Kansas Masonic Home announced Friday it's closing its doors for good giving more than 60 senior care residents and more than 50 employees only weeks to get out. It's devastating news for both the residents and employees, some of whom have been there for decades. And, with wait times for senior living in Wichita being anywhere from months to years in some cases on those wait lists, it's no easy task finding a new place, but there is hope.

WICHITA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO