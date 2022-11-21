ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Man found fatally shot at Fountain and Vine in Hollywood

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rwh5g_0jIa0OJh00

A man was found fatally shot near Fountain Ave. and Vine St. in Hollywood at about 2:40 a.m. Monday.

A man was found fatally shot near Fountain Ave. and Vine St. in Hollywood at about 2:40 a.m. Monday.

LAPD officers are on the scene.

No suspect information has been released.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Suspect wanted in shooting of 2 tourists outside Venice bar

Los Angeles Police released a photo Wednesday of a man wanted for allegedly shooting two tourists in Venice in July.Brandon Manyo Dixon is wanted for attempted murder after allegedly shooting two tourists from the United Kingdom on July 30, 2022, on the 20 block of Windward Ave., the Los Angeles Police Dept. said.Dixon and his friend were involved in a verbal argument with the two U.K. tourists outside a "heavily populated bar," according to police."The argument escalated into a physical fight and then turned violent when the suspect chased after both tourists with a gun," police said. "As the tourists ran away, the suspect shot the tourists and then fled on foot from the scene. Both victims sustained significant wounds from the gunshots and were hospitalized for their injuries."Brandon Dixon is considered armed and dangerous -- if you see him, call 911, the LAPD said.The incident was recorded on surveillance video released by the LAPD.Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Jurado at (310) 482-6369 or (323) 229-6286, or via email at 32284@lapd.online. Tipsters may also call 877-LAPD-247, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man found stabbed on Metro platform in DTLA dies

A man was found with multiple stab wounds on a Metro train platform near Pershing Square Wednesday morning. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.LAPD officers were called to Fifth and Hill streets in downtown L.A. at 1:15 a.m. and found the man lying on the platform.Train delays were expected and Metro was running buses for commuters in the area.LAPD and Metro Police were investigating the incident.Service has been interrupted between Pershing Square and Westlake stations during the investigation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

$1M worth of jewelry stolen in Hollywood Hills home invasion: LAPD

Los Angeles Police said an armed home invasion was reported at around 3 a.m. on Multiview Drive in the Hollywood Hills.LAPD North Hollywood officers responded after 3 a.m.At least three suspects reportedly entered the residence and stole an unknown amount of jewelry and an iPhone, according to LAPD.One male in this 20s was reportedly injured in the home invasion. He was conscious and breathing after suffering a strike to the head, according to LAPD. Two people were reportedly sleeping in the residence at the time of the break-in.The suspects were described as wearing dark clothing and ski masks. One suspect was armed with a semiautomatic blue-steel handgun, according to police. The suspects fled in an unknown direction.LAPD confirmed a victim was pistol-whipped during the robbery and sustained minor injuries.The stolen jewelry is worth approximately $1 million, according to Los Angeles Police.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Homeless man shot and killed in Hollywood; 6 detained

LOS ANGELES - A man believed to be homeless was shot and killed in Hollywood overnight and authorities sought the public's help in identifying the suspect. The Los Angeles Police Department received a call about multiple shots being fired at 2:40 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Vine Street and La Mirada Avenue.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Woman killed by gunfire in a South LA apartment building

A woman was fatally shot in her South Los Angeles apartment, and an investigation is underway today. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called at 11:35 p.m. Monday to the 10000 block of Avalon Boulevard south of Century Boulevard where they learned at least one suspect had fired shots at the apartment unit. Information was not immediately available on the identity of the woman killed. There was no suspect description and the motive is unknown. It was reported there were several bullet casings at the scene, and others in the apartment were not injured.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Pasadena police release photos, video of suspect wanted for shooting 13-year-old

Pasadena police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a suspect wanted for shooting and killing a 13-year-old boy in 2021.According to the Pasadena Police Department, teenager Iran Moreno was playing video games in his bedroom when a sedan stopped in a parking lot across the road from his home in the 900 block of North Raymond Avenue.One suspect exited the car and fired two shots toward Moreno's home, one of which hit the 13-year-old boy killing him. "You're at your house thinking you are safe as well and you can't be safe anywhere. This community, this city, is just too dangerous," family friend Maria Munguia said last year. "He grew up such a loving kid with the biggest smile on his face."Police believe the car was a 2017-2020 gray Ford Fusion. They believe the suspect was a man wearing a dual-colored hoodie or long-sleeved shirt. Authorities are offering an $85,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the man responsible for Moreno's death. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Pasadena Police at (626) 744-4241 or may report information anonymously by calling "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

