KAKE TV

Records identify alleged armed man who tried to enter Derby elementary school

DERBY, Kan. (KAKE) - Sedgwick County jail records have identified a 35-year-old man who police say tried to enter a Derby elementary school and was armed with a handgun. Billy Jack Daniels, of Latham, was arrested at Stone Creek Elementary Tuesday morning and booked for criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm on school grounds, possession of a firearm while under the influence and a hold for another agency, records show.
DERBY, KS
BBC

The emotional moment a chimp mum meets newborn

Mahle the chimp received a C-section this week at Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, Kansas. Because of low oxygen levels, the infant son received medical treatment before meeting mum. Chimpanzees are an endangered species.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita man find 10-point buck in backyard

Before you head out to celebrate Thanksgiving this year, you may want to get tested to make sure you're not spreading germs with your holiday cheer. The majors being cut include music, music education, music performance, history, theatre, musical theatre, speech/theatre education and marine biology. Experts explain dangers of leaving...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

1 man flown to Wichita hospital, another arrested after Garden City shooting

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that left one man injured and led to the arrest of another. On Saturday, Nov. 19, Garden City PD officers responded to the report of a person with a gunshot wound at St. Catherine Hospital. When officers arrived, they learned a 20-year-old man brought the wounded man to the hospital. The investigation led to the arrest of the 20-year-old, David Oliver, of Garden City.
GARDEN CITY, KS
KSN News

Wichita woman pleads no contest after man found dead in car

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman entered a plea of no contest to her part in the homicide of a man who was found inside a car in 2020. Sedgwick County officials say Ariana Cook, 22, of Wichita, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit 1st-degree murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated kidnapping on […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Multiple fire units respond to fire in Sedgwick

SEDGWICK, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters were called to a building fire in the town of Sedgwick, north of Wichita, over the noon hour Wednesday. The fire was in the 300 block of North Lincoln. Fire crews say the building was fully involved when they arrived. Sedgwick County dispatchers say that some Sedgwick County firefighters were […]
SEDGWICK, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police issue safety reminder for parents following weekend abduction call

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 6-year-old girl is back with her family following an abduction call Sunday when a thief stole a running car in which she was in. Monday, police identified the man who stole the vehicle and later was arrested in Oklahoma as 34-year-old Benjamin Brady. The situation prompted police to issue a safety reminder for parents when it comes to leaving children alone in vehicles.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

10-point buck takes up residence at Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ron Curtis said he thought it was a dog that he could barely see when he went outside to do some work in his backyard earlier this week. He soon found out, it was something much bigger. Curtis shared photos on Facebook showing the 10-point buck...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Former WPD chief announces intent to sue Wichita

The former chief of police for Wichita joins the deputy chiefs who announced their plans to sue the city last month. Before you head out to celebrate Thanksgiving this year, you may want to get tested to make sure you're not spreading germs with your holiday cheer. Southwestern College to...
WICHITA, KS
foxkansas.com

Kansas Masonic Home closing displacing seniors, employees

Kansas Masonic Home announced Friday it's closing its doors for good giving more than 60 senior care residents and more than 50 employees only weeks to get out. It's devastating news for both the residents and employees, some of whom have been there for decades. And, with wait times for senior living in Wichita being anywhere from months to years in some cases on those wait lists, it's no easy task finding a new place, but there is hope.
WICHITA, KS

