichita home.
KWCH.com
Former WPD chief announces intent to sue Wichita
The former chief of police for Wichita joins the deputy chiefs who announced their plans to sue the city last month. Before you head out to celebrate Thanksgiving this year, you may want to get tested to make sure you're not spreading germs with your holiday cheer. Southwestern College to...
Anonymous donor presents Salvation Army with money match challenge
One anonymous donor has presented the Salvation Army with a money match challenge.
Reno County Commission chair 'pissed off' after child care report
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commission chair Daniel Friesen wanted the help of his colleagues to rein in his anger at the news that all of the focus groups for the Reno County child care study cited overly officious inspection standards enforced by local Health Department workers as a reason for some of the problems with child care in the county.
Project after holiday will close South Main
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — On November 28th, Elite Pro Services will begin installing a new fire line at 10 South Main St. in Hutchinson. This project will require closing Main Street to through traffic from Avenue A to Sherman. Parking will be open and accessible to traffic within the block, but traffic will not be able to cross the work zone at 10 South Main.
Hutchinson woman undergoes first-of-its-kind heart procedure
A surgical team at Ascension Via Christi-St. Francis has performed a first-of-its-kind heart valve replacement procedure.
KWCH.com
Wichita police issue safety reminder for parents following weekend abduction call
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 6-year-old girl is back with her family following an abduction call Sunday when a thief stole a running car in which she was in. Monday, police identified the man who stole the vehicle and later was arrested in Oklahoma as 34-year-old Benjamin Brady. The situation prompted police to issue a safety reminder for parents when it comes to leaving children alone in vehicles.
Wichita churches work with Kansas Food Bank to distribute food for Thanksgiving
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thanksgiving is just a week away, and local churches worked with the Kansas Food Bank on Saturday to distribute turkey and other thanksgiving food to people in need. Central Community Church in west Wichita hosted its annual turkey drive bright and early Saturday morning. Families had the chance to get a […]
City of Hutchinson employee, local insurance agent honored by Kansas Dept. of Commerce
TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Commerce’s Office of Minority and Women Business Development hosted its 37th Annual Minority and Women Business Awards Luncheon last week at the Hotel Topeka at City Center. The awards luncheon recognized 12 companies, three individuals, and one corporation from across the...
kmuw.org
Wichita considering $5.5 million investment in “one-stop shop” facility for the housing insecure
As housing prices rise and emergency rental programs come to an end, the city of Wichita is considering investing $5.5 million in federal money in a “one-stop shop” facility for people experiencing homelessness. The facility would include a shelter, affordable housing units and a center with support services,...
KWCH.com
Wichita non-profit seeks to ease the transition as KMH prepares to close
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The sprawling KMH Senior Living campus is a long-time staple in Wichita’s Delano neighborhood. Now, its future is uncertain after it surprised many people by announcing Friday that its doors would close at the end of the year. It leaves the seniors living there and...
Wichita Eagle
Crowded Kansas Humane Society reduces adoption fees for dogs, puppies Thanksgiving week
If you’ve been wanting to add a furry companion to your family, here’s your chance. The Kansas Humane Society has been struggling with capacity issues the last several months. So it has reduced adoption fees for dogs, starting Wednesday. The fees now will be $49 for adult dogs...
KOCO
Body cam video shows moments OHP troopers rescue abducted girl from Kansas
OKLAHOMA CITY — New body camera video showed the moments Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers rescued a little girl who had been abducted from Kansas. The 6-year-old was inside of a car that had just been stolen by the suspect in Wichita. The scary ordeal lasted about an hour on Sunday before troopers rescued the little girl at a gas station just over the Oklahoma, Kansas state line.
Man with gun arrested after trying to get into Derby school
A man is in custody after he tried to get into a Derby grade school. Police say he had a loaded gun.
