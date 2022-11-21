ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

10-point buck takes up residence at Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ron Curtis said he thought it was a dog that he could barely see when he went outside to do some work in his backyard earlier this week. He soon found out, it was something much bigger. Curtis shared photos on Facebook showing the 10-point buck...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Authorities warn Kansans about purchasing cars online

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If you are in the market for a new or used car, you know it’s a tough market out there. It all dates back to the pandemic. We have a KAKE On Your Side warning from a Wichita woman who says you need to be careful when buying a car online.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Former WPD chief announces intent to sue Wichita

The former chief of police for Wichita joins the deputy chiefs who announced their plans to sue the city last month. Before you head out to celebrate Thanksgiving this year, you may want to get tested to make sure you're not spreading germs with your holiday cheer. Southwestern College to...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Reno County Commission chair 'pissed off' after child care report

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commission chair Daniel Friesen wanted the help of his colleagues to rein in his anger at the news that all of the focus groups for the Reno County child care study cited overly officious inspection standards enforced by local Health Department workers as a reason for some of the problems with child care in the county.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Project after holiday will close South Main

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — On November 28th, Elite Pro Services will begin installing a new fire line at 10 South Main St. in Hutchinson. This project will require closing Main Street to through traffic from Avenue A to Sherman. Parking will be open and accessible to traffic within the block, but traffic will not be able to cross the work zone at 10 South Main.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police issue safety reminder for parents following weekend abduction call

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 6-year-old girl is back with her family following an abduction call Sunday when a thief stole a running car in which she was in. Monday, police identified the man who stole the vehicle and later was arrested in Oklahoma as 34-year-old Benjamin Brady. The situation prompted police to issue a safety reminder for parents when it comes to leaving children alone in vehicles.
WICHITA, KS
KOCO

Body cam video shows moments OHP troopers rescue abducted girl from Kansas

OKLAHOMA CITY — New body camera video showed the moments Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers rescued a little girl who had been abducted from Kansas. The 6-year-old was inside of a car that had just been stolen by the suspect in Wichita. The scary ordeal lasted about an hour on Sunday before troopers rescued the little girl at a gas station just over the Oklahoma, Kansas state line.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

