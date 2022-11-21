Read full article on original website
Cedric Lofton’s missing headstone and the slow road of justice
In a Wichita cemetery, an unmarked grave is decorated with flowers, pictures and stones that say, “We miss you.” This is where Cedric Lofton is buried. This weekend, as on most holidays, Lofton’s brother Mark Teetz will visit and remember his baby brother. Lofton was a 17-year-old...
Hutchinson man loses majority of home, pets in fire; believes fire crew had wrong address
A Hutchinson man said it took firefighters around 20 minutes to get to his home after it caught fire last Tuesday. A majority of his house is destroyed, and he lost his 8-month-old puppy, Zoe, and two cats.
One person suffering from smoke inhalation at Wichita house fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department was on the scene of a house fire in north Wichita Wednesday over the noon hour. Sedgwick County dispatchers say one person had to be treated for smoke inhalation but did not have to go to the hospital. The fire was in the 2800 block of North […]
Records identify alleged armed man who tried to enter Derby elementary school
DERBY, Kan. (KAKE) - Sedgwick County jail records have identified a 35-year-old man who police say tried to enter a Derby elementary school and was armed with a handgun. Billy Jack Daniels, of Latham, was arrested at Stone Creek Elementary Tuesday morning and booked for criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm on school grounds, possession of a firearm while under the influence and a hold for another agency, records show.
WATCH: Dashcam footage shows arrest of man who allegedly abducted child in Wichita
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has released the dashcam footage showing the arrest of the man who allegedly stole a vehicle in Wichita with a 6-year-old girl on Sunday.
The emotional moment a chimp mum meets newborn
Mahle the chimp received a C-section this week at Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, Kansas. Because of low oxygen levels, the infant son received medical treatment before meeting mum. Chimpanzees are an endangered species.
Wichita man find 10-point buck in backyard
Before you head out to celebrate Thanksgiving this year, you may want to get tested to make sure you're not spreading germs with your holiday cheer. The majors being cut include music, music education, music performance, history, theatre, musical theatre, speech/theatre education and marine biology. Experts explain dangers of leaving...
How one decision marked the beginning of the end for KMH after 126 years of serving Wichita's children and seniors
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - 126 years. That's how long the Kansas Masonic Home at Maple and Seneca has been serving those in need. But after all these years, choices made just seven years ago marked the beginning of the end. To some, KMH might just be the weird "little castle"...
1 man flown to Wichita hospital, another arrested after Garden City shooting
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that left one man injured and led to the arrest of another. On Saturday, Nov. 19, Garden City PD officers responded to the report of a person with a gunshot wound at St. Catherine Hospital. When officers arrived, they learned a 20-year-old man brought the wounded man to the hospital. The investigation led to the arrest of the 20-year-old, David Oliver, of Garden City.
Wichita woman pleads no contest after man found dead in car
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman entered a plea of no contest to her part in the homicide of a man who was found inside a car in 2020. Sedgwick County officials say Ariana Cook, 22, of Wichita, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit 1st-degree murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated kidnapping on […]
Multiple fire units respond to fire in Sedgwick
SEDGWICK, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters were called to a building fire in the town of Sedgwick, north of Wichita, over the noon hour Wednesday. The fire was in the 300 block of North Lincoln. Fire crews say the building was fully involved when they arrived. Sedgwick County dispatchers say that some Sedgwick County firefighters were […]
Special education bus crashes in west Wichita, student injured
A school bus from the Levy Special Education Center in Wichita crashed Tuesday afternoon, leaving three people, including one student, with injuries.
Wichita police issue safety reminder for parents following weekend abduction call
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 6-year-old girl is back with her family following an abduction call Sunday when a thief stole a running car in which she was in. Monday, police identified the man who stole the vehicle and later was arrested in Oklahoma as 34-year-old Benjamin Brady. The situation prompted police to issue a safety reminder for parents when it comes to leaving children alone in vehicles.
Haysville shed damaged in fire Tuesday morning
Fire crews are battling a fire in an outbuilding in Haysville.
10-point buck takes up residence at Wichita home
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ron Curtis said he thought it was a dog that he could barely see when he went outside to do some work in his backyard earlier this week. He soon found out, it was something much bigger. Curtis shared photos on Facebook showing the 10-point buck...
Former WPD chief announces intent to sue Wichita
The former chief of police for Wichita joins the deputy chiefs who announced their plans to sue the city last month. Before you head out to celebrate Thanksgiving this year, you may want to get tested to make sure you're not spreading germs with your holiday cheer. Southwestern College to...
Woman who has PTSD gifted service dog training
A woman who has Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) was gifted service dog training on Sunday, Nov. 20.
Kansas Masonic Home closing displacing seniors, employees
Kansas Masonic Home announced Friday it's closing its doors for good giving more than 60 senior care residents and more than 50 employees only weeks to get out. It's devastating news for both the residents and employees, some of whom have been there for decades. And, with wait times for senior living in Wichita being anywhere from months to years in some cases on those wait lists, it's no easy task finding a new place, but there is hope.
City of Wichita HR director Bezruki to retire in December amid police accusations
A city spokesperson said Bezruki, 65, has planned to retire for several years, and that the timing of his departure is not related to allegations of an improper relationship with the police union.
Person in critical condition after being run over by a vehicle south of Wichita
Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian just south of Wichita.
