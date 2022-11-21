Read full article on original website
A homeowner was shot at by HPD officer after being mistaken for an armed intruderHouston, TX
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco TruckHouston, TX
Dan Crenshaw declares war on drug cartelsAsh JurbergTexas State
Things To Do In Southeast Houston This Thanksgiving Day WeekendHouston, TX
Everything’s bigger in Texas: Two new Guinness World Records set, a book and feetLauren JessopHouston, TX
Ducks want to pressure Beavers' Gulbranson
EUGENE, Ore. — As the first-time quarterback of Oregon’s Bo Nix has learned a lot about programs traditions, including their rivalries and up next is another one. But one thing that has not been mentioned is this year it'll be two newcomers to the rivalry behind center for both the Ducks and the Beavers.
Beavers playing for seniors Saturday against Oregon
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Beavers head into the game knowing they already have one thing on their side - home field advantage. In fact, the last time Oregon and Oregon state played against each other in Reser Stadium, the Beavers won 41-38. That was back in 2020. But now,...
Ducks set to face stingy OSU secondary
EUGENE, Ore. — The battle for the state of Oregon is on. There is still no official title. So whether you call it the “Platypus Bowl” or the “Battle on the Willamette,” this game means a lot to both of these teams as they’re still both ranked and playing for something this Saturday.
Ducks' Lanning impressed by Oregon State's Jack Colletto
EUGENE, Ore. — Rivalry week is officially here. On Saturday, we'll have one of the most anticipated showdowns between Oregon and Oregon State in recent memory. On Monday, Ducks head coach Dan Lanning complimented Oregon State's depth and coaching, saying the Beavers have found a way to win in different ways, even with certain key players out the last few weeks.
Art prop gun mistaken for actual firearm, alerting Oregon State University
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Tuesday evening, November 22, the Oregon State University Department of Public Safety responded to a call where a witness reported seeing a person with a possible firearm within the Hawley-Buxton residence halls. Oregon State Public Safety's Twitter page says that officers arrived on scene and reviewed...
World Cup fever in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — The World Cup is underway, with the United States playing its opener Monday morning against Wales. KVAL Sports Director Hayden Herrera joined a group of fans supporting the red, white, and blue for a watch party in downtown Eugene. For the first time in eight years,...
The Eugene Airport gears up as Thanksgiving traffic expected to exceed pre-pandemic highs
EUGENE, Ore. — "We have some little babies to meet. My sister has a baby the same size and a two year old we haven't met yet, or Jaime hasn't met yet. So it's the first time our whole family will be back to celebrate a bunch of this stuff," Jaime and Matt, a couple from Corvallis travelling to Steamboat, Colorado said.
OR 34 near Corvallis back open after crash; power lines cleared from highway
CORVALLIS, Ore. - The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is reporting that OR 34, Corvallis-Lebanon Highway is closed at Electric Road one mile east of Corvallis. A crash has closed the highway and power lines are reported down across all lanes. Drivers are asked to delay their travel in that...
Reedsport crews respond to water break on Rowe Street
REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport Water Department is responding to a water line break on Rowe Street Monday afternoon. Residents will experience intermittent water outages until the repair is complete. "We are working diligently to repair the line and restore water service as soon as we can,"...
Hunt for Christmas trees and ornaments on the Willamette National Forest
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Permits are now available for cutting Christmas trees on National Forest lands and the Willamette National Forest will be the site of an ornament hunt on select trails. Christmas tree permits can be purchased online at Recreation.gov, in person from local vendors or from National Forest...
OHSU, OSU join forces to develop nanotechnology to detect, treat ectopic pregnancies
PORTLAND, Ore. — Scientists at Oregon Health & Science University and Oregon State University have jointly developed a new way to use nanoparticles to diagnose and treat a potentially life-threatening condition that can occur during pregnancy. Ectopic pregnancies make up 1% to 2% of all pregnancies and result in...
Springfield Police: Fatal adult club shooting stemmed from dispute
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police say a dispute at Bobbi's VIP Room led to a shooting that ended with one man dead in the parking lot. Two men were shot at Bobbi's VIP at 1195 Main Street at about 2:30 a.m. Police say officers arrived to find one man in the parking lot and learned another had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
Alluvium steps up to serve Thanksgiving dinner to the unhoused
EUGENE, Ore. — Traditionally, the Whiteaker Thanksgiving Dinner has been a major community event for the unhoused in Eugene. But this year, Alluvium community Center will be stepping up to take on this role by hosting their own dinner for those without resources to celebrate the holiday. Alluvium is...
Fatal early-morning shooting at Bobbi's VIP Room in Springfield; no threat to public
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A shooting at an adult club in Springfield has left one person dead. The shooting took place at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at Bobbi's VIP Room at 1195 Main Street in Springfield. Springfield Police have confirmed that two people were shot. One person died outside the...
Grand marshals, firefighters, and superheroes help launch 2022 Festival of Lights
ROSEBURG, Ore. — With friends, family, and superheroes cheering them on, the Grand Marshals of the 2022 Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights took the first trip through the displays Sunday night, marking the opening of the 20th edition of the event. Seated in the cab of a Douglas County...
Eugene Street Crimes Unit officer recovers stolen E-bikes
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit officer recovered two e-bikes that were stolen near the end of July. On July 22, 2022, a home in Springfield was robbed, officials say that two expensive, distinctive, electric bikes were stolen. The EPD SCU officer began investigating the burglary and collaborated with Springfield Police detectives in order to recover the lost items, but after months the trail had gone cold.
Sheriff: Roseburg man in stable condition after being stabbed during altercation
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Roseburg man was stabbed during a disturbance Tuesday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. 911 Dispatchers received a call shortly after midnight Tuesday of a man who had been stabbed while engaged in a physical altercation at a residence in the 3000-block of Joseph Street in Roseburg.
Saving Grace partners up with BISSELL Pet Foundation to host reduced fee adoption event
ROSEBURG, Ore. — From the 1st of December, running through the 8th, Saving Grace is partnering up with the BISSELL Pet Foundation to host 'Empty the Shelters - Holiday Hope' a reduced adoption fee event in efforts to find animals their 'furever' home. “Saving Grace is so excited to...
When and where to seek medical care as RSV cases rise
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — PeaceHealth is reporting a spike in patients at outpatient clinics and emergency departments in Lane County amid a rise in cases of RSV, influenza and other respiratory illnesses. At the same time, PeaceHealth announced Wednesday that it is closing its Gateway urgent care location through...