LAPD arrests boy in connection with theft of two French bulldogs, dogs not located

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of stealing a pair of French bulldogs in an armed heist on the Sixth Street Viaduct, police announced Tuesday.Despite the arrest, however, the dogs -- named Rhino and Blue -- have not yet been recovered, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.The name of the suspect was not released due to his age.The robbery occurred in the early morning hours of Nov. 12 on the bridge connecting Boyle Heights and downtown Los Angeles, police said. The two victims told police they were walking their bulldogs on the Sixth Street Bridge when they were...
CBS LA

LAPD promising more arrests in beating of couple outside Elton John concert

Los Angeles police are promising to make more arrests connected to the beating of a married couple after an Elton John concert. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, only one person has been arrested for the beating at the Dodger Stadium parking lot last Thursday night. With his ankle in a cast and using crutches, Jaime said on Monday that he is still in a lot of pain from the brutal attack. "My ankle hurts, it's broken," said Jaime, who only wanted to be identified by his first name. "The side of my head I have these contusions here."Jaime was knocked unconscious...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LAPD officers arrest man throwing rocks at their patrol cars

Police on Sunday arrested a man who was allegedly throwing rocks at their patrol vehicles before running onto the 118 Freeway in Pacoima. According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to Laurel Canyon Boulevard at around 4 p.m. after receiving reports that a man who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics or suffering from mental illness was walking in the middle of the road. When officers located the man, dressed only in his underwear, he began to throw rocks at their patrol vehicles, according to an LAPD press release.The man then reportedly ran onto the 118 Freeway, where...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Father killed in Irvine hit-and-run, suspect remains at large

Police are searching for a suspect who struck and killed a man in Irvine before speeding away. The victim was identified as Saman Vakili Mafakhery, 33. He leaves behind a wife and a young daughter. The fatal crash happened on the night of Nov. 3 when Mafakhery was struck and killed in the area of […]
IRVINE, CA
CBS LA

Sheriff's Department hosts fundraiser for recruits hit by wrong-way driver

The grill was smoking, the burgers were flipping and the line was growing as hundreds came to Norwalk to help the injured recruits from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Academy Class 464. Many were from the law enforcement community. Some drove through hours of Thanksgiving traffic to show their support. "Even though we are not from Los Angeles County or the L.A. area, we are all brothers out here and this is a big deal for us," said Riverside Police Department Sgt. Ryan Taack.Local business owners and community members donated the food and materials for this fundraiser. All of the proceeds will go...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Woman charged in robberies

LOS ANGELES — A Lancaster woman, along with three others, has been charged in connection with a string of follow-home robberies across Los Angeles, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced, Monday. Taniqueka Nashay Harris, 35, was charged with one count of second-degree robbery in the case,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Father suspected of killing daughter’s ex-boyfriend in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. – A 29-year-old man was shot to death in Palmdale, allegedly by the father of a former girlfriend, authorities announced Tuesday. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called at 4:47 p.m. Monday regarding a domestic violence incident in the 37000 block of Sierra Highway, near Avenue S, where they found the victim, Giovannie Gutierrez, unresponsive in the street with a gunshot wound, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
PALMDALE, CA
CBS LA

Santa Ana police investigating fatal shooting

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Santa Ana late Sunday evening. The incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m., when Santa Ana Police Department officers were dispatched after receiving reports of shots fired in the 1200 block of South Oak Street. Arriving officers found one person suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was identified as 25-year-old Fullerton resident Jerardo Vieyra. Officers are investigating to determine whether the shooting was gang-related.There was no suspect information immediately available. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call homicide detectives at (714) 245-8390.
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
191K+
Followers
26K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy